Traders’ bodies urge Modi, CJI, Rahul Gandhi to act against protest disruptions

In a letter to Gandhi, the Federation of Trade and Industry of India (FTII) urged the leader of opposition to call off the protests over SIR, saying that the demonstrations are creating uncertainty among traders during a crucial business period.

The letter said the period from Navratri to Chhath Puja is particularly important for businesses across the country, with the livelihoods of crores of traders, employees and their families linked to trade during the festive season.

"Such protests are creating an atmosphere of instability and apprehension in the country, adversely affecting markets and business activities," FTII national president Sanjay Bansal said in the letter.

The Bharatiya Udyog Vyapar Mandal also wrote to Gandhi on Monday and said that persistent political rallies are causing distress to small industrial units, retail workers and daily wage earners.

"Festive sales allow small-scale enterprises to clear their outstanding debts and sustain employment. Choking access to markets during this critical phase is an act of extreme socio-economic irresponsibility. Political posturing must never mean denying citizens their fundamental right to trade and earn," the association said.

It called for an immediate cessation of blockades across commercial sectors, noting that the systematic destruction of merchants' livelihoods will not go unanswered by voters.

In another letter sent to Gandhi on Monday, the Jaipur Vyapar Mahasangh accused him of putting traders' interests at risk for political gains.

"At a time when the country is talking about ease of doing business, your policies have led to chaos on the streets," Jaipur Vyapar Mahasangh president Subhash Goyal said in the letter.