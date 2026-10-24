Counting what heat costs us

As the world gets hotter, four global agencies have teamed up to do something new. Together, the World Health Organization (WHO), the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), UNICEF and the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) launched the first-ever set of priority indicators to help countries track how heat affects pregnant women, newborns and children.
According to WHO, the framework is meant to help countries prepare better, monitor more closely and respond faster. This will help protect some of the people most at risk from climate-related health problems.
What doctors say mothers and families should know
Pregnancy needs extra care in the heat
Dr. Priyadarshini S M, Senior Consultant, Obstetrics and Gynecology, BirthRight by Rainbow Hospitals, Chennai, says that while anyone can suffer from heat stress, pregnant women face specific risks because their bodies are already working harder. This is why they need special attention. She said the new WHO-led framework can help cut down avoidable risks and protect the health of both mother and baby.
During pregnancy, the body has to work harder to keep both mother and baby comfortable, which makes it harder to cool down in the heat. Heat can also make a woman lose fluids faster, and dehydration can leave her feeling weak, dizzy or tired. WHO’s release links heat exposure to a higher chance of preterm birth, which is why it wants countries to track such cases.
Know the warning signs
Dr. Priyadarshini advises pregnant women to watch for any change in how they feel, including a drop in the baby’s movements, as it could be a sign that the body is struggling with the heat. “Staying hydrated, avoiding long hours in high temperatures and staying in cool, well-ventilated spaces can lower the risk,” she says. Planning ahead also helps, she says, so women know when to stay indoors and when to seek medical help.
Simple steps for a heatwave
According to Dr. Priyadarshini, a few simple habits can make a big difference:
Drink enough water through the day
Avoid staying outdoors for long when it is hot
Stay in cool, air-conditioned places as much as possible
Get medical help quickly if you faint, feel dizzy for a long time, notice signs of dehydration or feel fewer baby movements
“Awareness, advance planning and timely clinical care are important to protect mothers and babies during extreme heat,” she says.
Babies and young children need extra protection
Dr. Vineeta Singh Tandon, Senior Consultant, Internal Medicine, ISIC Multispeciality Hospital, said that in very hot weather, parents should keep children in cool, air-conditioned rooms and away from the heat as much as possible. She asks parents to look out for early changes in the child, such as feeding or drinking less, before the child becomes seriously unwell. “If the child looks very unwell, parents should get medical help as soon as possible,” she advises.
She says that babies and young children are able to control their body temperature less, so they should not be kept in high heat for long. Families should also stay alert for signs of heat-related illness, and local heat-health action plans and early warning systems are important to alert them when the heat risk is rising.
What if there’s no AC at home?
Not every home has an air conditioner, but a few simple steps can still help. Keep curtains or windows facing the sun closed during the day and let in cool air in the evening. Dress babies in loose, light cotton clothes, and use a fan to keep the air moving. Keep children indoors during the hottest hours of the afternoon, give them fluids or feed more often, and, for babies who are breastfed, feed them more frequently. A cool, damp cloth on the skin can also bring relief.
The message for families
For mothers, Dr Tandon says, the key message is not to take extreme heat lightly and to follow local heat and safety guidelines. Newborns and young children are among the groups most at risk and need extra protection, as do pregnant women. They should follow the guidelines issued by local authorities, avoid long exposure to very high temperatures and see a doctor if they feel unwell or notice any change in their health.
What the evidence says
WHO’s release points out that studies keep showing extreme heat can harm health, from pregnancy through childhood. It links heat exposure to a 26 per cent increase in the odds of preterm birth.
Babies are feeling it more and more too. WHO says children under one year old faced 389 per cent more heatwave days in 2024 than in the 1986 to 2005 baseline period. Globally, an estimated 1.5 billion children are exposed to heatwaves that are becoming more frequent, longer or more severe.
What countries should keep an eye on
The new report recommends that countries track:
Preterm births
Stillbirths
Low birthweight
Pregnancy hypertension (high blood pressure)
Child deaths
Health-facility visits during extreme heat
WHO adds that school attendance can also show how heat is disrupting children’s daily lives.
How the data helps
WHO says countries can start with what they already have. Routine health data, along with heat data such as air temperature, can show warning signs. If something unusual shows up during extreme heat, authorities can look into it further and act.
According to WHO, this information can help health authorities:
Get facilities ready for more patients
Send stronger warnings to pregnant women and families
Find the communities at the highest risk
Improve heat-health planning
WHO’s call to action
WHO says extreme heat is quickly becoming a regular part of life in a warming world, and it is asking countries to get better at monitoring and responding to its health effects. With the new indicators, governments can understand risks better, target their efforts and protect pregnant women, newborns and children from harm that can be prevented.
WHO is also urging every country to create and put into practice heat-health action plans. These should fit the local situation, include the needs of vulnerable groups, strengthen early warning systems and trigger quick action when heat risks appear.