India’s recycling revolution focuses on quality over quantity

NEW DELHI: Industry experts express that India's recycling industry must shift its focus from merely increasing recycling volumes to enhancing the quality of materials processed, improving tracking, optimising sorting, and strengthening waste-collection systems. They also point out that the transition is essential for reducing reliance on imported raw materials.
The country’s recycling ecosystem is transforming due to regulatory reforms, circular economy initiatives, and growing demand for secondary raw materials. Future growth in this sector will be defined by quality, traceability, and technology rather than just volume.
Notably, India’s copper demand is expected to surge to approximately 3.2 million tons by 2030, with scrap already fulfilling nearly 38% of current requirements. Additionally, the potential of e-waste is significant, though enhancing collection processes remains critical.
These insights were discussed at the Plastics Recycling Show India (PRS India) 2026 and the Bharat Recycling Show (BRS) 2026, organised by Media Fusion and Crain Communications.
The recycled plastics market is projected to grow from USD 6.57 billion in 2026 to USD 11.71 billion by 2031, driven by demand from the packaging and automotive sectors, coupled with advancements in waste collection and technology adoption.
“As a market leader, we have a responsibility to ensure that what we put in consumers’ hands is not only the right product, but also the right packaging,” stated Shilpashree Muniswamappa, Director of Communications & Sustainability at Colgate-Palmolive India. She highlighted that all Colgate toothpaste tubes manufactured in India are recyclable, emphasising circularity.
Prabodha Acharya, Chief Sustainability Officer at JSW Group, underscored the company’s commitment to the circular economy, noting efforts such as converting steel slag into cement, which reduces environmental impact: “In steel, we have already reduced emissions intensity by 30% and are targeting a 42% reduction by 2030, with an ambition to achieve net neutrality by 2050.”
With the recycling sector valued at over USD 14 billion, evolving towards organised and technology-driven operations, BRS and PRS India aim to bridge technology gaps and foster sustainable practices. “Our objective is to catalyse India’s transition from a linear waste management model to a high-value, technology-driven circular economy,” said Taher Patrawala, Managing Director of Media Fusion.