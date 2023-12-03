Elections HIGHLIGHTS | BJP extends Hindi heartland dominance; Congress celebrates Telangana win

-
BJP sweeps Hindi heartland: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured a significant victory in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh, tightening its grip on the Hindi heartland, bolstering Prime Minister Narendra Modi's standing and setting the stage for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
Congress' mixed fortunes: Despite losing in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, Congress managed to defeat the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in Telangana, extending its winning run in the south. The near 10-year-old rule of the BRS came to an end on Sunday, but the party's leaders are confident that they will 'bounce back'.
Modi's popularity swings results: PM Modi attributed the BJP's success to the people's support for the party's fight against corruption. He claimed that the election results served as a lesson to the Congress and the opposition, highlighting the importance of delivering on promises to gain public confidence.
BJP's electoral strategy: The BJP credited its victory to Modi's guarantees, including free food grain, income assistance for farmers, housing for all, electrification of villages, and tap water to every home. The party's electoral strategy focused on Modi's leadership and governance achievements.
Impact on Opposition dynamics: The Congress' losses in key states prompted discussions within the opposition INDIA bloc, with leaders acknowledging the defeat and questioning the party's role as the fulcrum of the opposition alliance. With other opposition parties vying for a central role, the alliance dynamics are poised for a change in the lead-up to 2024.
BJP to rule in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan while Congress faces setbacks. Telangana offers a glimmer of hope for Congress amidst unfolding political narratives on the road to 2024.
As results emerge out of the states of Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan, the BJP has reasons to cheer, and Congress has proved once again that it's yet to learn the lessons of realpolitik.
The Congress on Sunday suffered a near wipeout in the Hindi heartland as it lost 3-1 to the BJP in the assembly polls, signalling the need to redraw its strategy for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Its loss in the key states has also weakened the grand old party's position in the INDIA bloc where equations are set to change, as other opposition parties would challenge its position as the fulcrum of the alliance.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday hailed BJP's big win in the assembly polls as a victory for his government's agenda of self-reliant India, asserting that its hat-trick in the states is a guarantee of its hat-trick of Lok Sabha poll wins in 2024.
Telangana, India's newest state, is the only silver lining for the Congress. The southern state voted out two-time Chief Minister KCR who spearheaded its creation. A leader who once could do no wrong has fallen into another cautionary tale of how not to rule.
In Madhya Pradesh, on the line was the fate of the BJP's longest-serving CM Shivraj Chouhan. He has proved many pollsters wrong yet again. The defeat could be the swansong of Kamal Nath, as seasoned a politician as they come. The BJP's organizational strength and Chouhan's enduring commitment to development played key roles in its dominant win.
In Chhatisgarh, it was Bhupesh 'the great survivor' Baghel, who was keen to return to power. But Raman Singh, the ex-CM from BJP, has ended up scripting his redemption song.
Finally, let's not forget Rajasthan, where Ashok Gehlot was hoping to cock a snook at everybody once again. The state has not voted back a party to power in 40 years. Gehlot believed he could buck that trend, but Vasundhara Raje and the BJP had other ideas.
Mizoram, which voted on November 7, will see its results counted on December 4 -- a day after it was originally scheduled. The Election Commission altered the date for tallying votes, citing the significance of Sunday for the predominantly Christian population in the state.
Key Takeaways From Assembly Elections
THE NUMBERS
|Party
|Seats Won
|CONG+
|65
|BRS
|39
|BJP+
|8
|AIMIM
|7
|Party
|Seats Won
|BJP
|163
|CONG+
|66
|OTHERS
|1
|Party
|Seats Won
|BJP
|115
|CONG+
|70
|OTHERS
|12
|BSP
|2
|Party
|Seats Won
|BJP
|54
|CONG+
|35
|BSP
|1
'Mama' Chouhan emerges hero of BJP's victory in Madhya Pradesh
Shivraj Singh Chouhan, BJP's seasoned leader, clinched victory in Madhya Pradesh by launching the 'Ladli Behna' scheme to counter anti-incumbency.
Despite not being projected as the CM face, his strategic welfare schemes, especially for women, contributed to the BJP's impressive win. Despite initial challenges, he successfully navigated the BJP to a remarkable victory, securing 164 seats out of 230.
Chouhan, known as 'mama' and 'paon-paon wale bhaiya,' portrayed himself as a family man, emphasizing simplicity. His enduring appeal, rooted in a 'son of the soil' image, has spanned nearly 18 years, transforming him from a shy politician to a mass leader.
The CM's victory underscores the importance of connecting with socio-economic concerns, especially in rural areas. The BJP's organizational strength and Chouhan's enduring commitment to development played key roles. His re-election positions Chouhan as a prominent contender for the top post, emphasizing the BJP's regional dominance and signalling the need for the Opposition to reevaluate its strategy for 2024.
Baghel resigns as Chhattisgarh CM, keeps his Patan seat; Deputy TS Singh Deo loses
Bhupesh Baghel, who was getting ready to continue as the chief minister of Chhattisgarh after exit polls predicted a Congress victory, on Sunday, suffered a setback as the BJP wrested the state from the hands of the grand old party. Meanwhile, his deputy TS Singh Deo lost his Ambikapur seat by 94 votes against BJP's Rajesh Agrawal.
-
The Congress leader, who resigned as the chief minister Sunday night, emerged victorious in the Patan assembly seat, defeating BJP candidate Vijay Baghel by 19,723 votes in the state assembly elections held last month.
-
Baghel, who became the CM in 2018, has emerged as one of the most formidable state-level leaders of the Congress in the last five years. With his welfare schemes, invocation of regional pride and astute political skills which helped him overcome challenges from within the party, he became the face of the Congress ahead of the 2023 assembly polls.
-
Baghel's leadership faced a serious challenge in 2021 when the followers of his cabinet colleague T S Singh Deo claimed that the party had agreed to make Singh Deo chief minister after two and a half years. But Baghel easily established that most of the MLAs were with him. A small concession was made to Singh Deo when he was made deputy chief minister in June 2023, months before the polls.
BJP's Hindi heartland dominance calls for Opposition bloc to rethink 2024 strategy
The Congress on Sunday suffered a near wipeout in the Hindi heartland as it lost 3-1 to the BJP in the assembly polls, signalling the need to redraw its strategy for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
-
Congress' loss in the key states has also weakened the grand old party's position in the INDIA bloc where equations are set to change, as other opposition parties would challenge its position as the fulcrum of the alliance.
-
The party was trounced in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh and is now left with only Himachal Pradesh in the north.
-
It is ruling in only three states on its own and is in power in Bihar and Jharkhand as a junior partner in alliance with regional parties.
-
However, its victory in Telangana gave a boost to its consolidation in southern India where it is in power on its own in Karnataka.
Modi claims 'today's hattrick has guaranteed hattrick of 2024'
Hailing BJP's victories in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, PM Narendra Modi took potshots at Congress and the INDIA alliance. He also claimed that "today's hattrick has guaranteed the hattrick of 2024."
Addressing the BJP cadre at the party office in Delhi, Modi said: "My humble request to Congress and its allies, is don't indulge in politics that empowers anti-national forces."
#WATCH | Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi says "Today's mandate has also proved that there is zero tolerance against corruption, appeasement and familism. The country thinks that if anyone is effective in eliminating these three evils, it is BJP only. The campaign against… pic.twitter.com/RamYJjw6U5— ANI (@ANI) December 3, 2023
KCR, the vanquished Telangana icon who missed a historic hat trick
Two-time Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, the architect of Telangana, sees setbacks in assembly polls amid accusations of dynastic rule and anti-incumbency. The setback could derail Rao's ambitions to expand the Bharat Rashtra Samithi's influence beyond Telangana and establish a national presence.
A shrewd politician, Rao took an early initiative by announcing 115 candidates for the 119-member assembly in August this year, well ahead of the November 30 polling date. However, this strategy seemingly backfired as the party candidates grappled with anti-incumbency sentiments.
PM Modi arrives at BJP headquarters in Delhi for party's celebrations
Rajasthan: Anti-incumbency, Modi factor and polarisation pave way for BJP's comeback
Rajasthan reposes trust in BJP after five years, securing a majority in assembly polls and marking a shift in government. PM Modi's leadership, polarization, and Hindutva card contribute to the BJP's success as Gehlot's social welfare schemes fall short of the saffron party's robust campaign. Meanwhile, public distrust stemming from the prolonged Gehlot-Pilot power struggle has also affected Congress's credibility.
Telangana: KCR tenders resignation as BRS loses its foothold
CM KCR sent his resignation letter to Raj Bhavan, said BRS working president KTR @XpressHyderabad— V.V. Balakrishna-TNIE (@balaexpressTNIE) December 3, 2023
'David beats Goliath' as BJP candidate trumps KCR and Revanth in Kammareddy
BJP delivers a seismic double blow in Kamareddy, as KV Ramana Reddy outshines CM K Chandrasekhar Rao and TPCC chief Revanth Reddy, who orchestrated the Congress' triumph in Telangana.
Kamareddy hogged the limelight after KCR announced his candidature from the seat and Revanth Reddy decided to challenge him for the seat. Both KCR and Revanth Reddy are contesting from two seats in the state, with the TPCC chief winning his seat in Kodangal. Meanwhile, KCR is on the verge of winning his seat in Gajwel.
Victory for BJP. Party candidate Ramana Reddy defeated both CM KCR and PCC chief A Revanth Reddy. Final round: Cong 54,774, BRS - 59,751, BJP - 66,444. BJP lead 6,693 votes. @XpressHyderabad#TelanganaElectionResult2023 #ElectionsWithTNIE— V.V. Balakrishna-TNIE (@balaexpressTNIE) December 3, 2023
In Chhattisgarh, BJP increases its vote share by whopping 13% from 2018
Chattisgarh— vote share & seats in 2023— Sudhir Suryawanshi (@ss_suryawanshi) December 3, 2023
BJP— 46.37% (56 seats )
Congress — 42.12% (34 seats )
2018 vote share & seats
Congress— 43 % (68 seats )
BJP — 33% (15 seats )
Congress down with marginal 1.12% vote share while BJP increased its vote share by 13%. (3)
In Madhya Pradesh, surge in vote share highlights BJP's landslide win
Madhya Pradesh — vote share & seats in 2023— Sudhir Suryawanshi (@ss_suryawanshi) December 3, 2023
BJP— 48.68% (167 seats)
Congress — 40.44% (62 seats)
Vote share & seats in 2018
BJP — 41.02% (109 seats )
Congress — 40.98% (114 seats )
BJP increases its vote share by 7.5% while Congress losses only its 0.54% votes share. (2)
BJP impresses in Rajasthan despite Congress holding onto its vote share
Rajasthan: vote share & seats in 2023— Sudhir Suryawanshi (@ss_suryawanshi) December 3, 2023
BJP — 41.77% (115 seats )
Cong — 39.53% (69 seats)
Vote share in 2018 & seats
Cong — 39.30% (100 Seats)
BJP — 38.08% (73 seats )
Cong almost retained its vote share but lost majority of seats to BJP. BJP squeezed smaller front votes.(1)
Madhya Pradesh: Inside BJP's impressive show are 14 rallies addressed by Modi
PM Modi's appeal seemingly clicked with voters, including women, in the central state where the ruling BJP has won 33 seats and leading in 131 out of 230 constituencies where results are being declared on Sunday. The prime minister also led a roadshow after elections were announced last month in MP and reached out to various sections of voters, including women, youngsters, and tribals, besides the traditional supporters of the saffron party.
Telangana: From deposit loss to state victory, decoding the fortunes of Congress
Congress secures a decisive majority in Telangana, marking a significant reversal from its loss in the Munugode bypoll just a year ago. The party's remarkable turnaround prompts the question: What factors contributed to this substantial shift in fortune? CLICK HERE TO READ MORE
Rajasthan CM Gehlot concedes Congress party's defeat, but calls it 'unexpected'
CM Ashok Gehlot acknowledged the electoral outcome after the BJP is all set to return to power in Rajasthan, defeating the Congress. Gehlot also wished the new government success while urging the continuation of developmental initiatives and schemes introduced during his administration.
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot tweets "We humbly accept the mandate given by the people of Rajasthan. This is an unexpected result for everyone. This defeat shows that we were not completely successful in taking our plans, laws and innovations to the public. I wish the new government… pic.twitter.com/SanW6a6hsj— ANI (@ANI) December 3, 2023
'Remarkable' BJP dominance in tribal regions of south and north Chhattisgarh
In Chhattisgarh, the BJP is poised for victory, surprising pundits and defying exit polls. The saffron party's notable success is evident in tribal belts, leading in 8 of 12 seats in Bastar and 13 of 14 in Sarguja. With three declared winners, all from the BJP, including ex-CM Raman Singh, the party's strong performance indicates potential governance. READ FULL REPORT HERE
Saffron smiles galore as BJP celebrates Hindi heartland dominance
Rajasthan rejected Congress, accepted BJP's 'suraaj': Vasundhara Raje
As the BJP cruised to victory in Rajasthan, former chief minister Vasundhara Raje said the state's people have rejected the "misgovernance of Congress" and shown acceptance to BJP's 'suraaj'.
#WATCH | On party's lead in Rajasthan, BJP leader Vasundhara Raje Scindia says, "This victory is of the mantra of 'Sabka saath, sabka vishwas and sabka prayaas' given by PM Modi. It is the victory of the guarantee given by the PM. It is also the victory of the strategy given by… pic.twitter.com/RtkxfgJnQu— ANI (@ANI) December 3, 2023
Raje, who won the Jhalrapatan assembly constituency by a margin of 53,193 votes, also said that the people have given a chance to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to serve them in 2024. She attributed the BJP's victory in Rajasthan polls to BJP president JP Nadda's skilled leadership and the dedication of party workers.
Telangana results 'disappointing' but not 'saddened', says BRS leader KTR
BRS working president K T Rama Rao on Sunday said the assembly poll results were "disappointing" though he was not "saddened". In a post on 'X', Rama Rao congratulated the Congress party which is clearly heading to form the government in Telangana.
Grateful to the people of Telangana for giving @BRSparty two consecutive terms of Government— KTR (@KTRBRS) December 3, 2023
Not saddened over the result today, but surely disappointed as it was not in expected lines for us. But we will take this in our stride as a learning and will bounce back…
Revanth Reddy, the man who always believed he would be CM
Anumula Revanth Reddy, a dynamic figure in Telangana politics, has realized his two-decade-old prophecy of becoming a Chief Minister. Starting his career with an advertising and printing agency, he entered politics as an independent, later aligning with the opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP) before joining the Congress.
Known for his eloquence and strategic political moves, Revanth faced legal challenges, including arrest in a bribery case. Undeterred, he won the Malkajgiri Lok Sabha seat in 2019, becoming the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) President in 2021. His political journey, marked by resilience and ambition, positions him as a formidable force in the region, challenging the dominance of Chief Minister KCR.
Madhya Pradesh: Regional breakdown reveals BJP's dominance
Vindhya Region (30 seats)
-
BJP re-establishes its dominance in CM Chouhan's home turf, leading in all 24 seats; Saffron party is leading the Central MP region with 33 seats, limiting Congress to three seats
-
In 2018, BJP secured 23 seats, while Congress managed 13 in this region
Mahakoshal Region (38 seats)
-
BJP establishes dominance, leading in 22 seats in state Congress chief Kamal Nath’s home turf, while the grand old party trails with just 16 seats
-
This is a big upturn from 2018 when Congress won 24 seats in the same region
Gwalior-Chambal Region (34 seats)
-
BJP leads in 13 seats on the home turf of union ministers Jyotiraditya Scindia, Narendra Singh Tomar and the state’s home minister Narottam Mishra
-
Congress leads in 19 seats, BSP in two
-
In 2018, Congress dominated with 26 seats, leaving only seven for the saffron party
Malwa-Nimar Region (66 seats)
-
BJP surpasses its 2018 showing, leading in 47 seats; Congress trails with 18 seats
-
In 2018, BJP won 29, while Congress secured 34 seats in this stronghold
Bundelkhand Region (26 seats)
-
BJP takes the lead with 21 seats, surpassing expectations
-
Congress trails with only five seats
In Madhya Pradesh, BJP stuns Congress; set for its third largest mandate
Outperforming most exit-poll predictions, the ruling BJP is on its way to a landslide victory in Shivraj Singh Chouhan-ruled Madhya Pradesh.
-
The saffron party is on course to its third biggest victory since the historic 173-seat win in 2003
-
BJP, which didn’t name its CM candidate, despite its longest-serving CM Chouhan, is leading 162 seats
-
Congress is far behind, leading 66 seats, with BSP and new entrant Bhartiya Adivasi Party on a seat each
-
BJP has so far secured nearly 49% of the vote share, with Congress behind at 40.30%
The game-changer CM Ladli Behna Scheme, the Kisan Samman Yojana, the overwhelming support of female voters for CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the magic of PM Narendra Modi, and the winning strategy of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, besides the undercurrent of the Ram Temple's grand opening in 2024, seem to have worked for the saffron party in the Hindi heartland state.
Telangana: BJP's Venkata Ramana Reddy leads Revanth and KCR in Kammareddy
#TelanganaElectionsResults | BJP's Venkata Ramana Reddy leads in Kamareddy. Telangana CM KCR trails in the third place. #ElectionsWithTNIE #ElectionResults pic.twitter.com/ZFMsM5wPf1— The New Indian Express (@NewIndianXpress) December 3, 2023
BJP surges ahead in Chhattisgarh, defying analyst predictions
In Chhattisgarh, the BJP has taken a commanding lead in 55 seats, overshadowing its primary adversary, the Congress, which currently holds 33 seats.
-
The BJP's impressive performance has defied the expectations of political analysts, as several exit polls had predicted an advantage for the Congress.
-
Meanwhile, other contenders are in the lead for the remaining two seats.
-
In the latest developments, winners have been officially declared in three seats, all of which belong to the BJP, including former Chief Minister Raman Singh.
-
Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel is leading in his traditional stronghold of Patan, while his deputy, TS Singhdeo, is still trailing. The majority of ministers in the Bhupesh cabinet are currently lagging in the ongoing electoral contest.
There are 90 Assembly seats, and 46 is the magic number.
Telangana Congress chief Revanth Reddy receives grand welcome
#TelanganaElections2023 | Ney ready raa vachheynaa.. TPCC chief #RevanthReddy makes his way through a wave of supporters. #ElectionResults #ElectionsWithTNIE pic.twitter.com/xR6WQL6hRj— The New Indian Express (@NewIndianXpress) December 3, 2023
Telangana election: BRS Bhavan wears a deserted look
#TelanganaElectionsResults | BRS Bhavan wears a deserted look.— The New Indian Express (@NewIndianXpress) December 3, 2023
Express video | @Vinaymadapu.#ElectionsWithTNIE pic.twitter.com/do61shsRIq
More winners from Rajasthan
- BJP candidate Samaram wins Pindwara Abu seat by a margin of 13,094 votes. The BJP leader secured a total of 70,647 votes
- Bharat Adivasi Party candidate Rajkumar Roat wins Chorasi seat by a margin of 69,166 votes. He secured 1,11,150 votes
Telangana Congress chief Revanth Reddy wins Kodangal seat
#TelanganaElections | TPCC chief #RevanthReddy wins Kodangal seat with 32,800 margin. #ElectionsWithTNIE @XpressHyderabad @ireddysrinivasr pic.twitter.com/Utnte2mAUx— The New Indian Express (@NewIndianXpress) December 3, 2023
Former Telangana Congress chief Uttam Kumar Reddy wins from Huzurnagar
@INCTelangana MP and Former PCC @UttamINC won with 46748 margin @NewIndianXpress @XpressHyderabad @santwana99 @Kalyan_TNIE pic.twitter.com/yLTNoDkNtP— Ireddy Srinivas Reddy (@ireddysrinivasr) December 3, 2023
Former Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje retains Jhalrapatan
- Former CM Vasundhara Raje has won from the Jhalrapatan seat
#RajasthanAssemblyElection2023 | Former CM #VasundharaRaje has won from the #Jhalrapatan seat. Senior cabinet minister in the Gehlot government Shanti Dhariwal has won from the Kota North assembly seat. Col Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore has won from Jaipur's Jhotwara seat.… pic.twitter.com/lRuxlExPE5— The New Indian Express (@NewIndianXpress) December 3, 2023
- Senior cabinet minister in the Gehlot government Shanti Dhariwal has won from the Kota North assembly seat
- Col Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore has won from Jaipur's Jhotwara seat
Telangana: INC's Yashaswini Mamidala wins from Palakurthi
@BRSparty minister and six terms mla Errabelli Dayakar Rao defeated by Congress candidate Yesaswini Reddy who is aged just 28 and she contested for first time @NewIndianXpress @XpressHyderabad @santwana99 @Kalyan_TNIE pic.twitter.com/Op9AqktTyV— Ireddy Srinivas Reddy (@ireddysrinivasr) December 3, 2023
Madhya Pradesh: BJP in clear lead; ministers of Shivraj govt trail in their constituencies
#ElectionsWithTNIE: While the BJP maintains unprecedented lead on 155 plus seats leaving the Congress far behind at 65 plus seats, many ministers of Shivraj Singh Chouhan government reportedly trailing. @NewIndianXpress @TheMornStandard @santwana99 @Shahid_Faridi_— Anuraag Singh (@anuraag_niebpl) December 3, 2023
Telangana: Celebrations outside state Congress chief's residence
#TelanganaElectionResults | TPCC chief #RevanthReddy's supporters celebrate the party's lead outside his residence in Hyderabad. Party headquarters has gone into party mood.— The New Indian Express (@NewIndianXpress) December 3, 2023
Express video | @Vinaymadapu, @sriloganathan6.#ElectionsWithTNIE #ElectionResults pic.twitter.com/kcHSZatfKn
Congress wins Yellandu and Aswaraopeta seats in Telangana
#ElectionResults | ECI has declared #Congress' #KoramKanakaiah and #JareAadinarayan as winners in #TelanganaElections from Yellandu and Aswaraopeta respectively.#ElectionsWithTNIE @XpressHyderabad @ireddysrinivasr @Kalyan_TNIE pic.twitter.com/bxk6NnmgZN— The New Indian Express (@NewIndianXpress) December 3, 2023
CM Chouhan gives credit to PM Modi's poll campaign as BJP leads in Madhya Pradesh
- As vote counting for the Madhya Pradesh assembly elections showed the BJP leading in the state, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday gave credit for it to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's poll campaign and said people have immense faith in him
-
The MP government implemented schemes like the Ladli Lakshmi and Ladli Behna and works have been done for the welfare of farmers, poor people and youth, which also touched the people's heart, the CM said.
#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan along with party leaders Narendra Singh Tomar and Jyotiraditya Scindia observes election results as the counting of votes continues, in Bhopal— ANI (@ANI) December 3, 2023
As per ECI, the BJP is leading on 153 seats in MP. pic.twitter.com/frlpg9rpdv
BJP seems headed for a majority in Chhattisgarh
- Initial trends show that the BJP is now leading in 51 seats in in Chhattisgarh, well above the half-way mark of 45
- Congress is ahead in 38 Assembly segments in Chhattisgarh
- Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and most of his cabinet colleagues are still trailing
- Former Chhattisgarh chief minister Raman Singh said that the BJP was set to form the government in the state. “BJP is going to form the government in the state. We are leading,” Singh said
Raje's 'Raj' in Rajasthan?
- Former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje is leading in Jhalrapatan. She is being considered a forerunner to the CM post if she beats her rivals from other parties
- Raje has represented Jhalawar, a constituency she has represented since 2003
- Raje, who was seen as being sidelined during the party's election campaign, became active ahead of the vote-counting day
- In 2018, the BJP had lost the election and Congress once again came to power. Raje, however, retained her bastion, defeating Manvendra Singh of the Congress. Singh is the son of former Union minister Jaswant Singh
- Vasundhara Raje won five consecutive Lok Sabha Elections from the Jhalawar constituency in 1989, 1991, 1996, 1998, and 1999 before leaving it for her son Dushyant Singh in 2004
- Rajasthan has not repeated a state government in the past three decades
BJP all set for majority in Rajasthan: Initial trends
- Ruling Congress has suffered a setback and the BJP seems to be heading towards a majority
- However, exit polls had shown a tough fight between the two parties and some had claimed that Congress would get more seats
- At present, the BJP is ahead on 108 seats and Congress on 75 seats, while other candidates are ahead on 16 seats
- Senior Congress leader Assembly Speaker Dr. CP Joshi is trailing on Nathdwara seat
- Former BJP state president Satish Poonia is stuck in a very close fight while the Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Rajendra Rathod is trailing from Amer seat
- After lagging behind initially, former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot and State Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasara have now taken the lead
- Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot is leading from Sardarpura seat
Telangana: INC's Revanth Reddy leads in hotspot Kamareddy after 4th round of counting
The Congress was leading against its rival BRS in Telangana on Sunday even as Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was trailing in Kamareddy constituency, the Election Commission said.
#Kamareddy | After 4th round#RevanthReddy (Cong) 13565#VenkataramanaReddy (BJP) 11271#KCR (BRS) 10777#Congress leads by 2294 votes@santwana99 @NewIndianXpress #TelanganaVerdict2023 #Election2023 pic.twitter.com/jgnioKMj86— TNIE Telangana (@XpressHyderabad) December 3, 2023
Telangana: As early leads give an edge to Congress, party workers are on celebration mode, grooving to dhinchak beats
@revanth_anumula of @INCIndia leads by 2085 against @BRSparty president— B Kartheek (@KartheekTnie) December 3, 2023
KCR third round @santwana99 @NewIndianXpress #ElectionswithTNIE@Kalyan_TNIE #TelanganaElections2023 pic.twitter.com/7fBt8WPOhm
Chhattisgarh: 10 ministers of Bhupesh Baghel cabinet are trailing
- All 10 ministers of the Bhupesh Baghel cabinet (including the CM) are trailing in the initial round of counting
#ChhattisgarhElections | Ten Ministers, including CM #BhupeshBaghel, are trailing in the initial round of counting. #ElectionResults #ElectionsWithTNIE @KaiserEjaz pic.twitter.com/KM7FP0XZZ0— The New Indian Express (@NewIndianXpress) December 3, 2023
TNIE Editor-In-Chief on the Madhya Pradesh verdict
BJP holding on to #MadhyaPradeshElection2023 #MadhyaPradeshpollresults handsomely as of now, even after all these decades of power. The strategy of fielding party heavyweights and d Ladlibehana scheme plus the tribal votes seems to have paid off @NewIndianXpress @TheMornStandard— santwanabhattacharya (@santwana99) December 3, 2023
Telangana: Counting agents express dissatisfaction over absence of amenities in AV college counting center
#ElectionsWithTNIE: Counting agents express dissatisfaction due to the absence of essential amenities such as water and restroom facilities within the counting center in AV college. @NewIndianXpress @XpressHyderabad @Kalyan_TNIE @shibasahu2012 #TelanganaElectionResults pic.twitter.com/ZbO8d6IT24— Sri Loganathan Velmurugan • TNIE ? (@sriloganathan6) December 3, 2023
Telangana: In Gajwel, Eatala Rajender gives tough fight to CM KCR
In Gajwel, @Eatala_Rajender giving a tough fight to chief minister KCR#TelanganaElections2023@santwana99 @Kalyan_TNIE @NewIndianXpress @XpressHyderabad pic.twitter.com/8dAinK6JFI— B Kartheek (@KartheekTnie) December 3, 2023
Rajasthan: Gehlot continues to lead in Sardarpura
- CM Ashok Gehlot up by 6078 votes from Sardarpura
- Former Deputy CM Sachin Pilot is trailing from Tonk by about 4000 votes
- Satish Poonia is behind in Amer
Chhattisgarh poll battle seems evenly poised
- Congress ahead in 45 seats, BJP leading in 44 & others leading in 1
- CM Bhupesh Baghel, Dy CM TS Singhdeo and BJP national vice-president ex-CM Raman Singh are ahead in their traditional seats
#ChhattisgarhElections2023 | Close fight between Congress and BJP in Chhattisgarh. #ElectionResults @KaiserEjaz pic.twitter.com/HJw8DQ9rj7— The New Indian Express (@NewIndianXpress) December 3, 2023
Madhya Pradesh: Kamal Nath trails in Chhindwara
- Kamal Nath trailing in Chhindwara
- Narendra Singh Tomar trailing in Dimani
- MP agriculture minister Kamal Patel trailing in Harda
Rajasthan: Close fight between Congress & BJP
- Early trends in Rajasthan reflect a close fight. The BJP is ahead but not too far ahead, the Congress is also holding on
- Currently, the Congress is leading 80 seats while the BJP is leading on 100
- Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot is leading on the Sardarpura assembly seat
- Former Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje leading in Jhalrapatan seat by a margin of over 4000 votes
- State Congress President G S Dotasra trailing in Laxmangarh constituency
Telangana: Congress leading in hotpost Kamareddy; CM KCR trails
- Congress leading after two rounds in Kamareddy. Total: 21 rounds
- The Kamareddy assembly constituency is witnessing a triangle battle between Telangana Chief Minister and BRS supremo K Chandrashekar Rao, his challenger Congress state unit chief Revanth Reddy, and the BJP's K Venkata Ramana Reddy
#TelanganaElectionResults | Congress' #RevanthReddy leads in Kamareddy after two rounds of counting. Telangana CM KCR is trailing. #ElectionResults @XpressHyderabad @Kalyan_TNIE pic.twitter.com/9m2jBJVJkt— The New Indian Express (@NewIndianXpress) December 3, 2023
Telangana: Congress in lead in postal ballot and in Aswaraopet
- HYDERABAD: Congress candidate J Adinarayana is leading by 1,748 votes after the counting of the first round of votes in Aswaraopet Assembly segment in erstwhile Khammam district
- Adinarayana got 4,318 votes and BRS candidate M Nageswara Rao got 2,570 votes on the first round
- Opposition Congress is ahead of ruling BRS in postal ballots in several segments - Khammam, Warangal, and Karimnagar districts
- After first round of votes, Congress candidates are leading in Miryalaguda, Nagarjunasagar, Alair, Suryapet, and Madhira segments
- BJP candidate is leading in Adilabad and CPI candidate is leading in Kothagudem
Madhya Pradesh: Close contest between BJP and Congress
#MadhyaPradeshElections2023 early trends show a close contest between BJP and Congress. #ElectionResults @anuraag_niebpl pic.twitter.com/Y39Lr82IoK— The New Indian Express (@NewIndianXpress) December 3, 2023
- Home minister and third-time sitting MLA Narottam Mishra trailing in Datia.
- BJP rebel and Vindhya Janta Party candidate, the fourth-time sitting MLA Narayan Tripathi leading in Maihar.
Early leading trends from Madhya Pradesh
- BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya leads in Indore-1.
- Ex-MP minister and sitting Cong MLA Jitu Patwari leads in Rau
- Union minister Faggan Singh Kulaste leads in Niwas-ST
- Union minister Prahlad Singh Patel leads in home seat Narsinghpur
- MP minister and sitting MLA Vishvas Sarang leads in Narela-Bhopal
- State Cong chief and party's CM face Kamal Nath leads in pocket borough Chhindwara
BJP: 80; Cong: 62: Total seats: 230
All trends based on postal ballots counting.
Chhattisgarh | Congress touches magic figure
- Congress touches magic figure as it now leads in 46 seats in early trends based on postal ballots. BJP ahead in 33. Total seats 90.
- The counting of votes now begins from EVMs.
- CM Bhupesh Baghel and Deputy Chief Minister T S Singhdeo leading in their traditional seats of Patan and Ambikapur respectively
- Former CM and BJP national vice-president Raman Singh leading in Rajnandgaon constituency
- Congress president Deepak Baij and BJP state chief Arun Sao trailing
#Elections2023 : #Congress touches magic figure in #Chhattisgarh as it leads in 46 seats in early trends. #BJP ahead in 37. Total seats 90. The counting of votes now begins from EVMs @NewIndianXpress @santwana99 @Sunday_Standard @TheMornStandard— Ejaz Kaiser (@KaiserEjaz) December 3, 2023
OPINION | Voter agency in assembly polls is a win for democracy
- When was the last time non-experts and common people outside these states sat at tea stalls or public squares and talked about the dynamics of the Bastar and Sarguja in Chhattisgarh; Chambal-Gwalior, Bundelkhand, Mahakaushal, Malwa-Nimar and Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh; Mewat, Jaipur, Shekhawati, Marwar, Mewar, Hadoti and Ajmera in Rajasthan; and North and South Telangana along with Hyderabad?
- It seemed as if the sub-regional dynamics of every state was familiar to a broad spectrum of people across India, including the youth, women, farmers, middle class, and the urban and rural segments.
- Further, popular policy outreaches to the voters by rival parties in different states made various schemes and their targeted constituencies matters of widespread interest. All this has thrown up a new challenge to old election analysts and experts on Indian democracy: remaining relevant.
- If this is the state of analysts, one can only imagine the rugged terrain that politicians and political parties are having to tread on account of this new level of active agency that Indian voters are coherently displaying.
- Sajjan Kumar, Political analyst associated with PRACCIS, a Delhi-based research institution
Telangana: Counting of Postal Ballot votes start in Jayashankar Bhupalapally constituency
#ElectionsWithTNIE: Postal Ballot votes counting started in Jayashankar Bhupalapally Assembly Constituency. @NewIndianXpress @XpressHyderabad @Kalyan_TNIE #TelanganaAssemblyElections #electionresults2023 @maheemahesh25 pic.twitter.com/WMJi7c5DPh— Sri Loganathan Velmurugan • TNIE ? (@sriloganathan6) December 3, 2023
Rajasthan: Congress and BJP woo rebels, plan to barricade winning MLAs
- Preparations are afoot, including helicopters being made ready to relocate the winning candidates. The buzz is if the Congress falls short, all its MLAs and those supporting it may be moved away quickly to Bengaluru, the capital of Congress-ruled Karnataka.
- In case of a hung verdict, chances are that nearly two dozen independents, rebels and smaller party candidates may get elected.
- BJP is reportedly planning to barricade MLAs in Ahmedabad or Mumbai. Some rebels claim they have received calls from both parties.
- Rajya Sabha MP Kirori Lal Meena said that Congress has booked two resorts near Bengaluru.
Vote counting underway
Counting of votes for Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Telangana Assembly elections begins.
Excitement and anticipation fill the air
#WATCH | Ahead of the counting of 4-state elections, a Congress worker - dressed as Lord Hanuman - stands outside the party HQ in Delhi.— ANI (@ANI) December 3, 2023
He says, "Truth will triumph. Jai Sri Ram!" pic.twitter.com/L61e28tBln
#WATCH | Meals being prepared at the BJP headquarters in Delhi ahead of the counting of votes. All arrangements made at the HQ for monitoring the counting of votes. pic.twitter.com/5o1vg6RHFR— ANI (@ANI) December 3, 2023
#WATCH | 'Ladoos' brought to Congress headquarters in Delhi as the party is all set for election results in Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Telangana pic.twitter.com/XBvUpAOIzM— ANI (@ANI) December 3, 2023
Madhya Pradesh: BJP and Congress make tall claims about their prospects
- In Indore, BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya claimed that after touring 103 out of the 230 seats, he sees the BJP winning 150 seats and forming the next government with an impressive majority
#WATCH | Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh: On counting of votes, BJP candidate Rameshwar Sharma says, "There will be a shower of blessings & BJP government will be formed...What has Congress given to the people in its 62 years of politics?..." pic.twitter.com/9Q6VjqY7um— ANI (@ANI) December 3, 2023
- On the other hand, former CM and Congress MP Digvijaya Singh exuded confidence about the Congress going on to win at least 130 seats and forming the next government comfortably.
#WATCH | Indore, Madhya Pradesh: On the counting of votes, Congress leader Jitu Patwari says, "...The kind of 'Tandav' the BJP had created by tearing apart the dignity of democracy, created a market of MLAs the country has seen. After all these circumstances, people have suffered… pic.twitter.com/B2FH8A8y9r— ANI (@ANI) December 3, 2023
Chhattisgarh: Congress hopes for smooth sailing after exit polls give it edge
- Polling in Chhatisgarh, conducted in two phases on November 7 and 17, saw a voter turnout of 76.31%, slightly below the 76.88% recorded in the 2018 Assembly polls.
- Exit polls gave the edge to the ruling Congress party under Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel in the election to the 90-member assembly.
- While the primary battle is between the Congress and BJP, the Bilaspur division witnessed a multi-pronged tussle, with both former CM Ajit Jogi's party and the BSP coming into play. The AAP is also vying for a foothold in this division.
- A total of 1,181 candidates are in the fray, including Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, Deputy Chief Minister TS Singh Deo (both from Congress) and former CM Raman Singh of the Bharatiya Janata Party.
- Baghel’s Patan seat is witnessing a triangular contest with BJP fielding the Chief Minister's distant nephew and Lok Sabha MP Vijay Baghel. Amit Jogi, Janata Congress Chhattisgarh (J) state president and son of former CM late Ajit Jogi is also in the fray from Patan.
- In Ambikapur constituency, the BJP has fielded a fresh face, Rajesh Agrawal, against Deputy CM TS Singh Deo. Agrawal had joined the BJP after quitting the Congress ahead of Assembly polls in 2018.
- Nine ministers, including Tamrdhwaj Sahu (Durg Rural constituency), Ravindra Choubey (Saja) and Kawasi Lakhma (Konta), state Assembly Speaker Charan Das Mahant (Sakti) and state unit chief and MP Deepak Baij (Chitrakot), are among the other prominent Congress candidates.
- From the BJP, apart from Raman Singh, the other prominent candidates are state unit chief and MP Arun Sao (Lormi constituency), opposition leader Narayan Chandel (Janjgir-Champa), Union minister Renuka Singh (Bharatpur-Sonhat), MP Gomti Sai (Pathalgaon), former ministers Brijmohan Agrawal (Raipur South), Ajay Chandrakar (Kurud) and Punnulal Mohile (Mungeli). Two former IAS officers OP Chaudhary (Raigarh) and Neelkanth Tekam (Keshkal) are also contesting on BJP tickets.
- The Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party has fielded 53 candidates, including its Chhattisgarh unit president Komal Hupendi from Bhanupratappur seat. The Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Gondwana Ganatantra Party (GPP) formed an alliance to fight the polls.
Madhya Pradesh: Five more years of Shivraj Sarkar or will the people bring the Congress back?
- Madhya Pradesh's 230 assembly constituencies had 2,533 contenders in the fray in an election marked by a two-way contest between the incumbent BJP and the opposition Congress.
- “It’s more the people versus Shivraj Chouhan than the Congress versus Shivraj Chouhan. Many are talking of the need for a change. Will they be the majority is the big question,” an expert from the state said.
- Assembly polls were held in the state in a single phase on November 17, with the state recording a voter turnout of 77.82 per cent, 2.19 per cent more than the 2018 elections.
- Many exit-poll projections released on Thursday put the BJP in the lead with the Congress seen to be coming up short. Some exit polls, however, gave an advantage to the Congress.
- The EVMs will decide the electoral fate of political bigwigs like Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan of the BJP and his predecessor and rival Kamal Nath of the Congress.
- Besides CM Chouhan (from Budhni seat) and Kamal Nath (Chhindwara), the elections will also decide the fate of three BJP Union ministers -- Narendra Singh Tomar, Prahlad Patel and Faggan Singh Kulaste. It will also decide the political fortunes of BJP general secretary Kailash Vijaywrgiya who contested from Indore-1 and three Lok Sabha MPs of the saffron party -- Rakesh Singh, Ganesh Singh and Riti Pathak.
- Besides main contenders Congress and the BJP, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and the Samajwadi Party (SP) are among the other players that fielded their candidates.
- The electioneering saw Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP president JP Nadda, Union Minister Rajnath Singh, and CM Chouhan addressing rallies to drum up support for the saffron party's nominees.
- Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, party leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Digvijaya Singh and Nath were among the key leaders of the opposition party who held rallies to canvass for their nominees.
Rajasthan: Can Congress break anti-incumbency or will BJP reclaim power?
- In Rajasthan, the fate of 1,862 candidates across 199 assembly seats in Rajasthan will be decided.
- The BJP is going all out to wrest power from the Congress which hopes to buck the desert state's longstanding anti-incumbency trend extending to three decades.
- Polling was held only for 199 of the 200 assembly seats as the election in the Karanpur seat of Sriganganagar district was postponed following the death of Congress candidate Gurmeet Singh Koonar.
- The state recorded a 75.45 per cent voter turnout on November 25, higher than the 74.71 per cent in 2018.
- Exit polls have predicted a close race.
- The Congress as well as the BJP have started reaching out to Independent candidates, including rebels, and even smaller outfits in case there is a split verdict. Preparations have been made at different levels to ensure that Independent and rebel candidates, who win the elections, are reached out to, sources in both parties said.
- There are more than 40 rebels from the BJP and the Congress who contested the elections after they were denied tickets. Some of them are expected to win, the sources said, ahead of counting of votes.
- Some of the key faces in the fray include Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot (Sardarpura), former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot (Tonk), state PCC chief Govind Singh Dotasra (Lachhmangarh), former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje of the BJP (Jhalrapatan), RLP convenor Hanuman Beniwal (Khinvsar).
- As mentioned earlier, no political party has retained power in Rajasthan in the last six assembly elections, Congress is hoping to buck the trend banking on Ashok Gehlot's welfare schemes and promises made in its manifesto. Though the Congress has not announced its chief ministerial candidate, it is believed that Gehlot is the frontrunner for the post.
- The BJP based its campaign in the state on the development ushered by its government at the Centre and by targeting Chief Minister Gehlot on issues such as exam paper leaks and appeasement politics.
- The BJP has fought the elections without naming a CM candidate, but Gehlot's predecessor Vasundhara Raje is frontrunner for the post from the party.
Telangana Assembly elections: When voters rushed to redeem chicken coupons after polling
- Ingenious are the ways of the political parties in corrupting the voters. One political party in Miryalaguda distributed tokens to the voters a day before polling. They were told to redeem the tokens at designated shops for one kg of chicken meat.
- As the polling was progressing on Thursday, some of those who received the tokens tried to exchange them for chicken but the police forced the closure of shops. The police action followed complaints from rival party that chicken was being supplied to the voters in violation of model code of conduct (MCC).
- But the closure of shops made no difference as the voters exchanged the coupons at the shops for chicken on Friday, the day after elections.
- According to those who supplied chicken, they had an agreement with the shops to give meat to only those who produced the coupons. The BRS leaders who complained to the election officials were left red-faced as they could not stop the distribution of chicken.
Telangana Assembly elections: 3-tier security in place at strongrooms
- Three-tier security has been arranged to guard the EVMs at strongrooms in 12 Assembly segments in Karimnagar, Jagtial, Rajanna-Sircilla and Peddapalli districts.
- The district election officials, along with representatives of different political parties, visited various locations to check the security arrangements being made at the strongrooms.
- Officials stated that the Central forces and state police personnel, along with the elections authorities, will be at the strongrooms till the end of counting process. “The strongrooms have already been locked and sealed. Three-tier security is in place and there is no possibility of anyone breaching this security,” they said.
#ElectionsWithTNIE: Judgement Day today!— Sri Loganathan Velmurugan • TNIE ? (@sriloganathan6) December 3, 2023
TO NEW BEGINNINGS ? - Workers are seen painting the #Telangana Legislative #Assembly at Public Gardens in #Hyderabad@NewIndianXpress @XpressHyderabad @Kalyan_TNIE @shibasahu2012 #TelanganaAssemblyElections2023 #ElectionResult2023 pic.twitter.com/cCuA7qmR2t
Telangana: Bye-bye BRS?
- Telangana saw a voter turnout of 71.34 per cent of the eligible 3.26 crore electors in the elections to the 119-member Legislative Assembly on November 30.
- Every indication is that the Congress under Revanth Reddy will come to power in India’s newest state.
- If this comes to pass, the BRS supremo Chandrasekhar Rao at 69 will be left pondering his political future.
- Several segments in the state witnessed triangular contests.
- As many as 2,290 contestants were in the fray in the elections, including KCR, his minister-son KT Rama Rao, TPCC president A Revanth Reddy and BJP Lok Sabha members Bandi Sanjay Kumar, D Arvind and Soyam Bapu Rao.
- The BRS fielded candidates in all 119 seats.
- KCR contested from two segments -- Gajwel and Kamareddy. So did his principal opponent, Revanth Reddy – from Kodangal and Kamareddy.
- The BJP and Janasena contested in 111 and 8 seats respectively after a pre-poll pact while the Congress gave one seat to its ally CPI.
- The BJP fielded its only MLA, Etala Rajender, from Gajwel, besides Huzurabad, where he is the incumbent legislator. Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM has put up candidates in nine segments in the city.
- The BRS campaign centred on the previous Congress regime's failures and ongoing welfare measures for farmers and women. Rao also highlighted his struggles to gain Telangana statehood.
- The Congress focused mainly on the alleged corruption of the BRS government while highlighting its "six guarantees" and a need for a "change" in regime.
- The BJP's campaign highlighted the necessity of a "double engine government", "family rule" of KCR and alleged corruption, besides promising to make a Backward Caste leader the CM.