A culinary voyage: This chef offers Japanese food with a Californian twist in Delhi

Bringing slivers of pristine sashimi, irresistibly crispy tempura and platters of sushi, Chef David Myers unveils a tantalizing new menu on his Japanese plate.
Delighting the food enthusiasts in Delhi-NCR, ADRIFT Kaya in JW Marriott has made it to the World's 50 Best Discovery list, offering Japanese cuisine with a Californian twist.
Marrying his two passions-- food and travel-- this culinary star draws upon the indigenous flavors and ingredients discovered through his travels to create an exclusive dining and drinking experience.
David says, "As a Gypsy Chef, my menu themes are born from the constant love between my travels. My travel life fuels my culinary creativity. Every new culture ignites a spark, as I delve into flavors, textures, and the stories behind each dish."
David has long been lauded by titles such as Food & Wine, the James Beard Foundation and Angeleno magazine for his passion and dedication to the culinary world. His first restaurant in LA, Sona, was awarded a Michelin star for three consecutive years.
He is also the name behind other successful concepts such as Comme ça, Pizzeria Ortica, and Hinoki & the bird, which was named Best New Restaurant by Esquire. His global footprint spans across LA, Tokyo, Singapore, Hong Kong, Dubai, Doha, Nagoya, and New Delhi.
Inspired by the traditional izakaya restaurants in Japan, customers can embark on a journey to the buzzing alleyways of Tokyo.
Chef Myers travels across Japan and a deep connection to its culinary heritage shines through in every dish. The menu showcases pristine ingredients, traditional techniques, and signature Californian influence, resulting in a truly unique and unforgettable dining experience.
Sourcing ingredients include seafood, certain meats, various soy sauces used in dishes, and even items like wasabi and local ingredients such as vegetables sourced from nearby farms or Japanese micro herbs.
He says, "Sustainability and ethical sourcing are cornerstones of my philosophy. ADRIFT menus, like Kaya's modern Japanese izakaya, reflect this. We use seasonal, local ingredients sourced from responsible farmers, supporting local communities while minimizing our carbon footprint."
David draws inspiration from the mesmerizing laneways of Tokyo and the ancient culinary craft showcased in kitchens throughout Japan by preparing exquisite dishes. Signature dishes include Sushi made with Chutoro, uni, Oscietra Caviar, and Gold Leaf Nigiri, and traditional Japanese ‘tsumami’ selection of mushroom gyoza, vegetable tempura and chicken tsukune with onsen egg to name a few.
Tempura is a light and airy batter that encases seasonal vegetables and succulent shrimp, fried to a golden crunch. Each bite bursts with contrasting textures, the delicate shell yielding perfectly cooked treasures within. A savory dashi-infused dipping sauce adds depth, making this a modern take on a timeless classic.
Truffled Miso soup is a traditional Japanese soup that starts with a dashi stock and is flavored with miso paste. Another mouth-watering dish on the menu is Tempura which is made by covering small pieces of fish or vegetables in batter and frying them. Ingredients used are fried rock shrimp, curry leaf and spicy aioli.
Seafood and meat are carefully selected from leading Japanese and American fishing boats and farms while seasonal vegetables are sourced locally wherever possible. The cocktail bar and lounge offers a wide selection of sake, fine wines, and Japanese craft beers alongside its specially curated Ginza-style cocktail list by celebrated cocktail maestro, Jimmy Barrat.
Using Chocolate Praslin, salted caramel, honeycomb, and raspberry, the dessert is like a cherry on top.
Want a good click for your Instagram grid, Adrift Kaya offers a treat to the eyes. The interiors have been designed like a traditional Japanese izakaya but with a contemporary twist. Done up by the late Timothy Oulton, the renowned furniture designer, the guests are greeted by the sights and textures of indigo-dyed wooden floors and hand-made beading curtained from the ceiling. masterpiece.
ADRIFT Kaya features sumptuous but relaxed surroundings that combine authentic raw materials, state-of-the-art finishes and beautifully detailed furniture that together with a team of experts, create unparalleled hospitality.
Authentic raw materials, state-of-the-art finishes, and meticulously crafted furniture combine to create a visually stunning and welcoming space. Afrift Kaya is a must-visit for discerning travelers and local food enthusiasts alike.