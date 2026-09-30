Mamata says INDIA bloc 'very much united'; demands immediate removal of CEC Gyanesh Kumar

Former West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said the INDIA bloc is "very much united" and called for the immediate removal of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, alleging serious electoral wrongdoing and manipulation of the electoral process.

Addressing a joint press conference of INDIA bloc leaders after their meeting in Delhi, Banerjee said the opposition had repeatedly raised the issue of "vote theft" in Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Bihar and West Bengal, and expressed concerns over alleged electoral manipulation during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

"Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav had raised the issue of vote theft in Bihar. We have also raised concerns over electoral manipulation in Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Bihar and Bengal, as well as in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections," she said.

Banerjee said the opposition had taken these matters to the Election Commission and the Supreme Court and "knocked on every possible door".

"But now, in our view, everything has come out in the open. I say that Gyanesh Kumar is responsible for vote theft and serious electoral wrongdoing," she said.

She alleged that questions had been raised over EVMs, especially regarding the handling of these machines and the counting process, and claimed there had been manipulation of the electoral system.

"Gyanesh Kumar must resign immediately. Let us save democracy and ensure security of people and their voting rights. It is our constitutional right," she asserted.

"It is our obligation to people. If people are not voting, if their votes are looted, where will the country go?" Banerjee said.