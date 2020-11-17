STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home LIVE

COVID-19 HIGHLIGHTS | Delhi's caseload crosses 4.95 lakh-mark, 99 deaths take toll to 7,812 

These fresh cases came out of the 49,031 tests conducted the previous day, while the positivity rate stood at 13.

Published: 17th November 2020 08:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2020 07:48 AM   |  A+A-

Women stand in a queue to get inside a market for Diwali shopping in New Delhi, India, Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020. (Photo | AP)

By Online Desk

With 29,164 new COVID-19  cases, India's total caseload has risen to 88,74,291, according to the Health Ministry,

With 449 new deaths, toll mounts to 1,30,519. Total active cases at 4,53,401 after a decrease of 12,077 in the last 24 hours. Total discharged cases at 82,90,371 with 40,791 new discharges in same time period.

Despite Mumbai and Delhi having almost the same positivity rate, civic officials in Mumbai on Monday said the city does not require to increase its daily number of COVID-19 tests like in the national capital, which is witnessing a fresh wave of the infection.

Meanwhile, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal wrote to L-G to impose lockdown in markets which may turn to COVID-19 hotspots in the national capital.

Live Updates
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 Coronavirus Coronavirus vaccine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Galleries
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
Videos
The thousands to be involved in the latest UK trial will partly be recruited from the National Health Service (NHS) Vaccine Registry. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 vaccine found to be 94.5% effective, says US biotech firm Moderna
In this frame grab from NASA TV, the SpaceX Dragon is seen after docking at the International Space Station. (Photo | AP)
Four astronauts reaches ISS in historic NASA-SpaceX mission
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp