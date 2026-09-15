Amid Centre's crackdown, Meta agrees to report child safety cases directly to Indian cybercrime portal

Amid the Centre's crackdown on social media platforms to curb child sexual abuse and other harmful content, tech giant Meta has agreed to report child safety-related matters directly to the cybercrime portal managed by the Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (I4C).

As the Centre pushes social media platforms for stronger safeguards and greater accountability, a spokesperson for Meta said protecting children on the platforms is a priority for the company. "We're committed to working with the government to ensure that the perpetrators of these crimes are held responsible".

"To collectively strengthen our efforts to combat this harm, Meta will now report child safety matters directly to the cybercrime portal managed by I4C," the spokesperson said.

US-headquartered Meta is the first major tech intermediary to commit to establishing a direct reporting pipeline to Indian law enforcement. As of now, Meta reports child safety cases to the US-based National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Earlier on Tuesday, government sources said Meta has agreed to report child safety-related matters to appropriate law enforcement agencies. Sources had asserted that online safety of children is a "fundamental principle" for any social media platform operating in India and absolutely "non-negotiable".

The government will take action against platforms that fail to take proactive steps to ensure children's safety online, the sources said, underlining its tough stance on platforms' responsibility to protect minors from harmful content and activity.