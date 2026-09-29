Six India-flagged, six foreign vessels of Indian interest in Persian Gulf: MEA

NEW DELHI: Six India-flagged ships and six foreign-flagged vessels of Indian interest are currently in the Persian Gulf area, west of the Strait of Hormuz, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Tuesday.
Around 163 Indian seafarers are on board these vessels, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in response to a query at his bi-weekly media briefing.
More than 4,500 Indian seafarers are also on board various other commercial vessels operating in the area. The Union Ministry of Shipping continues to monitor the movement of these ships and the well-being of the seafarers, he added.
The Strait of Hormuz, which separates the Persian Gulf from the Gulf of Oman and Arabian Sea, is one of the world's most strategically important shipping routes and a key conduit for global energy supplies.
Jaiswal was asked how many India-flagged ships and vessels of Indian interest were present in the Persian Gulf area.
"We have at this point in time, six India-flagged ships, commercial vessels in the Persian Gulf, west of (the Strait of) Hormuz. We also have six foreign-flagged vessels, which are carrying cargo to India. So, six India-flagged vessels and six foreign-flagged vessels which are of Indian interest. So 12 ships are there. On these ships, we have around 163 Indian seafarers who are on board," he said.
"Apart from this, we also have over 4,500 Indian seafarers who are onboard various commercial vessels which are plying in the area. Our Ministry of Shipping continues to monitor the movement of these ships, as also it is looking at the well-being of all these seafarers, and as and when required through our embassies and other stakeholders, they do the needful for their well being and welfare," he added.
The MEA said India remained committed to the safety and well-being of the Indian seafaring community abroad.
Various commercial vessels carrying Indian and other seafarers have come under attack in recent months.
India has stated at various fora that attacks on commercial shipping anywhere are "unacceptable".
In July, India strongly condemned attacks on two merchant vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, in which one Indian national was killed and 10 others were injured, as well as the "acts of violence targeting seafarers and disrupting free and safe navigation through international waterways like the Strait of Hormuz".
The MEA said India was "deeply concerned" by the attacks on MT Al Bahiyah and MT Mombasa during their transit through the strait.
On September 25, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, in his address at the inaugural meeting of the 'Group of Friends on Safety & Security of Shipping & Seafarers' (GoF on S4) on the sidelines of the UNGA in New York, said, "From the Black Sea to the Red Sea to the Gulf, attacks on civilian shipping have become a growing cause of concern."
Just two days earlier, an Antigua and Barbuda-flagged bulk carrier, MV Cape Dao, was attacked in the Gulf of Oman, killing an Indian sailor. Ten days earlier, a Panama-flagged oil tanker, El Gaia, was struck while transiting the Strait of Hormuz. An Indian crew member went missing after the incident.
In the last few months, commercial shipping and mariners have been subjected to repeated attacks in the Gulf, the Red Sea and its vicinity, the EAM said.
"Such unacceptable actions are also occurring in the Black Sea. MV Omorfi was hit in Russian territorial waters on 18 July and its Chief Officer, an Indian national, killed. The following day, MV Golden Leo was struck after leaving Odessa and four Indian seafarers lost their lives," he added.
Condemning the attack on commercial vessel MV Cape Dao on September 23, the MEA said continuing attacks on commercial shipping in the region were "deeply worrisome".
"We reiterate our call for dialogue and diplomacy to de-escalate tensions and enable early return of peace to the region. The targeting of commercial shipping, seafarers and civilian infrastructure in the region must end, and free and unimpeded navigation and commerce through the international waterways in the region must be restored at the earliest," it had said in a statement.
(With inputs from PTI)