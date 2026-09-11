Modi, Putin hold bilateral talks on trade, defence, energy and Ukraine war

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov on Tuesday said both sides were also exploring BrahMos missile upgrades, and that Moscow remained committed to fulfilling its remaining S-400 system deliveries and discussing the proposed supply of Su-57 fighter jets.

The Russian official said energy ties between the two countries remained robust and that both sides were looking at holding negotiations on India's plan to set up new civil nuclear reactors.

Modi and Putin previously met on the sidelines of the SCO summit in Bishkek last week, where the prime minister called for an immediate end to the conflict and urged the Russian leader to shift from an "endless war towards the end of war".

The Ukraine conflict and roadmap to peace are expected to feature prominently in their talks.

There have been renewed efforts, including by the Trump administration in recent days, to find a way to resolve the conflict.

Ahead of the Modi-Putin talks, sources said the two sides would also focus on reaching the ambitious trade target of $100 billion by 2030.

Expanding industrial cooperation with Russia, collaboration in the rail sector and tunnelling, developing the steel value chain and broadening access to the Russian market for Indian exporters are also set to figure in the talks, they said.

The two leaders are also expected to discuss strengthening civil nuclear cooperation, including fuel cycle and life cycle support. Increasing mobility of Indian skilled labourers to Russia and cooperation in critical minerals are also set to be discussed, the sources said.

Sources said the success of INNOPROM in India was also on the agenda for discussions between Putin and Modi.

Bringing INNOPROM to India has paved the way for expanding industrial cooperation with Russia, greater collaboration in the rail sector and tunnelling, developing the steel value chain, creating more B2B opportunities and broadening access to the Russian market.

INNOPROM, the International Industrial Exhibition, is a global platform that brings together manufacturers and buyers from around the world. It provides an opportunity to showcase technologies, access international markets and serves as a B2B platform for networking.

Putin's visit is expected to add further momentum to the India-Russia strategic partnership. According to Russia's state-run TASS news agency, Putin will present initiatives on trade, economic, investment and transport cooperation during his participation in the BRICS Business Forum later on Friday.

(With inputs from PTI and ANI)