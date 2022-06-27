Maharashtra crisis HIGHLIGHTS | SC notice to Deputy Speaker, Centre on pleas against rebel Shiv Sena MLAs' disqualification

By Online Desk

The ongoing power struggle in Maharashtra went up a notch on Sunday with the rebel Shiv Sena MLAs moving the Supreme Court against a disqualification notice issued to 16 of them, including Eknath Shinde, by the deputy speaker.

A vacation bench of Justices Surya Kant and J B Pardiwala heard Shinde's plea today.

Ahead of the hearing, Thackeray handed over portfolios of nine rebel ministers, who are currently camping in Guwahati, to other ministers. Those were being handed over to other ministers for ease of administration.

