Tiger Shroff firing: Delhi Police arrests two UP women over alleged role in arms supply

Two women from Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur and Azamgarh districts have been arrested by the Delhi Police in connection with the firing at Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff's car in Mumbai, with investigators suspecting that they transported the firearms used in the attack by train.

The accused, identified as Radha from Sitapur and Babita from Azamgarh, were arrested at New Delhi Railway Station on Tuesday. They are among eight people arrested in the case so far, with the Mumbai Police alleging that the attack was carried out at the behest of Anil Pandit, a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

The women were arrested at New Delhi Railway Station on Tuesday.

According to the Delhi Police, two suspects had travelled to Amritsar to procure the weapons, while the two women allegedly transported the firearms by train to Mumbai and handed them over to the attackers.

Radha was apprehended along with Babita and two men, identified as Kunal and Sumit.

The fifth accused, a man who allegedly stayed in Mumbai to provide logistical support to the shooters, was also arrested, according to the police.

Radha's family in Sitapur claimed she is innocent and has been falsely implicated.