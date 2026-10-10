BJP terms CJP protest 'flop show', says defeat of 'mobocracy' amid police crackdown

NEW DELHI: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday dismissed the CJP-led protest in Delhi as a “flop show”, describing it as a demonstration by anarchists. The party also criticised recent protests by Opposition parties.
Addressing a media briefing at the BJP headquarters, national spokesperson and Lok Sabha MP Sambit Patra attacked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, calling him a ‘Nalayak’ leader. Patra alleged that the Congress, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and other Opposition parties were putting democracy and the electoral process at risk while raising allegations of ‘vote-chori’.
Targeting Rahul Gandhi over his remarks after meeting President Droupadi Murmu on Friday along with other Opposition leaders, Patra said, “Rahul Gandhi has proved himself as not competent enough to remain LoP and he proved this with his statement after meeting President”.
Patra accused Gandhi and other Opposition leaders of attempting to turn the visit to the President into what he described as anarchist politics and of seeking to create unrest. Dismissing the protest, he said, “Anarchists’ protest in Delhi a flop show; Peace in country”.
Referring to recent by-election results in West Bengal, Assam and other places, Patra claimed that voters had rejected the Congress, which, he said, had failed on all fronts, including the bypolls.
Questioning why Gandhi had not presented evidence to support the ‘vote-chori’ allegations during the Opposition delegation’s meeting with the President over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, Patra asked, “Why did not Rahul Gandhi carry the evidences?”
He alleged that the Opposition was seeking to create disorder rather than address electoral concerns. “If they are crying vote chori-Vote chori; and evidences if they have must have been in their pockets. They have an objective to crest anarchy. But today, democracy won over the mobocracy. The anarchists have failed and their flop-show would not further go”, he said.
Patra also alleged that a protest scheduled for October 12 was an attempt to disturb the atmosphere. He claimed that differences between the Congress and the AAP over the demonstration reflected a struggle for political credit.
Taking a dig at the two parties, Patra said, “There is “gutham-guthi” between Congress and APP to take credit on it as AAP saying the Congress has not taken a contract of saving Constitution. In same way, Congress saying that AAP will not run as they(Congress leaders) move with the constitution in pockets, not the AAP”.
Renewing his attack on Gandhi over his remarks after submitting a memorandum to the President, Patra called him a ‘Nalayak neta’. He also accused the Congress leader of lacking an understanding of protocol associated with high constitutional offices, including that of the President, saying that accepting a memorandum from a delegation was part of the established procedure.