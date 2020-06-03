After Mitron, Google Play Store takes down 'Remove China Apps'

Sesa Sen By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In less than 24 hours, two viral apps — Mitron and Remove China Apps — were removed from Google Play Store for violating its app store policies. Hailed as a popular Indian alternative for Chinese TikTok, Mitron violated ‘spam and minimum functionality’ policy, tech giant Google confirmed TNIE, while the other app was suspended for violating Google ‘deceptive behaviour’ rules.

“Our global Play policies are designed to provide a safe and secure experience for our users while also giving developers the tools they need to succeed. When violations of these policies are identified, we have an established process of working with developers to help them find remedies,” a Google spokesperson for the Mitron App told this publication.

With over five million downloads since its launch in April, Mitron is owned by Shibank Agarwal, a student of IIT Roorkee, who bought the source code of the app from a Pakistani coding company Qboxus and rebranded the app as ‘Mitron’ before launching it in India. The app violated on multiple vulnerabilities such as ‘repetitive content’ or an app without adding any original content or value’ that amounts to a violation of Google’s policy.As for the Remove China Apps, the developer is a Jaipur-based start-up OneTouchAppLabs.

According to the developer, the app doesn’t in any way “promote or force people to uninstall any of the application(s)” and is developed “for educational purposes only. Users of the app, however, pointed out that the app, as the name suggests, allows users to delete all apps on their phones that are developed in China. It scans the user’s device and lists the apps with China as their origin and allows users to

decide which app they want to remove. Both the apps rose in popularity after anti-China sentiment gained ground amid rising tension on the Indo-China border as well as the due to the pandemic that origninated from China’s Hubei province.

Call for a self-reliant india

More than one million people in India have installed the Remove China Apps on their phone with an aim to delete Chinese apps present on their smartphone. Even now, if you have the Remove China Apps application already downloaded on your phone it will still work for you.