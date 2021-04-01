STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Assembly Elections 2021: 73.03 per cent polling registered in Assam, 80.43 per cent in Bengal, says EC

While Assam largely witnessed a peaceful second phase, polling in West Bengal was marked by sporadic violence.

Published: 01st April 2021 12:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2021 06:39 PM   |  A+A-

assembly polls

CM Mamata at a polling station during 2nd phase of Assembly Polls, at Boyal; Tribal women show their inked fingers during the 2nd phase of Assam assembly polls in Morigaon district. (Photos | PTI)

By Online Desk

Amid reports of sporadic violence, vandalism and minor clashes, phase two of the assembly election in West Bengal and Assam concluded on Thursday evening. 

At 5.30 PM, Assam had registered 72.65% votes and 79.53% polling was recorded in West Bengal. 

While Assam largely witnessed a peaceful second phase, polling in West Bengal was marked by sporadic violence with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee slamming the Election Commission over inaction to complaints filed by her party. 

Sporadic violence and minor clashes were reported from various constituencies, including the high profile Nandigram, where chief minister Mamata Banerjee is locked in a high-stakes electoral battle with her former lieutenant Suvendu Adhikari now with the BJP. Amongst the complaints were allegations of "booth capturing" and massive fake voting in Boyal.

The situation in Assam was peaceful with a significant number of voters turning up during the morning hours to exercise their franchise in the 39 seats where voting was underway in the second phase on Thursday.

There were reports of EVM glitches from some polling stations and upon their immediate replacement voting continued uninterrupted, an election official said.

(With PTI inputs)

