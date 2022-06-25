Maharashtra crisis LIVE | Rebel leader Eknath Shinde met Amit Shah, Fadnavis in Gujarat on Friday

By Online Desk

While the BJP is said to be distancing themselves from Maharashtra minister's Eknath Shinde rebellion, terming it as internal matter of Shiv Sena, it has now been reported that Union Minister Amit Shah and state Opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis had a confidential meeting in Vadodara with Shinde late Friday night.

According to highly placed sources, Fadnavis was seen at Mumbai airport on Friday night taking a flight to Gujarat and it is believed that Shinde, who left Guwahati's Blue Radisson Hotel where all rebels are campled, had met Shah to discuss their further strategy and solve the crisis.

"The rebel camp wasn't expecting the party to disqualify them as MLAs for defacation, as they will be in trouble if the disqualifaction is a succes. The Assembly deputy speaker has also called them for an hearing to the disqualification notice and if all of them come together, then a solution can be brought opon to keep the flock together," said a source requesting anonymity.

"Even during Chagan Bhujbal's revolt against Shiv Sena, initially 18 MLAs had rebelled but in reality only 11 were left. Beside, when Narayan Rane left Shiv Sena, that time also same issue happen. Shinde is worried about repeating the same history and that will jeopardise both his political career and BJP's dream of coming back to power in Maharashtra," the source added.

He said that Shinde had asked the BJP to find out the solutions for this crisis. "It has been five days since the rebel MLAs are outside Maharashtra. Their restlessness is increasing due to insecurity and protests against them in their respective constituencies by Shiv Sainiks. If there is any delay in government formation, then things can slip out of their hand," he said.

"While such operations have to be carried out quickly, this is taking more time and it can damage to such an extent that the fight is likely to dragged to court and state assembly only. Therefore, Shinde asked for Shah and other leader's immediate intervention and hence, the Vadodara meeting was arranged," he added.

