COVID-19 HIGHLIGHTS | Record spike of 2,137 cases in Delhi, Maharashtra tally crosses 1 lakh-mark

India is now the fourth-worst affected nation by the pandemic in the world with more than 3 lakh cases, according to worldometer.

Published: 10th June 2020 07:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2020 01:44 AM   |  A+A-

Medics collect a swab sample of a sweeper for COVID-19 testing at MCD office, during the ongoing nationwide lockdown, in Patiala. (Photo | PTI)

By Online Desk

The daily tally of COVID-19 cases in India crossed 10,000 mark for the first time on Friday morning as 10, 956 new cases of infection were detected within a day.

This takes country’s total confirmed infection figure to 2,97,535.

More worryingly, the daily death count has now reached close to 400 with 396 new deaths registered within a day. A total of 8,498 infected patients have succumbed to the disease across India so far.

The country has now overtaken the UK in terms of total confirmed Covid 19 cases and is the fourth-worst affected nation in the pandemic after the US, Brazil and Russia, according to the global dashboard maintained by the US's John Hopkins University.

Live Updates
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID 19 Coronavirus lockdown Coronavirus pandemic india death toll India Coronavirus

