Elections HIGHLIGHTS | BJP extends Hindi heartland dominance; Congress celebrates Telangana win

As results emerge out of the states of Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan, the BJP has reasons to cheer, and Congress has proved once again that it's yet to learn the lessons of realpolitik.

The Congress on Sunday suffered a near wipeout in the Hindi heartland as it lost 3-1 to the BJP in the assembly polls, signalling the need to redraw its strategy for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Its loss in the key states has also weakened the grand old party's position in the INDIA bloc where equations are set to change, as other opposition parties would challenge its position as the fulcrum of the alliance.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday hailed BJP's big win in the assembly polls as a victory for his government's agenda of self-reliant India, asserting that its hat-trick in the states is a guarantee of its hat-trick of Lok Sabha poll wins in 2024.

Telangana, India's newest state, is the only silver lining for the Congress. The southern state voted out two-time Chief Minister KCR who spearheaded its creation. A leader who once could do no wrong has fallen into another cautionary tale of how not to rule.

In Madhya Pradesh, on the line was the fate of the BJP's longest-serving CM Shivraj Chouhan. He has proved many pollsters wrong yet again. The defeat could be the swansong of Kamal Nath, as seasoned a politician as they come. The BJP's organizational strength and Chouhan's enduring commitment to development played key roles in its dominant win.

In Chhatisgarh, it was Bhupesh 'the great survivor' Baghel, who was keen to return to power. But Raman Singh, the ex-CM from BJP, has ended up scripting his redemption song.

Finally, let's not forget Rajasthan, where Ashok Gehlot was hoping to cock a snook at everybody once again. The state has not voted back a party to power in 40 years. Gehlot believed he could buck that trend, but Vasundhara Raje and the BJP had other ideas.

Mizoram, which voted on November 7, will see its results counted on December 4 -- a day after it was originally scheduled. The Election Commission altered the date for tallying votes, citing the significance of Sunday for the predominantly Christian population in the state.

