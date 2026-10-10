BJP terms CJP protest 'flop show', says defeat of 'mobocracy' amid police crackdown

NEW DELHI: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday dismissed the CJP-led protest in Delhi as a “flop show”, describing it as a demonstration by anarchists. The party also criticised recent protests by Opposition parties.

Addressing a media briefing at the BJP headquarters, national spokesperson and Lok Sabha MP Sambit Patra attacked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, calling him a ‘Nalayak’ leader. Patra alleged that the Congress, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and other Opposition parties were putting democracy and the electoral process at risk while raising allegations of ‘vote-chori’.

Targeting Rahul Gandhi over his remarks after meeting President Droupadi Murmu on Friday along with other Opposition leaders, Patra said, “Rahul Gandhi has proved himself as not competent enough to remain LoP and he proved this with his statement after meeting President”.

Patra accused Gandhi and other Opposition leaders of attempting to turn the visit to the President into what he described as anarchist politics and of seeking to create unrest. Dismissing the protest, he said, “Anarchists’ protest in Delhi a flop show; Peace in country”.

Referring to recent by-election results in West Bengal, Assam and other places, Patra claimed that voters had rejected the Congress, which, he said, had failed on all fronts, including the bypolls.