By Online Desk

With 29,164 new COVID-19 cases, India's total caseload has risen to 88,74,291, according to the Health Ministry,

With 449 new deaths, toll mounts to 1,30,519. Total active cases at 4,53,401 after a decrease of 12,077 in the last 24 hours. Total discharged cases at 82,90,371 with 40,791 new discharges in same time period.

Despite Mumbai and Delhi having almost the same positivity rate, civic officials in Mumbai on Monday said the city does not require to increase its daily number of COVID-19 tests like in the national capital, which is witnessing a fresh wave of the infection.

Meanwhile, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal wrote to L-G to impose lockdown in markets which may turn to COVID-19 hotspots in the national capital.