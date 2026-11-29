The government has the support of 371 Lok Sabha MPs, exceeding the two-thirds majority required in the 543-member House, to pass the delimitation-linked women's reservation Bill, a senior government functionary told news agency PTI on Sunday.
With the Modi government set to introduce a fresh Constitution Amendment Bill in the Lok Sabha on Monday, the functionary said the proposed legislation would increase the number of seats reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs) by 50 per cent when the strength of the House is expanded to a maximum of 850.
The 33 per cent women's quota would also apply within the constituencies reserved for SCs and STs, the functionary said.
"We have the support of 371 Lok Sabha MPs to pass the bill," the functionary told PTI, without disclosing the names of the parties or MPs backing the legislation beyond the ruling NDA constituents.
Describing the proposed legislation as similar to the Delimitation Act of 1957, barring the provision relating to women's reservation, the functionary said its passage was necessary to implement the quota in the 2029 Lok Sabha elections.
"The Delimitation Bill is the need of the hour. If the bill is passed now, we can implement the women's reservation with redrawn boundaries in the 2029 Lok Sabha elections. Else we will have to wait till 2034," the functionary told PTI.
Under the proposed legislation, the Delimitation Commission will be headed by a serving or retired Supreme Court judge appointed by the Centre. The Chief Election Commissioner or an Election Commissioner nominated by the CEC will be a member of the panel.
The State Election Commissioner of each state will also be part of the commission for the respective state.
The panel will have five Lok Sabha MPs and five MLAs from the respective states as associate members. The MPs will be nominated by the Lok Sabha Speaker based on the strength of political parties in each state, while the state Assembly Speaker will nominate the MLAs according to the parties' representation in the Assembly.
The government functionary told that the Delimitation Commission's report would be tabled in Parliament, which would have the power to modify or reject it.
In a post on 'X', BJP national spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari said, "India will become the first major economy to provide 33 per cent constitutional reservation to women in Parliament."
When the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill came up for a vote on April 17, 298 MPs voted in favour and 230 against. With 528 votes cast, the government needed 352 votes and fell 54 short.
Since the Bill's defeat, the political arithmetic has changed, with 26 MPs moving out of the opposition camp.
Twenty rebel Trinamool Congress MPs broke away and merged with the Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI), pledging support to the NDA, while six Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs joined the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.
Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha leader Abhishek Banerjee has urged Speaker Om Birla not to allow the 20 rebel MPs to participate in voting during the upcoming Parliament sittings, saying their disqualification proceedings remain pending.
The TMC, which is vehemently opposed to the bill, issued a three-line whip to all its Lok Sabha MPs, asking them to remain present in the House "without fail" from November 30 to December 4 and support the party's stand.
The BJP and Congress too issued a three-line whip to their respective MPs.
The Aam Aadmi Party (three MPs), which is also opposed to the bill, has also issued a three-line whip to its Lok Sabha members.
The NDA has 299 MPs including Akali Dal's Harsimrat Kaur Badal, whose party revived its alliance with the BJP on Tuesday for the Punjab Assembly polls. The BJP accounts for 240 MPs, the Telugu Desam Party 16, the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena 13 and the Janata Dal (United) 12. There are also a few smaller constituents.
With the backing of DMK (22), NCP-SP (8), NCPI (20) and YSRCP (4), the number of MPs supporting the bill will go to 353.
The JMM, which is in government along with Congress and others in Jharkhand and is in the INDIA bloc, is yet to announce its stand.
JMM Lok Sabha MP Nalin Soren earlier said the party was examining whether the number of seats reserved for tribals in Jharkhand would increase proportionately.
"If the tribal seats increase proportionately, then it is fine, and we will consider it," he said.
There are also seven Independent MPs, two of whom are currently in jail.
The INDIA bloc's number has come down since April. Its MPs now include 98 of Congress, 37 of Samajwadi Party, eight of the Trinamool Congress group led by Mamata Banerjee, four of RJD, three of Sena-UBT, besides those from Left parties (nine) and a few others.
The Constitution (132nd Amendment) Bill, 2026, seeks to raise the Lok Sabha's maximum strength to 850, with up to 815 members from states and 35 from Union Territories. It also raises the ceiling for a state Assembly from 500 to 650.
(With inputs from PTI)