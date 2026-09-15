Punjab villager suicide: Sachin Pilot, Warring detained during Congress protest against Cheema

Congress AICC general secretary in-charge of Punjab Sachin Pilot, state party chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring and other leaders were detained by police on Tuesday during a protest to demand Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema's removal over the alleged suicide of a Dalit man.
The protesters, who also demanded an independent probe into the incident, tried to march towards the official residence of Cheema and force their way through barricades, but were met with water cannons.
Gulzar Singh, who hailed from Dirba in Sangrur district, died on September 7 after allegedly consuming poison. His family has alleged that he was harassed and subjected to casteist slurs for questioning Cheema about the supply of drugs in his area at an event in Dirba the day before.
A purported video of Singh's last moments surfaced in which he spoke about questioning Cheema, prompting opposition parties to demand the resignations of the finance minister and Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.
Addressing protesters outside the Punjab Congress headquarters in Chandigarh ahead of the march, Pilot lashed out at the AAP government over Singh's alleged suicide.
He said Singh had raised the issue of the drug menace, but he was subjected to so much pressure that he had to take his own life.
"We have no personal enmity with Cheema sahib. But you are sitting in office, you are the finance minister. A man is taking his life and making a video saying that 'I am taking my own life because of this person'. Does the law not say that there should be an investigation, there should be an FIR?" asked Pilot.
He claimed the AAP has not fulfilled any of its poll promises and has worked to push Punjab into the "black darkness of drugs".
"Today, 'chitta' (synthetic drugs) is being delivered home. You make a phone call and it is reaching every home," Pilot charged.
It has been over four years since the AAP came to power and more young people are becoming victims of drugs, he claimed.
"Rahul Gandhi ji has told all of us that we have to struggle with the people of Punjab as their voice. I want to tell all Congress workers that all the leaders present here are present to serve you. I will leave no stone unturned for the dignity, respect and honour of the Congress workers," Pilot said.
Later, Pilot told reporters that the Congress is fighting for the people of Punjab and Congress leaders and workers are committed to a better future of the state.
The entire Congress will fight unitedly, he said in response to a question.
The protest saw a display of unity by the leaders of the faction-ridden Punjab Congress.
Besides Warring, former chief minister and Jalandhar MP Charanjit Singh Channi, Leader of Opposition in the Punjab Assembly Partap Singh Bajwa and Gurdaspur MP Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa were among those who joined the march.
Factionalism within the Punjab unit was triggered after the Congress leadership on July 1 announced its decision to retain Warring as the state unit chief and appoint Channi as the chairperson of its campaign committee.
A section of leaders led by Channi opposed the move to retain Warring and sought his removal from the position.
On Tuesday, heavy police deployment was made and barricades were erected to prevent Congress leaders and workers from heading towards the official residence of Cheema.
Later, several Congress leaders, including Pilot, Warring and Bajwa, and workers were detained by police.
This is Pilot's first visit to Punjab since being appointed as the general secretary in-charge of the state. On Pilot's arrival, Warring and party workers showered flower petals on him.
(With inputs from PTI)