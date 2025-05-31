Coffee can interfere with your medication -- here's what you need to know

Tea also contains caffeine but not in the same concentrations as coffee, and doesn't seem to affect people in the same way.

Here's what you should know about how coffee can interfere with your medications and how to stay safe.

1. Cold and flu medicines: Caffeine is a stimulant, which means it speeds up the central nervous system.

Pseudoephedrine, a decongestant found in cold and flu remedies such as Sudafed, is also a stimulant.

When taken together, the effects can be amplified potentially leading to jitters or restlessness, headaches, fast heart rate and insomnia.

Many cold medications already contain added caffeine, increasing these risks further.

Some studies also suggest that combining caffeine with pseudoephedrine can raise blood sugar and body temperature particularly important for people with diabetes.

Stimulant effects are also a concern when combining caffeine with ADHD medications such as amphetamines, or with asthma drugs such as theophylline, which shares a similar chemical structure to caffeine.

Using them together may increase the risk of side-effects such as a rapid heartbeat and sleep disruption.

2. Thyroid medication: Levothyroxine, the standard treatment for an underactive thyroid, is highly sensitive to timing and your morning coffee can get in the way.

Studies show that drinking coffee too soon after taking levothyroxine can reduce its absorption by up to 50%.

Caffeine speeds up gut motility (the movement of food and waste through the digestive tract), giving the drug less time to be absorbed and may also bind to it in the stomach, making it harder for the body to take in.

These effects reduce the drug's bioavailability, meaning less of it reaches your bloodstream where it's needed.

This interaction is more common with tablet forms of levothyroxine, and less likely with liquid formulations.