STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Health

Find calm in chaos with meditation

Ahead of World Meditation Day, experts explain the importance of meditation during these trying times

Published: 20th May 2021 08:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2021 08:18 AM   |  A+A-

meditation

For representational purposes

By Shreya Veronica
Express News Service

HYDERABAD :  Meditation has been a tool for most of us to stay at peace during a stressful day. With the ongoing situation in our country, most of us also need some time to calm ourselves down from this chaos. We often tend to find ways to distress ourselves from the different things, hoping that keeping ourselves calm would work in situations that cannot be controlled. We lose control of our emotions in some way or the other. And to avoid the meltdown, we try to start our day with a few minutes of meditation.  

Ahead of World Meditation Day, we speak to experts who explain to us the importance of meditation and how we need to meditate daily. Kamlesh Patel (Daaji), president and guide of Heartfulness Institute, teaches millions across 160 countries. 

Speaking about the importance of meditation he says, “I understand how deeply concerning and scary this situation is — how we all are affected at different levels and how painful it is for some to lose their loved ones and not having the proper space and time to grieve. By staying calm and mastering our emotions, we can be more empathetic, compassionate, generous, helpful and loving to everyone around us.”

One should understand that meditation is not a trend but a lifestyle, he says. “It is a way of living that has existed for centuries. Today, people are realising the need to pause and slow down. The culture of burn out,staying up late, feeding our mind and bodies with external sources — it’s creating havoc. Everyone is searching for peace. Peace, joy, and balance, all lie within us. People have tried all sorts of things, yet they seek for more. More and more of satisfaction, more contentment, more love, more happiness, yet they are always disappointed. If we can learn to simply be in the present, in every act we take true peace emerges. That is happiness right there. That is meditation.”

Speaking on when is the best time to meditate, he says before sunrise is ideal. “But if your schedule or other circumstances do not permit, you can meditate at any time during the day.  However,it is important to try to fix a specific time for meditation and meditate at that time regularly. By meditating at the same time every day, it becomes easier to make meditation a part of your daily routine,” he says. 

Kamal Maliramani, founder of Energizer Yoga, advises people not to jump  into meditation. “The concept of meditation is slightly misunderstood. People think that by closing their eyes they can become silent. This may help but it is not a long-term solution. The problem here is an overactive mind and if you observe when we are trying to go to sleep that is the time when our mind becomes more active.”

According to her, the very first thing when it comes to meditation is to have a relationship with the world which is very clear, which means that one should be happy, have compassion in their heart when you they other people suffering, build an attitude of appreciation for people who have special virtues  and learn the art of staying neutral when you don’t like someone. 

Most of the people are not happy with the world and their relationships. There are constant complaints and that becomes your nature and with this your mind can never be peaceful. Meditation doesn’t mean sitting in silence because your mind keeps giving thoughts, the idea is to become a witness to these things. Allow the mind to do what it is doing and be a witness to what is happening. Do not get involved in it and that is how we have to cultivate the habit of witnessing our own mind.”

Giving a small tip to meditate and include in your daily routine, Kamal says, “There is a very simple method. You need to close your eyes or lay down and count the breath in reverse. It is a natural way of breathing don’t make it short and interfere with the breath. Start witnessing your breath and start counting it in reverse. You start with 50 and go to 1 and by the time you reach 30 your mind becomes peaceful.”

How to meditate
Just close your eyes or lay down and count your breath in reverse. Breathe normally, don’t make it short and interfere with the breath. Start witnessing your breath and start counting it in reverse. For instance, start with 50 and count back to one. By the time  you reach 30, your mind becomes peaceful, says Kamal Maliramani, founder of Energizer Yoga 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
meditation yoga world meditation day
India Matters
Doordarshan
To counter bad press abroad, govt plans DD International
Corporation, as a part of its mass vaccination drive vaccinate hundreds of Brooke field IT company employees at Perungudi on Wednesday. (Photo | Ashwin prasath, EPS)
Covid vaccine can be given 3 months after recovery: Centre
For representational purposes
Bangladesh beats India in per capita income
Asia Cup (Photo | AFP)
Pakistan likely to host 2022 Asia Cup: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Several parts of the city received moderate to heavy rainfall on account of Cyclone Tauktae on Wednesday. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
WATCH | Delhi receives highest rainfall since 1951 for the month of May
Governor Arif Mohammad Khan greets Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan after the latter was sworn in at Central Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday (Photo | PRD)
Pinarayi sworn in as Kerala CM second time: Learn about his new cabinet ministers
Gallery
WHAT IS BLACK FUNGUS? Mucormycosis or black fungus is caused by a group of fungal moulds called mucormycetes. These fungi live throughout the environment, particularly in soil and in decaying organic matter, such as leaves, compost piles or rotten wood.
What is 'deadly' Black Fungus disease and why COVID-19 patients should take extra care against it?
On May 17, Barge P305 went adrift in the Arabian Sea and sunk on May 19 about 35 nautical miles from Mumbai. It was reported that 38 people on board are still missing. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae: How barge P305 sunk in the Arabian Sea and how rescue missions are progressing for missing crew
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp