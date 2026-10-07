'We will do it': PM Modi calls for visionary policies, hard work to make India developed by 2047

"Viksit Bharat by 2047: We Will Do It. Top 3 Economy: We Will Do It. Self-reliant: We Will Do It. Global Manufacturing Hub: We Will Do It. Hosting the Olympics: We Will Do It. Step into space: We Will Do It. This energy, this enthusiasm, this confidence is extraordinary," he said.

Referring to Captain Smit Machchhar, an Indian pilot with flydubai who foiled an attempt by his co-pilot to crash an Israel-bound flight despite being stabbed, Modi said the world is talking about India's pilot today and a day will come when the world will talk about made-in-India aircraft.

"These goals will be achieved through visionary policies and relentless hard work. India may have challenges, but we also have 140 crore solutions," he said.

Modi has been serving continuously as head of government -- first as chief minister of Gujarat for three terms and subsequently as prime minister of India after winning three Lok Sabha elections -- since October 7, 2001.

Modi said when he took oath as Gujarat chief minister on October 7, 2001, he never imagined this milestone would come.

“Speaking as the head of the government, this continuous journey of twenty-five years, people view it as an achievement. But how do I see it? For me, this is not a matter of personal glorification, nor is it the occasion for it,” he said.

“Today, I have completed 25 years of continuously serving as head of government. This is the blessing of the people.

"I bow before people of India for their trust in me. For me, people are God; hardworking BJP workers are my strength," he said.

He also expressed gratitude to all colleagues of BJP, NDA and all those who hold immense reverence for democracy. He said that while his well-wishers encouraged him, critics taught him to look within.

(With inputs from PTI)