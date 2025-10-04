IOB partners with The New Indian Express group to spread awareness on cyber safety

"Cyber Jagrookta Diwas" is a Government of India initiative that has been brought under the I4C (Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre) scheme to combat cyber crime in the country by raising cybersecurity awareness among public sector undertakings (PSUs), panchayat raj institutions (PRIs), universities, schools, etc..

Accordingly the first Wednesday of every month is observed as ‘Cyber Jagrookta Diwas’, a nationwide initiative to sensitize citizens on safe digital practices.

Further, the month of October is globally observed as National Cyber Security Awareness Month, with India marking it under the theme "Cyber Jagrit Bharat" for this year. In this spirit, Indian Overseas Bank (IOB), in collaboration with The New Indian Express Group, is launching a month-long campaign to spread awareness on cyber safety.

IOB has been consistently creating awareness through diverse channels such as social media, digital platforms, radio, posters, customer outreach programs, and offline forums. This new collaboration with The New Indian Express Group further strengthens the Bank's commitment to empowering the public to stay vigilant and secure in the digital age.

Amongst the latest cyber-frauds, the Digital Arrest Scam is the most prevalent. Let’s discuss on the same.

🚨 What is a Digital Arrest Scam?

This is a new-age scam where fraudsters impersonate law enforcement agencies or government officials. Their goal? To use fear, shame, and confusion to make you transfer money or share private information.