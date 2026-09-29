Six India-flagged, six foreign vessels of Indian interest in Persian Gulf: MEA

NEW DELHI: Six India-flagged ships and six foreign-flagged vessels of Indian interest are currently in the Persian Gulf area, west of the Strait of Hormuz, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Tuesday.

Around 163 Indian seafarers are on board these vessels, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in response to a query at his bi-weekly media briefing.

More than 4,500 Indian seafarers are also on board various other commercial vessels operating in the area. The Union Ministry of Shipping continues to monitor the movement of these ships and the well-being of the seafarers, he added.

The Strait of Hormuz, which separates the Persian Gulf from the Gulf of Oman and Arabian Sea, is one of the world's most strategically important shipping routes and a key conduit for global energy supplies.

Jaiswal was asked how many India-flagged ships and vessels of Indian interest were present in the Persian Gulf area.

"We have at this point in time, six India-flagged ships, commercial vessels in the Persian Gulf, west of (the Strait of) Hormuz. We also have six foreign-flagged vessels, which are carrying cargo to India. So, six India-flagged vessels and six foreign-flagged vessels which are of Indian interest. So 12 ships are there. On these ships, we have around 163 Indian seafarers who are on board," he said.

"Apart from this, we also have over 4,500 Indian seafarers who are onboard various commercial vessels which are plying in the area. Our Ministry of Shipping continues to monitor the movement of these ships, as also it is looking at the well-being of all these seafarers, and as and when required through our embassies and other stakeholders, they do the needful for their well being and welfare," he added.