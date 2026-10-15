INTERVIEW | ‘Anything is possible’: Pilot on Capt. Amarinder’s Congress return, hails Warring as ‘fighter’

NEW DELHI: “Anything is possible in politics,” says Congress’ Punjab in-charge Sachin Pilot amid speculation that former chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh may return to the Congress fold.
In an exclusive interview with PTI Videos, Pilot praised Singh, popularly known as Captain, saying he had served Punjab “well” and was a “man of a very tall stature”.
Pilot, however, stressed that he had not spoken to Singh personally about his future plans or whether he intended to join or leave any party. His remarks come amid Singh’s recent criticism of the BJP and apparent discontent with the party.
Asked about Singh’s critical remarks against the BJP and speculation over a possible return to the Congress, Pilot told PTI, “As far as Captain sahab is concerned, I've known him personally since I was very young. And I've worked closely with him. Personally, I've not had any interaction with him on this particular issue. But like they say, politics mein 'kuch bhi ho sakta hai' (Anything is possible in politics)?”
“I mean, who knows? I think he's actually, just like me, part of the armed forces. He's served Punjab well. And he's a man of a very tall stature, certainly. How the BJP has taken to him, I'm not sure,” Pilot said.
“I've seen those comments that you're referring to. But I've not spoken to him personally about what his future plans are about joining or leaving any party,” Pilot stressed.
Asked whether people of tall stature returning to a party expected senior positions, Pilot said, “I don't know what he's (Captain) thinking. I've not spoken to him or had any communication on that front. Time will tell what happens. I can't say anything right now.”
Last month, Amarinder Singh expressed discontent over the BJP's failure to consult him on Punjab. Singh said it was his duty to tell his party what he felt about Punjab and that this did not mean he was quitting the party. He also said he was going through “difficult times” but did not elaborate.
Speculation about a possible return to the Congress began in August, when Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi named Singh as his favourite politician from the BJP during an ‘Ask me’ session on Instagram.
Reacting to Gandhi's remarks, Singh said his personal relationship with the Gandhis would always remain, but his political commitment was to the BJP.
During his time in the Congress, Singh was one of the party's strongest regional leaders. He steered it to a landslide victory in the 117-member Punjab Assembly in 2017, becoming chief minister for a second time.
However, he resigned as chief minister and quit the Congress in 2021 amid infighting in the party's state unit. He then formed the Punjab Lok Congress (PLC), which he later merged with the BJP after it failed to win a single seat in the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections.
Singh's wife and former MP Preneet Kaur, son Raninder Singh and daughter Jai Inder Kaur are also now with the BJP.
Warring will play ‘very important’ role in Punjab polls
Although Amarinder Singh Raja Warring has been replaced as Punjab Congress chief, Sachin Pilot, the party's central leader in charge of the state, has described him as a “fighter” who will play a “very important role” in next year's Assembly elections.
Pilot described Warring as a “very energetic, hardworking young man” who helped build the Congress during a “challenging” period.
Asked about the change of guard in the Punjab unit soon after he took charge as state in-charge, Pilot praised Warring for working hard to strengthen the organisation.
The Congress general secretary, however, added that organisational changes were sometimes necessary.
“Let me tell you, Raja Warring, I've known for 20 years. He's a very, very energetic, hardworking young man. And he has actually helped build the Congress party at a time when, you know, we had only 15-16 MLAs, a very challenging time. And for four years and more, he worked hard to strengthen the organisation,” Pilot told PTI.
Following a decision by the party high command, Warring stepped down as state president on October 2, and former Olympian Pargat Singh took over. At the time, Warring indirectly blamed Pilot, the newly appointed AICC general secretary in charge of Punjab, for his exit.
Earlier this week, at a ceremony marking Pargat Singh's assumption of office, Warring said he might have fallen out of favour or even be denied an election ticket by Pilot, but would continue to hold the Congress flag high as a soldier of Rahul Gandhi.
Pilot, however, praised Warring in the interview.
“He's a fighter. But sometimes, changes in the organisation happen. In Uttar Pradesh, which also goes to polls in February, we have a new president (Aradhna Misra-Mona) there. We've got a new president, Pargat Singh ji is now made president of Punjab. So, these changes happen routinely depending on, you know, how we want to move forward,” the former Rajasthan deputy chief minister said.
Pilot added that Warring had contributed significantly to the party and would continue to play a “very, very important role” in the elections.
Asked whether he considered Warring no longer a viable choice as state Congress president, Pilot said viability was not the issue.
“Like I said, he's done a lot of work for young people, he's actually encouraged them to come forward and, you know, fight the Aam Aadmi Party. But during elections, there are many things that one considers and the leadership decided that in UP and Punjab, we have to appoint new presidents,” he said.
The change did not mean the outgoing president had less work to do or would be less committed to the fight, Pilot said, while praising the new Punjab Congress president.
“He was the captain of the hockey team and he's very well-known. And I think, in Punjab, we need somebody who can tell young people that health and sports and fitness are far better than getting involved in drugs and mob violence. Also, he's now a third term MLA,” Pilot said.
“And I think he's a choice that the party thought is best suited at this time to lead the party as president,” he said.
In his remarks on October 11, Warring acknowledged that many in the party had opposed him during his tenure as Punjab Congress president and might continue to do so.
At the same time, Warring said he would fully support Pargat Singh, the 61-year-old former India hockey captain and three-time Congress MLA from Jalandhar Cantt.
Warring also said the Congress was united in its quest to form the next government in Punjab.
On October 2, he had said he learnt that Pilot wanted him replaced but had voluntarily relinquished charge.
Weeks of internal unrest over the state leadership have threatened to hurt the party's campaign for the Assembly elections early next year, when its main adversary will be the ruling Aam Aadmi Party.
Pilot said the BJP was not a serious threat in Punjab and that its ally, the Shiromani Akali Dal, would be a lesser adversary for the Congress than the AAP.