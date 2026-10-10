NIA to probe mid-air cockpit attack on Captain Smit Machchhar aboard Flydubai flight

NEW DELHI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has registered a case to investigate the alleged hijacking attempt on flydubai flight 1073 in Saudi airspace on September 30, which was foiled by Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar, the agency said on Saturday.

The FIR, dated October 9, invokes Section 3 of the Anti-Hijacking Act, 2016, and Section 16 read with Section 15(1)(a) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967. It states that the information "discloses the commission of offences against an Indian National Captain Smit Machchhar."

According to the FIR, the Omani first officer stabbed Machchhar during the flight in an apparent attempt to hijack the aircraft or cause it to crash. "As a result of the attack, captain Smit Machchhar sustained deep cuts to his head and hands," it said.

The aircraft left Dubai at 7.05 am (GST) with 174 passengers and six crew members. It "dived rapidly and turned back into Saudi airspace while flying near the Jordan-Saudi Arabia border at around 09:21 am (GST)," the FIR said.

Passengers reported that the first officer "was overwhelmed and restrained by passengers and crew." Other Fly Dubai pilots on board then landed the aircraft safely at Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz Airport in Tabuk, northwestern Saudi Arabia, at 10.45 am (GST), "leading to the arrest of the first officer by Saudi authorities," it added.

The FIR does not name the first officer. The alleged attempt was reportedly planned as a 9/11-style attack.