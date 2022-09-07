Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra launch HIGHLIGHTS | Millions feel need to take action that brings India together: Rahul

By Online Desk

Aiming to revive its political fortunes, the Congress kickstarted the 3,500 km long ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday evening on issues related to price rise, unemployment, and polarisation.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, and Chhattisgarh Chief Minister handed over the tricolour made of khadi to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who had reached Kanyakumari in the afternoon.

Gandhi then handed it over to Seva Dal workers who will now manage the Yatra throughout.

The march is being held at a time when the party is facing internal strife ahead of the party’s presidential elections scheduled for Oct 17.

The 3,570-km yatra from Kanyakumari to Srinagar, covering 12 states and two Union territories in about five months will actually begin at 7 am on September 8 when Gandhi and several other Congress leaders will embark on the march.

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi took part in a prayer meeting at former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi’s memorial in Sriperumbudur today morning. Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated in a suicide bombing in Sriperumbudur on May 21, 1991.

FOLLOW HIGHLIGHTS HERE

Aiming to revive its political fortunes, the Congress kickstarted the 3,500 km long ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday evening on issues related to price rise, unemployment, and polarisation. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, and Chhattisgarh Chief Minister handed over the tricolour made of khadi to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who had reached Kanyakumari in the afternoon. Gandhi then handed it over to Seva Dal workers who will now manage the Yatra throughout. The march is being held at a time when the party is facing internal strife ahead of the party’s presidential elections scheduled for Oct 17. The 3,570-km yatra from Kanyakumari to Srinagar, covering 12 states and two Union territories in about five months will actually begin at 7 am on September 8 when Gandhi and several other Congress leaders will embark on the march. Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi took part in a prayer meeting at former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi’s memorial in Sriperumbudur today morning. Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated in a suicide bombing in Sriperumbudur on May 21, 1991. FOLLOW HIGHLIGHTS HERE