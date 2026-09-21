Money power drives elections, says CJP chief Dipke; flags ABVP’s DUSU win

Dipke claimed that Mahatma Gandhi Antarrashtriya Hindi Vishwavidyalaya Vice Chancellor Kumud Sharma was associated with RSS ideology and alleged that more than 50 FIRs had been registered against students since she took charge.

“When students protest for something, an FIR is registered against them. But when ABVP opposes something or locks any gate, no FIR is registered against them. Only Dalit, Adivasi (tribal) students who oppose the ideology are booked. It is a roadmap to make institutions (universities) a shakha of RSS,” he alleged.

On protests by Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) aspirants seeking the resignation of MPSC Chairman Vivek Bhimanwar over alleged corruption, Dipke said students had lost faith in the examination system.

“How can the students keep faith that exams will be conducted transparently until Bhimanwar resigns?” he asked.

He said the CJP, along with MPSC aspirants, would soon launch an online campaign, “Bhimanwar Rajinama Dya” (Bhimanwar, resign), to explain the allegations against the commission chairman, his alleged links with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and why, according to them, his resignation was necessary.