‘I lived by mission, not personal ambition’: Modi marks 25 years at helm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said his 25 years as head of government were not a matter of personal achievement or glorification, saying he had lived his life driven by a mission rather than personal ambition.

Addressing the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Sabha in Delhi at an event marking 25 years of his continuous service as head of government, Modi said he had never stopped to think about what he would become or what his future would hold.

“Today, I have completed 25 years of continuously serving as head of government. This is the blessing of the people. I bow before the people of the country,” he said.

Modi recalled that when he took oath as the Chief Minister of Gujarat on October 7, 2001, he had not imagined that he would reach such a milestone.

“Speaking as the head of the government, this continuous journey of twenty-five years, people view it as an achievement. But how do I see it? For me, this is not a matter of personal glorification, nor is it the occasion for it,” he said.