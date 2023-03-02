Northeast elections: BJP, allies hold onto Tripura, Nagaland; hung Assembly likely in Meghalaya

The first and foremost reason that helped the BJP in the Northeast is their single-minded focus on winning elections, observes our correspondent Prasanta Mazumdar.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah made all the right noises while Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sharma, the 'Chanakya of Northeast', kept his ears to the ground.
Some other factors, which are believed to have worked for BJP, are the pro-poor initiatives. Over the past five years, over 1.6 lakh poor families got PMAY houses. Also, their monthly social allowance was increased from Rs 700 to Rs 1,000 soon after BJP captured power in 2018 and then, was further increased to Rs 2,000 in September last year. The government kept its employees in a good humour by announcing 12% hike in dearness allowance in December last year. The BJP government also maintained law and order well. Violence was common when the Left ruled for 25 years (1993-2018).
Another factor is that a section of workers of the cadre-based CPM was not happy over the party joining hands with the Congress...