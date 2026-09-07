'Waiting for my retirement?': CJI rejects Aravalli panel's request seeking extension till Feb 2027

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday came down heavily on the Aravalli High-Powered Committee for seeking a six-month extension to submit its final report on the definition and protection of the Aravalli Hills and warned the court would reconstitute the panel if it fails to meet the new deadline.

A bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana directed the five-member panel headed by ICFRE Director General Kanchan Devi to submit its report by November 30, rejecting its request to extend the deadline till February 28, 2027.

"Let the panel work day and night to submit a report on the Aravalli issue. If they are unable to do that in two months, we will reconstitute the whole panel," the CJI observed.

The apex court-appointed high-powered committee had sought six months, saying it needs more time for a "comprehensive and defensible" assessment of the Aravalli range.

During the hearing on Monday, an irked CJI remarked that the committee was waiting for his retirement. "They should have clearly asked for a date after my retirement. It appears they are waiting for my retirement. We are not going to allow this," CJI told Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Aishwarya Bhati appearing for the Centre.

"The high-powered committee has sought extension till February 28, 2027, with first stroke of pen. We reject this plea," the bench recorded.

It is to be noted that CJI Kant retires on February 9, 2027.

The panel has been tasked to evolve a uniform definition of Aravalli hills and range and suggest safeguards against illegal mining. The court asked it to file issue-specific interim reports so urgent matters can be taken up without waiting for the final report.