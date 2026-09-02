India’s recycling revolution focuses on quality over quantity

NEW DELHI: Industry experts express that India's recycling industry must shift its focus from merely increasing recycling volumes to enhancing the quality of materials processed, improving tracking, optimising sorting, and strengthening waste-collection systems. They also point out that the transition is essential for reducing reliance on imported raw materials.

The country’s recycling ecosystem is transforming due to regulatory reforms, circular economy initiatives, and growing demand for secondary raw materials. Future growth in this sector will be defined by quality, traceability, and technology rather than just volume.

Notably, India’s copper demand is expected to surge to approximately 3.2 million tons by 2030, with scrap already fulfilling nearly 38% of current requirements. Additionally, the potential of e-waste is significant, though enhancing collection processes remains critical.

These insights were discussed at the Plastics Recycling Show India (PRS India) 2026 and the Bharat Recycling Show (BRS) 2026, organised by Media Fusion and Crain Communications.

The recycled plastics market is projected to grow from USD 6.57 billion in 2026 to USD 11.71 billion by 2031, driven by demand from the packaging and automotive sectors, coupled with advancements in waste collection and technology adoption.