Practice vedic memory exercises to transform life

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Youngsters should practise pranayam and yoga asanas regularly to sharpen memory power and transform their lives, opined memory genius Virender Mehta here on Sunday.

Mehta, who is figured in the Limca book of world records for memorising over 80,000 words in the Advanced Oxford Learner’s dictionary with their page numbers, said students should also follow an effective timetable and a dynamic lifestyle to release mental stress.

Mehta, who was in the city for two days to share tips to students on reducing mental pressure and increase memory power, said if this vedic memory workshop is organised in schools, students and teachers will turn genius.

During his two-day session at Spiritual Academy in Nuagaon on the outskirts of the city, Mehta helped around 200 students memorise names of 200 countries with their capitals through photographic memory within one and a half hour.

He said mind understands the language of pictures and can remember things that are in pictorial form or tangible very easily.

“All we have to do is convert unimaginable things into pictures and decode them in pictorial forms. With the same photographic Vedic memory method, I can also teach anyone to memorise all general knowledge,” he added.

Mehta, however, said this method needs to be practised properly and regularly.

He further insisted that instead of learning stress management, students and teachers should learn how to release stress and advised them to use gadget and technology judiciously.

He also advised students to nurture positive thoughts and purify their minds. “The negative way in which we programme our mind is the root cause of holding ourselves back. We need to purify our mind through Vedic memory practices to overcome the negative thoughts,” he said.