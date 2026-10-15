INTERVIEW | ‘Anything is possible’: Pilot on Capt. Amarinder’s Congress return, hails Warring as ‘fighter’

Last month, Amarinder Singh expressed discontent over the BJP's failure to consult him on Punjab. Singh said it was his duty to tell his party what he felt about Punjab and that this did not mean he was quitting the party. He also said he was going through “difficult times” but did not elaborate.

Speculation about a possible return to the Congress began in August, when Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi named Singh as his favourite politician from the BJP during an ‘Ask me’ session on Instagram.

Reacting to Gandhi's remarks, Singh said his personal relationship with the Gandhis would always remain, but his political commitment was to the BJP.

During his time in the Congress, Singh was one of the party's strongest regional leaders. He steered it to a landslide victory in the 117-member Punjab Assembly in 2017, becoming chief minister for a second time.

However, he resigned as chief minister and quit the Congress in 2021 amid infighting in the party's state unit. He then formed the Punjab Lok Congress (PLC), which he later merged with the BJP after it failed to win a single seat in the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections.

Singh's wife and former MP Preneet Kaur, son Raninder Singh and daughter Jai Inder Kaur are also now with the BJP.

Warring will play ‘very important’ role in Punjab polls

Although Amarinder Singh Raja Warring has been replaced as Punjab Congress chief, Sachin Pilot, the party's central leader in charge of the state, has described him as a “fighter” who will play a “very important role” in next year's Assembly elections.

Pilot described Warring as a “very energetic, hardworking young man” who helped build the Congress during a “challenging” period.

Asked about the change of guard in the Punjab unit soon after he took charge as state in-charge, Pilot praised Warring for working hard to strengthen the organisation.

The Congress general secretary, however, added that organisational changes were sometimes necessary.

“Let me tell you, Raja Warring, I've known for 20 years. He's a very, very energetic, hardworking young man. And he has actually helped build the Congress party at a time when, you know, we had only 15-16 MLAs, a very challenging time. And for four years and more, he worked hard to strengthen the organisation,” Pilot told PTI.

Following a decision by the party high command, Warring stepped down as state president on October 2, and former Olympian Pargat Singh took over. At the time, Warring indirectly blamed Pilot, the newly appointed AICC general secretary in charge of Punjab, for his exit.

Earlier this week, at a ceremony marking Pargat Singh's assumption of office, Warring said he might have fallen out of favour or even be denied an election ticket by Pilot, but would continue to hold the Congress flag high as a soldier of Rahul Gandhi.

Pilot, however, praised Warring in the interview.