Counting what heat costs us

As the world gets hotter, four global agencies have teamed up to do something new. Together, the World Health Organization (WHO), the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), UNICEF and the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) launched the first-ever set of priority indicators to help countries track how heat affects pregnant women, newborns and children.

According to WHO, the framework is meant to help countries prepare better, monitor more closely and respond faster. This will help protect some of the people most at risk from climate-related health problems.