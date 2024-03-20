A culinary voyage: This chef offers Japanese food with a Californian twist in Delhi

Bringing slivers of pristine sashimi, irresistibly crispy tempura and platters of sushi, Chef David Myers unveils a tantalizing new menu on his Japanese plate.

Delighting the food enthusiasts in Delhi-NCR, ADRIFT Kaya in JW Marriott has made it to the World's 50 Best Discovery list, offering Japanese cuisine with a Californian twist.

Marrying his two passions-- food and travel-- this culinary star draws upon the indigenous flavors and ingredients discovered through his travels to create an exclusive dining and drinking experience.

David says, "As a Gypsy Chef, my menu themes are born from the constant love between my travels. My travel life fuels my culinary creativity. Every new culture ignites a spark, as I delve into flavors, textures, and the stories behind each dish."

David has long been lauded by titles such as Food & Wine, the James Beard Foundation and Angeleno magazine for his passion and dedication to the culinary world. His first restaurant in LA, Sona, was awarded a Michelin star for three consecutive years.

He is also the name behind other successful concepts such as Comme ça, Pizzeria Ortica, and Hinoki & the bird, which was named Best New Restaurant by Esquire. His global footprint spans across LA, Tokyo, Singapore, Hong Kong, Dubai, Doha, Nagoya, and New Delhi.