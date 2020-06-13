STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home LIVE

COVID-19 HIGHLIGHTS | Tests to be doubled in Delhi, Maharashtra tally jumps to 1,07,95

Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced a slew of measures in the national capital and working out a mechanism to make available 60 per cent of beds in private hospitals at lower rates.

Published: 13th June 2020 01:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2020 12:18 AM   |  A+A-

Health workers and relatives carry the body of a COVID19 victim for burial at a Christian cemetery in Chennai. (Photo| PTI)

Health workers and relatives carry the body of a COVID19 victim for burial at a Christian cemetery in Chennai. (Photo| PTI)

By Online Desk

India saw a record single-day spike of 11,929 novel coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the number of infections to 3,20,92 on Sunday, while the death toll rose by 311 to 9,195, the Health Ministry said.

There are 1,49,348 active cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), while 1,62,378 people have recovered and a patient has migrated, according to the ministry data updated in the morning.

Live Updates
Stay up to date on all the latest LIVE news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus India coronavirus cases COVID-19 COVID-19 deaths

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Galleries
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo in return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
Videos
People seen waiting outside the COVID-19 testing center near Pudupet in Chennai on Monday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Lockdown returns in Chennai and TN: What's allowed, what's not
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's daughter Veena Vijayan and DYFI national president PA Mohammed Riyas tied the knot. (Photo | Express)
Kerala CM's daughter Veena Vijayan's wedding sets an example in post-COVID times
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp