UPDATES: Cyclone Gulab weakens into a Deep Depression over North Andhra Pradesh

Odisha on Sunday experienced light to moderate rainfall as cyclone Gulab made landfall at a place in Andhra Pradesh, about 95 kilometres from Gopalpur in the state where a large number of people have been evacuated as a precautionary measure, officials said.

The cyclone weakened into a Deep Depression at 0230 hrs IST and is likely to move west-northwestwards (AP) and weaken further into a Depression during next 06 hrs, the IMD tweeted.

The wind speed of the cyclone is much less in Odisha compared to that in the neighbouring state during landfall.

A fisherman from Srikakulam district of Andhra Pradesh was killed, one injured and another remained missing as 'Gulab' crossed the coast. Three more fishermen are reportedly missing.

The Odisha government has already mobilised men and machinery and launched an evacuation drive in seven identified districts in the southern parts of the state.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to the chief ministers of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha to take stock of the situation.