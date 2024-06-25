Hubballi murder investigation reveals Akash was murdered by his friend

HUBBALLI: The investigation into the death of 30-year-old Akash Matapati revealed that the deceased was punched by his friend which led to his death.

Akash was found dead on a field near a lake on Gokul Road in Hubballi on Saturday night. Akash's family had complained against his friends and his in-laws for the crime. Based on the complaint, the police had confiscated eight people who were present at the party on Saturday night where the murder was reported.

Akash's father, Shekarayya Matapati, president of the North Karnataka auto-rickshaw union, had advised him not to go to any party on Saturday. However, Akash did not pay heed to the advice and joined his friends for the party. A scuffle broke out when Akash poured more alcohol and others got less share. Enraged, one of the friends first slapped him and later punched him on the forehead.

After Akash fell, all his friends including the one who punched him escaped on their two-wheelers. One of the friends, Arjun, called the father and informed him that Akash got drunk and is not getting up. When the family members reached the party site, they found Akash lying unconscious. He was declared dead at the KIMS hospital.