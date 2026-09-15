Punjab villager suicide: Sachin Pilot, Warring detained during Congress protest against Cheema

Congress AICC general secretary in-charge of Punjab Sachin Pilot, state party chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring and other leaders were detained by police on Tuesday during a protest to demand Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema's removal over the alleged suicide of a Dalit man.

The protesters, who also demanded an independent probe into the incident, tried to march towards the official residence of Cheema and force their way through barricades, but were met with water cannons.

Gulzar Singh, who hailed from Dirba in Sangrur district, died on September 7 after allegedly consuming poison. His family has alleged that he was harassed and subjected to casteist slurs for questioning Cheema about the supply of drugs in his area at an event in Dirba the day before.

A purported video of Singh's last moments surfaced in which he spoke about questioning Cheema, prompting opposition parties to demand the resignations of the finance minister and Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

Addressing protesters outside the Punjab Congress headquarters in Chandigarh ahead of the march, Pilot lashed out at the AAP government over Singh's alleged suicide.

He said Singh had raised the issue of the drug menace, but he was subjected to so much pressure that he had to take his own life.

"We have no personal enmity with Cheema sahib. But you are sitting in office, you are the finance minister. A man is taking his life and making a video saying that 'I am taking my own life because of this person'. Does the law not say that there should be an investigation, there should be an FIR?" asked Pilot.