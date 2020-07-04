STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Protein protection for your body

Low carbohydrate diet

It’s good for bodybuilders and athletes as their work is to eat-trainsleep- repeat. But our lifestyle is different.

By Deepika Rathod
Express News Service

Proteins are the macronutrients required for DNA, cell and tissue repair, growth and muscle building. Proteins are made of amino acids, of which nine are essential and need to be supplemented through food.

Complete proteinscontain all nine amino acids, and this can be obtained from an animal source, whereasincomplete proteins are missing one or more essential amino acids and derived from a plant base.

A combination of pulses and grains or a combination with animal-based protein gives you a complete amino acids profile. Cereals lack lysine and pulses lack methionine. The common misconception is that if you take a scoop of whey protein and eat a high protein meal, it goes directly into building muscles. But, it doesn’t work that way.

It’s the amino acids that contribute towards proper lean mass that gives muscle fuel and gives power to your cells. Ultimately, muscles don’t grow overnight, they need discipline and dedication. And if you are normal person going to college, office or even a homemaker you don’t need to bulk up your body with heavy whey protein as an excess of anything when unused is never good for the body.

It’s good for bodybuilders and athletes as their work is to eat-trainsleep- repeat. But our lifestyle is different. Don’t eat their protein if you can’t train like them.

The writer is a clinical nutritionist with a focus on healthy lifestyle choices

