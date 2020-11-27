COVID-19 HIGHLIGHTS | All schools in Mizoram will remain closed till year end: Minister

By Online Desk

India on Friday added 43,082 new COVID-19 cases to its total tally and 492 deaths in last 24 hours as per data shared by the Union Health Ministry.

With this addition, the coronavirus tally in India has reached 93,09,788 while toll touched 1,35,715.

The total active cases in India stands at 4,55,555 as of Friday after 39,379 people were discharged in last 24 hours taking total recoveries to 87,18,517.

About 70 per cent of India's active COVID-19 caseload is contributed by eight states including Maharashtra, Kerala, Delhi, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, West Bengal and Chhattisgarh, according to a release by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.