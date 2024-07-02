WHO releases first-ever clinical treatment guideline for tobacco cessation in adults

NEW DELHI: To help the more than 750 million tobacco users who want to quit all forms of tobacco, the World Health Organisation (WHO) on Tuesday recommended a comprehensive set of tobacco cessation interventions, including behavioural support delivered by healthcare providers, digital cessation interventions and pharmacological treatments.

In its first guideline on tobacco cessation, the WHO said the recommendations are relevant for all adults seeking to quit various tobacco products, including cigarettes, waterpipes, smokeless tobacco products, cigars, roll-your-own tobacco, and heated tobacco products (HTPs).

“This guideline marks a crucial milestone in our global battle against these dangerous products," said Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General.

"It empowers countries with the essential tools to effectively support individuals in quitting tobacco and alleviate the global burden of tobacco-related diseases.”

Over 60% of the world's 1.25 billion tobacco users – more than 750 million people – wish to quit, yet 70% lack access to effective cessation services. This gap exists due to challenges faced by health systems, including resource limitations.

“The immense struggle that people face when trying to quit smoking cannot be overstated. We need to deeply appreciate the strength it takes and the suffering endured by individuals and their loved ones to overcome this addiction,” said Dr Rüdiger Krech, Director of Health Promotion at WHO.