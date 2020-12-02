COVID-19 UPDATES | Tamil Nadu reports 1428 new cases, 11 deaths in last 24 hours

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
The total cases in India mounted to 94,99,413, with 36,604 new infections being reported in a day, while the death toll climbed to 1,38,122 with 501 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

Published: 02nd December 2020 11:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2020 06:17 PM

A health worker collects swab sample of a woman for Covid-19 testing at Dadar in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)

By Online Desk

India's COVID-19 caseload rose to 94.99 lakh, while the total number of people who have recuperated from the disease crossed 89 lakh pushing the national recovery rate to over 94 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

The total coronavirus cases mounted to 94,99,413, with 36,604 new infections being reported in a day, while the death toll climbed to 1,38,122 with 501 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

There are 4,28,644 active coronavirus infections in the country which comprises 4.51 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated. The active COVID-19 caseload remained below 5 lakh for the 22nd consecutive day.

Major highlights of the day:

Live Updates
