Torrential rain disrupts life in parts of coastal Karnataka

Uttara Kannada district collector K Lakshmipriya said that there was heavy rain in the coastal parts of the district on Monday and 313 people had been taken to eight care centres opened in Honnavar taluk. As a result of the 'excess rain,' many low-lying areas in the undivided Dakshina Kannada (including Udupi) were flooded.

However, on Monday there were no incidents of flooding inside Mangaluru city, but inundation was reported in lower parts of Bantwal town situated near the riverfront.

Officials at Karnataka State Natural Disasters Monitoring Centre (KSNMDC) said they were closely monitoring this area and a rescue team was on standby.