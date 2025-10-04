IOB partners with The New Indian Express group to spread awareness on cyber safety

"Cyber Jagrookta Diwas" is a Government of India initiative that has been brought under the I4C (Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre) scheme to combat cyber crime in the country by raising cybersecurity awareness among public sector undertakings (PSUs), panchayat raj institutions (PRIs), universities, schools, etc..
Accordingly the first Wednesday of every month is observed as ‘Cyber Jagrookta Diwas’, a nationwide initiative to sensitize citizens on safe digital practices.
Further, the month of October is globally observed as National Cyber Security Awareness Month, with India marking it under the theme "Cyber Jagrit Bharat" for this year. In this spirit, Indian Overseas Bank (IOB), in collaboration with The New Indian Express Group, is launching a month-long campaign to spread awareness on cyber safety.
IOB has been consistently creating awareness through diverse channels such as social media, digital platforms, radio, posters, customer outreach programs, and offline forums. This new collaboration with The New Indian Express Group further strengthens the Bank's commitment to empowering the public to stay vigilant and secure in the digital age.
Amongst the latest cyber-frauds, the Digital Arrest Scam is the most prevalent. Let’s discuss on the same.
🚨 What is a Digital Arrest Scam?
This is a new-age scam where fraudsters impersonate law enforcement agencies or government officials. Their goal? To use fear, shame, and confusion to make you transfer money or share private information.
Unlike traditional scams that offer something attractive (like jobs or loans), digital arrest scams use threats and pressure to break your will.
How These Scams Work
1. The fake call: Comes from an official-looking number (sometimes even caller IDs such as ‘TrueCaller’ shows “Delhi Police” or “Cyber Cell”)
2. Scary claims: The person making the call makes scary claims such as “Your bank account was used in illegal activity.” “Your Aadhaar was used to smuggle drugs.”
3. Pressure to act: They say you’ll be digitally arrested, or your passport will be seized unless you cooperate
4. Video calls: Some scammers wear uniforms or sit in rooms designed to look like police stations in the video calls
5. Demand for money: They ask you to pay “clearance charges” via UPI or bank transfers
6. Isolation: They tell you not to talk to anyone, citing “ongoing investigation", and keep you on call for hours. They even tell you that if you tell anyone, you’d be immediately under arrest.
🚩 Red Flags to Watch Out For
❌ Callers claiming to be from police or CBI but using WhatsApp or regular phone numbers
❌ Demands for immediate payments through UPI or bank transfer
❌ Threats of arrest, media exposure, or freezing of accounts
❌ Instructions to not talk to anyone, including family
❌ Video calls with people in fake uniforms or backgrounds
🔐 How to Stay Safe
✅ Know this: No police will arrest you over a phone call
✅ Law enforcement never takes fines or bail via UPI or GPay
✅ Disconnect immediately and contact your local police station
✅ Don’t share OTPs, Aadhaar, PAN, or account details over the phone
✅ Report the number at cybercrime.gov.in
✅ Talk to someone you trust—scammers thrive on isolation
Be Aware. Be Safe.