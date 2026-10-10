Delhi Police detain Dipke, Das, Ranka & legal team head ahead of ‘CJP 2.0’ protest against CEC

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Saturday alleged that Delhi Police had detained its legal team head, Ratna Singh, along with three other lawyers, and party leaders Abhijeet Dipke, Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka ahead of its proposed protest at Jantar Mantar against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

The party claimed that Dipke, Das and Ranka were detained after their flight from Mumbai landed in the national capital. In a statement, the CJP condemned the alleged detentions, calling them part of a pre-planned move to prevent its leaders from reaching the protest site. It described the action as a violation of freedom of movement and demanded the immediate and unconditional release of the three leaders.

The CJP also released a video showing Singh sitting inside a car surrounded by several police personnel, at least 25, the party claimed. In a statement, it alleged that police had detained the four lawyers without disclosing the grounds for the action.

Speaking from inside the car, Singh said police personnel had visited her house in the morning but were told she was not there.

"We asked if they have any official notice, they did not have anything. They just said we have orders from above to detain you," she said.

Singh alleged that police personnel were repeatedly asking her to get out of the car and wanted to detain her at her house. "I am in a way illegally detained on the road," she said.