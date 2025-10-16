What to do before and after your phone is stolen or lost

Phones have become such an integral part of our everyday life that it has practically become an extension of our hands. To live without a phone would be personal hell for many and the small digital brick in our hands hold so much of our digital life - from social media to work emails to banking - a life without phones is unimaginable in today’s world, therefore it is important to protect these devices.

Here are some things that you should do before and after your phone goes missing.

Let us start with the basics: what to do before your phone goes missing.

There are things you can do to make it less painful if your phone is stolen. Because some of these features are more technical in nature, people often overlook them.

Secure your device as much as possible. At the very least, set a password or enable biometric authentication to unlock it. You can also add similar protection to key apps such as your banking app, WhatsApp, or Facebook to keep your finances and chats safe from thieves.

Additionally, turn on the “Find My Device” feature, available on both iOS and Android.

Samsung also allows its users to use a feature called ‘SmartThings Find’ that allows them to find their phone.

Since the phone is also being used a primary storage for photos and videos by many, it is vital to keep them backed up along with contacts, and other important files. Both Google and Apple allows cloud-based storage back up. Even though the free versions of them have limited storage space it is still a good feature that can be made use to backup important files. You can also use an external hard drive, memory card or even your laptop to store additional files.

However, it is best to use a cloud backup as it allows easy access from multiple devices.