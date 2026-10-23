RSS-affiliate SJM urges Centre to deny Starlink licence on security grounds

The Swadeshi Jagran Manch on Friday urged the Centre to deny permission to Elon Musk-owned Starlink to launch commercial satellite broadband services in India, citing national security concerns and alleging that its technology poses challenges to meeting India's regulatory requirements.

In a memorandum submitted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi following a demonstration against Starlink at the Teen Murti Chowk in New Delhi, the RSS-affiliated organisation said the company's use of laser-based satellite links to transmit data directly between satellites raises concerns about Indian internet traffic bypassing domestic gateways during security-related emergencies.

“The government is examining this system to ensure that data cannot bypass Indian gateways during security-related emergencies. A key regulatory condition is that Starlink must be able to precisely restrict its services at the government's behest; however, Starlink has not committed to meet this requirement, or its technology may not permit it," SJM national co-convenor Ashwani Mahajan wrote in the memorandum.

The Swadeshi Jagran Manch (SJM) alleged that instead of responding to clarifications sought by the Centre on national security grounds, Musk has indirectly levelled allegations against Indian businesses and the government.

“It appears that Starlink is perhaps not prepared to meet those specific requirements. Consequently, it seems Elon Musk is either attempting to secure the licence by creating public pressure against the government or is making these statements out of frustration,” Mahajan said.

The SJM also claimed that Starlink's inter-satellite laser links could allow data to bypass Indian gateways and travel through foreign infrastructure, potentially making lawful monitoring and enforcement more difficult.

“Currently, India is grappling with various law-and-order challenges. In such situations, internet-based social media often fuels rumours and anti-national narratives. Disrupting internet services frequently becomes essential to maintain law and order during instances of separatism, terrorism, riots, protests and similar events,” Mahajan said.