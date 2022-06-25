Maharashtra crisis LIVE | Rebel leader Eknath Shinde met Amit Shah, Fadnavis in Gujarat on Friday
According to a source, it has been five days since the rebel MLAs are outside Maharashtra and their restlessness is increasing due to insecurity.
While the BJP is said to be distancing themselves from Maharashtra minister's Eknath Shinde rebellion, terming it as internal matter of Shiv Sena, it has now been reported that Union Minister Amit Shah and state Opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis had a confidential meeting in Vadodara with Shinde late Friday night.
According to highly placed sources, Fadnavis was seen at Mumbai airport on Friday night taking a flight to Gujarat and it is believed that Shinde, who left Guwahati's Blue Radisson Hotel where all rebels are campled, had met Shah to discuss their further strategy and solve the crisis.
"The rebel camp wasn't expecting the party to disqualify them as MLAs for defacation, as they will be in trouble if the disqualifaction is a succes. The Assembly deputy speaker has also called them for an hearing to the disqualification notice and if all of them come together, then a solution can be brought opon to keep the flock together," said a source requesting anonymity.
"Even during Chagan Bhujbal's revolt against Shiv Sena, initially 18 MLAs had rebelled but in reality only 11 were left. Beside, when Narayan Rane left Shiv Sena, that time also same issue happen. Shinde is worried about repeating the same history and that will jeopardise both his political career and BJP's dream of coming back to power in Maharashtra," the source added.
He said that Shinde had asked the BJP to find out the solutions for this crisis. "It has been five days since the rebel MLAs are outside Maharashtra. Their restlessness is increasing due to insecurity and protests against them in their respective constituencies by Shiv Sainiks. If there is any delay in government formation, then things can slip out of their hand," he said.
"While such operations have to be carried out quickly, this is taking more time and it can damage to such an extent that the fight is likely to dragged to court and state assembly only. Therefore, Shinde asked for Shah and other leader's immediate intervention and hence, the Vadodara meeting was arranged," he added.
Thane district Shiv Sena chief Naresh Mhaske quits as protest
Eknath Shinde loyalist Naresh Mhaske on Saturday resigned as the Thane district president of Shiv Sena in protest against the "attitude" of MVA constituent NCP but stressed he will always remain a Shivsainik.
In a letter addressed to Sena president Uddhav Thackeray, the former Thane mayor said Shivsainiks are feeling (politically) "suffocated" because of "Rashtravadi" (NCP) in the last two-and-a-half years.
Some rebel MLAs went due to pressure and& fear: Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant
Some of them (rebel MLAs) went due to pressure & fear, that's why they were taken so far to Assam. Many MLAs are calling us that they want to come back: Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant pic.twitter.com/LVSgXkZhTb— ANI (@ANI) June 25, 2022
This battle is for the betterment of party workers: Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde
Shiv Sena workers must understand that I want to free them and the party from the clutches of MVA govt and I have been struggling for the same, tweets rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde
????? ????????????,— Eknath Shinde - ????? ????? (@mieknathshinde) June 25, 2022
??? ????? ????, ?.??.?. ?? ??? ????..! MVA ???? ????????? ?????????? ??????? ? ???????????? ????????????? ?? ??? ???. ?? ??? ?????? ?????????????? ???? ????? ???????.... ???? ????? ?????? ?????.#MiShivsainik
NCP trying to systematically finish Shiv Sena in their constituencies: Rebel MLA Mahesh Shinde
Rebel Shiv Sena MLA Mahesh Shinde on Saturday claimed that the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) is planning to "finish off" Shiv Sena. He claimed that NCP MLAs were getting more funds than the Shiv Sena legislators for development work in their constituencies.
?? ????????????? ??? ? ?????????? ????? ???? ???? ??????? ????? ???? ?? ?????? ?????? ???????? ????? ????.— Eknath Shinde - ????? ????? (@mieknathshinde) June 25, 2022
Maharashtra crisis: NCP leader Anand Paranjpe refutes allegations of party choking MLA funds
Devendra Fadnavis, Eknath Shinde and Amit Shah had a meeting in Vadodara on Friday: Reports
Chapter two:— Sudhir Suryawanshi (@ss_suryawanshi) June 25, 2022
Reports: Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis, rebelled Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde and Union home minister Amit Shah had meeting in Baroda in Gujarat yesterday night. More development expected.
We will not merge with any other political party: Deepak Kesarkar
Dissident Shiv Sena legislator Deepak Kesarkar in his virtual address from Guwahati said the rebel group enjoys a two-thirds majority in the legislature party and will prove its strength in the House but will not merge with any other political party. READ FULL STORY HERE
Still in Shiv Sena, misunderstanding that we've left: Rebel Sena MLA Kesarkar
We are still in Shiv Sena, there's misunderstanding that we've left the party. We've just separated our faction. We've 2-3rd majority to follow the path we wanted. Our new leader chosen by majority. They didn't have more than 16-17 MLAs: Rebel Shiv Sena MLA Deepak Kesarkar pic.twitter.com/9HDiiRijMe— ANI (@ANI) June 25, 2022
We will not forget the betrayal (of the rebels): Aaditya
Mumbai | You already know what was discussed in the meeting, the important thing is that we will not forget the betrayal done by rebel Shiv Sena MLAs. We (Shiv Sena) will win for sure: Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray pic.twitter.com/V2c83nd3U4— ANI (@ANI) June 25, 2022
Sena MP hints at what was discussed in the party's national executive meeting
We've passed 6 resolutions & have decided Shiv Sena will follow Hindutva ideology of Balasaheb Thackeray & won't compromise with ideology of a united Maharashtra: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut pic.twitter.com/6RSCio4x1G— ANI (@ANI) June 25, 2022
16 rebel Sena MLAs receive disqualification notice
BREAKING: Deputy Speaker of Maharashtra Assembly issues disqualification notice to 16 rebel Shiv Sena MLAs of Eknath Shinde camp currently staying in Guwahati, Assam. Eknath Shinde is one of the 16.
They are expected to file their written replies by Monday, June 27.
Uddhav makes a sharp remark on the rebel MLAs using 'Shiv Sena Balasaheb' as their name
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray in his party national office bearer meeting at Sena Bhavan said that why they want to use Balasaheb Thackeray name, if they have guts then ask the votes on their father name, then see how many votes they get. @NewIndianXpress @TheMornStandard— Sudhir Suryawanshi (@ss_suryawanshi) June 25, 2022
Rebel Sena leaders meeting underway
A meeting of the Eknath Shinde group is underway at Radisson Blu Hotel in Guwahati, Assam. The next course of action is being discussed in the meeting.
#WATCH | Assam: A meeting of the rebel MLAs begins in the presence of Eknath Shinde in a hotel in Guwahati pic.twitter.com/ra9c01qDCH— ANI (@ANI) June 25, 2022
His decisions always right, want to see him become CM: People from Eknath Shinde's native village
The residents of Dare village in Maharashtra's Satara district, the native place of Eknath Shinde, who is at the centre of the ongoing political turmoil in Maharashtra, recall the Shiv Sena leader as a "people's man" and some of them feel that the decisions he had taken in the past later turned out to be right. READ STORY HERE
Shiv Sena's national executive meet underway
- The national executive meeting of the Shiv Sena is underway at the party's headquarters in the city on Saturday, where Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, who is also the party president, is expected to take a decision on the action against the rebel MLAs, including Eknath Shinde.
- Rajya Sabha member Anil Desai said that the proceedings of the national executive meeting will be sent to the Election Commission.
- Thackeray was supposed to chair the meeting virtually from his residence "Matoshree".
- However, he reached the party headquarters - Shiv Sena Bhavan - at Dadar.
- Thackeray, who had tested positive for COVID-19 on June 22, had addressed the Shiv Sena cadres twice on June 24, in which he said he was ready to quit the post of Shiv Sena president if the workers feel he was not capable of running the party effectively.
Mumbai Police imposes Section 144 of the CrPC in Mumbai city till Juy 10 in view of the political uncertainty in the state
- Mumbai Police has issued a high alert and directed all police stations to ensure security at all political offices in the city. Officer-level police personnel will reportedly visit every political office to ensure their safety.
- This came after Shiv Sena workers ransacked the office of rebel party MLA Tanaji Sawant in Pune on June 25. Sawant is one of the rebel MLAs camping in Guwahati, Assam.
- Houses of Sena and MVA leaders inclding Shinde received tightened security today.
Eknath Shinde-led rebel Sena MLAs name their group ‘Shiv Sena Balasaheb’
The Eknath Shinde-led rebel MLAs have named their group as ‘Shiv Sena Balasaheb’. The development comes as the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena is pressing for the disqualification of the rebel group from the Assembly. “Our group will be called Shiv Sena Balasaheb. We will not merge with any party,” rebel Shiv Sena MLA Deepak Kesarkar said.
CM Thackeray arrives at Sena Bhavan, the party's HQ, ahead of the national executive meeting
#WATCH | Maharashtra CM and Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray arrives at Sena Bhavan in Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/bM8L5PPzV4— ANI (@ANI) June 25, 2022
Security cover of 16 rebel Sena MLAs removed, alleges Shinde
Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde alleged that the Maharashtra government has withdrawn the security cover provided at the residences of 16 rebel legislators, including himself, and dubbed the action as "political vendetta".
?????? ???????? ??????????? ????????? ??????? ??????????? ??? ????????? ??????? ??????? ????? ??????? ??? ???. ????????? ? ????????? ?????????????? ?????????? ???????? ??????? ???.#MVAisAntiShivsena pic.twitter.com/lX2qjVTxGM— Eknath Shinde - ????? ????? (@mieknathshinde) June 25, 2022
(The tweet roughly translates to: "The protection of Shiv Sena MLAs has been withdrawn by order of the Chief Minister and the Home Minister. The government is responsible for protecting them and their families.")
Rebel Sena MLAs gave slip to security personnel citing different reasons to reach Surat
A police official said legislators gave the slip to their security officials and the police personnel citing personal reasons so that the government machinery remains clueless about their plans. (READ FULL STORY HERE)
Who is footing hotel bills in Guwahati, Surat, asks NCP
The NCP sought to know who was paying the bills of hotels in Guwahati and Surat. The Sharad Pawar-led party also asked the Income Tax Department and the ED to find out the source of "black money" involved. (READ HERE)
Rebel leader Eknath Shinde’s surprise outing
Rebel leader Eknath Shinde, perhaps feeling bored after staying put at a hotel since June 22, went out on an outing to an undisclosed location in the city on June 24. The sudden departure of the Sena leader triggered speculations that he was Maharashtra-bound but he returned two and half hours later. (READ MORE)
EDITORIAL | Speaker, Governor to decide fate of Maharashtra government
The scene of the struggle between Maharashtra’s rebel and ruling factions of the Shiv Sena will soon shift to the Legislative Assembly. The two key players in the next scene will be the Speaker of the Assembly and Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari. The Maharashtra Assembly does not have a Speaker after Nana Patole relinquished the post following his election as the state president of the Congress. Before a new Speaker could be elected, the Shiv Sena MLAs raised the banner of revolt under the leadership of minister Eknath Shinde. (READ FULL EDITORIAL HERE)
Uddhav in address urges cadre to rebuild the Sena from scratch
Two days after vacating his official residence in the wake of a massive revolt, Thackeray sought to take back control by addressing a meeting of the party’s functionaries on June 24, invoking Shivaji Maharaj’s spirit to urge the cadre to rebuild the party from scratch.
In his emotional address, he also said he was ready to step down as the Shiv Sena president if need be. He said he may have moved out of the official residence of the chief minister, but his determination to fight the crisis was intact. READ MORE
- Majority of Shiv Sena MLAs have shifted their loyalty to Eknath Shinde and are camping in Guwahati, plunging the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government led by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, who heads the Sena, into a crisis.
- At least 37 Sena MLAs and 10 independent legislators are currently with Shinde in Assam.
- Shinde has claimed that the group led by him is the "real Shiv Sena".