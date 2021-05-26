STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
HIGHLIGHTS | Squally wind warning issued for Andhra's three north coastal districts

Wind speed reaching 50-60 km per hour, gusting to 70 km per hour, would prevail over Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, and Vishakhapatnam districts of Andhra Pradesh till May 26 noon.

Published: 26th May 2021 09:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2021 05:03 PM   |  A+A-

A local has a meal next to a flooded street after landfall of cyclone 'Yaas', in Kolkata.

A local has a meal next to a flooded street after landfall of cyclone 'Yaas', in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)

By Online Desk

Cyclone Yaas pounded the beach towns in north Odisha and neighbouring West Bengal as it hit the coast around 9 am on Wednesday with a wind speed of 130-140 kmph, inundating the low-lying areas amid a storm surge, officials said.

The location of the landfall was north of Dhamra in Odisha's Bhadrak district and 50 km south of Balasore, close to Bahanaga block, on the coast, they said.

The wind speed during landfall was at 130-140 kmph, gusting to 155 kmph, as per Doppler radar data.

Live Updates
