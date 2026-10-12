'Law and order not my domain': CJI Surya Kant on Delhi protests, restrictions

Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant on Monday said the protests against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar and the restrictions imposed in Delhi were matters of law and order, which did not fall within his domain, while asserting that the doors of the Supreme Court remained open to every citizen to seek legal redress.

“Ye law and order ka mudda hai. Ye mera vishay nahin hai (This is a matter of law and order; it doesn't pertain to my domain),” the CJI told reporters on the sidelines of an event marking the 33rd anniversary of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi.

His remarks came hours before Opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, led hundreds of supporters and activists in a ‘March for Democracy’ towards the Supreme Court to protest alleged electoral irregularities and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Asked how Opposition leaders could raise their grievances after he declined a meeting with Gandhi and Kharge, the CJI said anyone could approach the court through the established legal process.

“Doors of the Supreme Court are open for everybody. Any petition… anyone who desires, whether a common man or a member of any elected body, every citizen of India has a right to reach us. We will hear issues in consonance with the law, and whatever rights people deserve, we will grant them,” he said.

The CJI declined to comment on the Opposition's march, saying, “I will not make any comments on it.”