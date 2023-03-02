STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home LIVE

Northeast elections: BJP, allies hold onto Tripura, Nagaland; hung Assembly likely in Meghalaya

In Meghalaya, the BJP is leading in three seats and may join hands with the NPP again to be part of the government like the last time.

Published: 02nd March 2023 09:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2023 05:37 PM   |  A+A-

Northeast elections

BJP supporters celebrate the party's lead during the counting of votes of the Tripura Assembly elections. (Photo | PTI)

By Online Desk

The BJP has retained power in Nagaland as it has secured 33 seats in the 60-member Assembly along with its senior ally, the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP).

It is all set to continue ruling Tripura as well, which is significant as the Left and the Congress had come together against it while Pradyot Debbarma-led TIPRA Motha dented its support among the tribals.

In Meghalaya, the BJP is leading in three seats and may join hands with the NPP again to be part of the government like the last time.

Follow our live coverage to get the latest:

Live Updates
03:47 Mar 2

How the BJP and their Chanakya of Northeast scripted a splendid showing in the three-state election

The first and foremost reason that helped the BJP in the Northeast is their single-minded focus on winning elections, observes our correspondent Prasanta Mazumdar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah made all the right noises while Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sharma, the 'Chanakya of Northeast', kept his ears to the ground.

Some other factors, which are believed to have worked for BJP, are the pro-poor initiatives. Over the past five years, over 1.6 lakh poor families got PMAY houses. Also, their monthly social allowance was increased from Rs 700 to Rs 1,000 soon after BJP captured power in 2018 and then, was further increased to Rs 2,000 in September last year. The government kept its employees in a good humour by announcing 12% hike in dearness allowance in December last year. The BJP government also maintained law and order well. Violence was common when the Left ruled for 25 years (1993-2018).

Another factor is that a section of workers of the cadre-based CPM was not happy over the party joining hands with the Congress...

READ FULL STORY HERE

05:35 Mar 2

NDPP-BJP gets majority in Nagaland Assembly, wins 33 seats: EC

The Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) won 21 seats while its alliance partner got 12 seats, the EC said. The NDPP-BJP had fought the elections on a 40:20 seat-sharing arrangement.

05:31 Mar 2

NDPP supremo and Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio wins Northern Angami-II seat by 15,824 votes: EC

Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio (Photo | PTI)

05:31 Mar 2

Short of a few seats for majority, will decide on way forward after final results: Meghalaya CM

National People's Party (NPP) president and Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said that the party is still short of a few seats for the majority and will wait for the final results before deciding on the way forward.

Party spokesperson Ampareen Lyngdoh said although no decision was taken till now on alliance partners, the ruling party will have to seek the support of others to return to power for the second time in a row. (PTI)

04:45 Mar 2

NPP celebrates in Meghalaya

04:29 Mar 2

Meghalaya Deputy CM Prestone Tynsong wins Pynursla seat by margin of 8,140 votes.

Prestone Tynsong (Photo | Twitter)
03:37 Mar 2

Manik Saha tipped to be Tripura CM second time

Manik Saha defeated Congress's veteran leader Ashish Kumar Saha, by a margin of 1,257 votes from Town Bardowali.

Tripura CM Manik Saha collects his certificate after winning Town Bardowali seat. (Photo | PTI)
03:31 Mar 2

TRIPURA: Congress's Sudip Roy Barman wins Agartala seat by 8,162 votes

Ex-Tripura Health Minister Sudip Roy Barman. (Photo | Facebook)
02:04 Mar 2

Nagaland: NDPP, BJP leaders to discuss government formation this evening

  • The ruling NDPP-BJP alliance won three seats and is leading in 35 seats in the Nagaland Assembly election.
  • The NDPP and BJP fought the election on a 40:20 seat-sharing agreement.
01:54 Mar 2

Tripura: BJP minister, CPI(M) state secretary win!

  • Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath of BJP wins Mohanpur seat by 7,385 votes
  • IPFT's Sukla Charan Noatia wins Jolaibari seat by 375
  • CPI(M) state secretary Jitendra Chaudhury wins Sabroom seat by 343 votes
01:47 Mar 2

Meghalaya: James PK Sangma, brother of CM Conrad, loses!

Meghalaya Cabinet Minister James PK Sangma. (Photo | Twitter)

James Sangma held the portfolios of Home, District Council Affairs, Food Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs, Law, and Power in the Government of Meghalaya.

01:39 Mar 2

MEGHALAYA: LoP Mukul Sangma up by mere 77 votes, Speaker Lyngdoh up by just 100 votes

Meghalaya's Leader of Opposition Mukul Sangma of the TMC was leading from the Songsak seat by a mere 77 votes over NPP's ND Shira.

Meghalaya Assembly Speaker and UDP leader Metbah Lyngdoh was leading by 100 votes over Batskhem Ryntathiang of the Congress in Mairang constituency.

01:36 Mar 2

Meghalaya: CM Conrad ahead by just 508 votes; NPP, UDP ministers trail

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma was leading in the South Tura seat by a margin of 508 votes, while his deputy Prestone Tynsong was leading in Pynursla seat by over 4,288 votes.

Speculations continue to rise if Sangma will continue to as Meghalaya's CM, even as NPP starts to emerge as the party with the highest majority. Here's a report on the battle for the hot seat.

Meanwhile, other cabinet ministers Dasakhiat Lamare (NPP), Hamlet Dohling (NPP), Lahkmen Rymbui (UDP), Brolsing Nongsiej (UDP) and Renikton Tongkhar (UDP) were trailing in their respective constituencies.

01:27 Mar 2

Meghalaya: NPP wins five seats, ahead in 21; UDP leads in eight

Leads as per latest trends available for 57 out of 59 constituencies:

  • The ruling National People's Party (NPP) has won five seats and was leading in 21 other constituencies
  • United Democratic Party (UDP) won in two seats and is ahead in eight constituencies
  • The BJP was leading in three seats, while the Trinamool Congress and the Congress won one constituency each, and were ahead in four other constituencies each
  • The Hill State People's Democratic Party (HSPDP) and the People's Democratic Front were ahead in two constituencies each
  • Three Independent candidates were also leading 
01:25 Mar 2

NAGALAND: NDPP-BJP wins 3 seats, CM Rio ahead in Northern Angami II seat

The ruling NDPP-BJP alliance won three seats and is leading in 35 seats in the Nagaland Assembly election.

  1. The Akuluto seat has been won uncontested by BJP nominee Kazheto Kinimi
  2. BJP candidate P Bashangmongba Chang won the Tuensang Sadar-I seat by defeating his nearest NCP rival Toyan Chang by 5,644 votes
  3. DPP nominee S Keoshu Yimchunger won Shamator Chessore seat
  • The Republican Party of India (Athawale) which contested the Nagaland Assembly election for the first time won two seats - Tuensang Sadar II seat and Noksen seat.
  • NDPP supremo and Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio was leading by over 13,000 votes against his nearest Indian National Congress party rival Seyievilie Sachu. Deputy Chief Minister and BJP nominee Y Patton is leading by over 7,000 votes in Tyui seat.
01:16 Mar 2

Ready to accept all demands of Tipra Motha, except 'Greater Tipraland': BJP

The BJP on Thursday said it was ready to accept all demands of Tipra Motha, except for Greater Tipraland, if the new party led by former royal Pradyot Debbarma extends its support.

Speaking to PTI, state BJP chief spokesperson Subrata Chakraborty said his party was marching to form the next government in the state.

"We are forming the next government in the state as we have been saying since the beginning. Two central leaders -- Phanindranath Sarma and Sambit Patra -- are here to oversee the situation, and hopefully, more central leaders will be arriving today," he said.

On the possibility of taking the support of the Debbarma-led party, he said, "Except Greater Tipraland, the BJP is ready to accept all their demands."

Among others, the Tipra Motha is demanding a separate state of 'Greater Tipraland' for the indigenous population of Tripura.

01:13 Mar 2

Hekani Jakhalu, Nagaland's first woman MLA

READ STORY HERE

01:11 Mar 2

Nagaland gets its first woman MLA!

01:10 Mar 2

Tipra Motha set to play role of kingmaker in Tripura

Tipra Motha, a regional party floated by Pradoyt Kishore Manikya Debbarma, a scion of the erstwhile royal family, is set to play a key role in the formation of the next government in Tripura.

Tipra Motha has been leading in 12 assembly constituencies out of 20 reserved for Scheduled Tribe categories, denting the hopes of the ruling BJP and the Left-Congress combine of sailing through.

Pradyot Manikya could end up being Tripura's Kingmaker. (Photo | Twitter)

Initial trends indicate that Tipra Motha is set to substantially eat into the BJP's vote share in the state's tribal belts. This time, Tipra Motha has replaced the IPFT as the most prominent tribal party as it has apparently won over the support of a large section of tribal voters with Debbarma's promise of a 'Greater Tipraland'.

Despite several attempts at outreach, neither the ruling BJP nor the opposition CPI(M) could ally with the Tipra Motha for the assembly polls.

12:46 Mar 2

Nagaland BJP Chief trailing

12:45 Mar 2

Nagaland wins

12:18 Mar 2

NPP wins first seat in Meghalaya

12:03 Mar 2

Meghalaya: NPP says elected MLAs to decide next CM as Sangma remains silent

Conrad K Sangma (C) shows his ink-marked finger after casting his vote. (Photo |ANI)

The ruling NPP has said recently that the elected MLAs would decide on the next CM, while party supremo and Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma has remained silent so far.

The six-party ruling Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) is at work to form a coalition government again but it is said to be rooting for a new face as the chief minister.

Can Sangma still continue as CM? Click here to read about the negotiations for Meghalaya's hot seat.

11:56 Mar 2

Meghalaya's James Sangma trails

11:23 Mar 2

Meghalaya: NPP ahead in 22 seats; UDP leads in 6

The ruling NPP in Meghalaya was leading in 22 seats, while the UDP was ahead in seven.

The BJP and the Congress were leading in six seats each, while the Trinamool Congress was ahead in five and the Voice of the People Party (VPP) in four seats.

The Hill State People's Democratic Party (HSPDP) was ahead in two seats, while two Independent candidates were also leading.

People's Democratic Front was leading in one seat, as per the latest trends available for 55 out of 59 constituencies.

11:19 Mar 2

Nagaland: NDPP-BJP alliance leading in 25 seats, CM Rio leads by 6,394 votes

The ruling NDPP-BJP alliance is leading in 25 seats in the Nagaland Assembly election. The Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) was ahead in 18 seats while its alliance partner the BJP was leading in seven seats.

NDPP supremo and Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio was leading by over 6,394 votes against his nearest Indian National Congress party rival Seyievilie Sachu.

Deputy Chief Minister and BJP nominee Y Patton was leading by 110 votes in the Tyui seat in Wokha.

11:14 Mar 2

Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma leads by just over 40 votes

NPP candidate and Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma was leading in the South Tura seat with a margin of just 44 votes over his nearest rival Bernard N Marak of the BJP.

Leader of opposition Mukul Sangma of the TMC was leading from the Songsak seat by 457 votes over NPP's ND Shira.

State Congress president Vincent H Pala was trailing by 1,257 votes in the Sutnga Saipung seat against NPP's Santa Mary Shylla.

10:58 Mar 2

Nagaland: Chief Minister Rio leading in Northern Angami II seat

NDPP founder and Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio has been leading in the Northern Angami II seat over his nearest rival Seyievilie Sachu of the Indian National Congress by over 3,709 votes, the EC website said.

Neiphiu Rio casts his vote for the Nagaland Assembly elections 2023, at a polling station, in Kohima, on Feb. 27, 2023. (ANI Photo)

The NDPP-BJP alliance are in the lead in Nagaland. Both parties are contesting the elections on a 40:20 seat-sharing basis.

Meanwhile, the Republican Party of India (Athawale) was leading in two seats, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) was ahead in two and the National People's Party in one. Independents were leading in two seats, and JD(U) was ahead in one seat.

10:28 Mar 2

Meghalaya: Conrad Sangma pays tribute to his father and ex-CM PA Sangma

10:20 Mar 2

Tripura: BJP leads in 18 seats, Pradyot's Tipra Motha leads in 12 seats

Source: ECI
Source: ECI
10:15 Mar 2

Nagaland: BJP-NDPP alliance in the lead

Source: ECI
Source: ECI
10:14 Mar 2

An interesting observation from one of our columnists Sandip Ghose on twitter -- on what the Northeast meant to the Congress' coffers and why this will make another likely drubbing for the Grand Old Party there all the more painful. This view has been in circulation for a while but remains one with a significant currency still. 

10:11 Mar 2

Meghalaya: Sangma's NPP leads in 14 constituencies

Source: ECI

Source ECI
10:07 Mar 2

Meghalaya Congress president Vincent Pala is another prominent candidate who is trailing.

09:47 Mar 2

Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma trails

Our correspondent Prasanta Mazumdar reports that BJP's Bernard Marak is leading in South Tura seat in Meghalaya. Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma is the sitting MLA here.

09:43 Mar 2

In Tripura, Chief Minister Manik Saha and his BJP colleagues Ratan Chakraborty, Ratan Lal Nath and Sushanta Chowdhury are leading. Congress' Sudip Roy Barman is also leading.

09:41 Mar 2

Other results in Meghalaya see the ruling NPP’s James PK Sangma, elder brother of Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, leading at Dadenggre. The TMC's Zenith Sangma trails in Rangsakona. Former Chief Minister and TMC stalwart Mukul Sangma and Home minister and UDP candidate Lahkmen Rymbui are both leading.

In East Shillong seat in Meghalaya, Congress deserter and NPP candidate Ampareen Lyngdoh is leading. 

09:39 Mar 2

In Meghalaya, Trinamool’s Miani D Shira leads in Ampati seat.

09:39 Mar 2

Nagaland the unique state with no opposition in the last Assembly!

In Nagaland, which had the unique feature of having no opposition as all parties with a presence in the 60-member assembly backed the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party-led government, the BJP is again fighting the polls in alliance with the NDPP.

The Naga People’s Front (NPF), which had been in power in the state from 2003-18, virtually conceded defeat by contesting only 22 seats. It had emerged as the single largest party in the last election by winning 26 seats but the BJP-NDPP combine formed a coalition government along with others.

The NPF got disintegrated last year when its 21 MLAs defected to NDPP.  Later, the NPF was accommodated in the government to make it an all-party and “Opposition-l ess” government. The idea was to pursue the unresolved Naga political issue cohesively with one voice. The Congress, which was a powerhouse in the state under former Chief Minister SC Jamir but has now got reduced to a shadow of its glorious past, is contesting 23 seats. The party drew a blank in the last election.

09:37 Mar 2

CM Sangma set to return to power in Meghalaya?

In Meghalaya, the BJP is in the fray in all 60 seats for the first time.

Votes polled in 59 of the 60 assembly constituencies of the state on February 27 are being counted at 13 centres across the state. Polling in the Sohiong seat was adjourned due to the death of a candidate.

The BJP had constantly targeted National People's Party leader and Chief Minister Conrad Sangma for running the "most corrupt" state government in the country. But it is CM Sangma who is pulling ahead in early leads.

Exit polls have predicted a hung assembly in Meghalaya, as the ruling NPP is believed to have been holding parleys with the BJP for a possible post-poll alliance.

An interesting sideshow to this election is the strong push by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress to make an impact in the polls to project itself as a stronger challenger to the BJP than the Congress, more so as the countdown to the next Lok Sabha polls in 2024 begins.

09:35 Mar 2

Tripura battle has national resonance

Among the three states, it is Tripura that promises to have more national resonance than the two others as traditional rivals Congress and the Left have joined hands for the first time to challenge the BJP in the election to the state's 60-member assembly.

A triangular contest is being witnessed between the alliances of BJP-IPFT, the Left Front-Congress, and Tipra Motha, a new outfit floated by former royal scion Pradyot Manikya Debbarma.

A total of 89.98 per cent of 28.12 lakh voters exercised their franchise during polling on February 16. As many as 259 candidates from different political parties are in the fray.

In the 2018 assembly elections, the BJP won 36 seats, while its ally IPFT bagged 18 constituencies. The CPI(M)-led Left Front emerged victorious in 16 seats, while the Congress drew a blank.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Meghalaya assembly polls Nagaland Assembly polls Tripura assembly polls Meghalaya Polls 2023 Nagaland Polls 2023 Tripura Polls 2023 Northeast elections Meghalaya elections Nagaland elections Tripura elections

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Galleries
A freight and passenger train collision occurred near Tempe, some 380 kilometers (235 miles) north of Athens. This resulted in the derailment of several train cars and at least three burst into flames. The latter was carrying 350 passengers. (Photo | AP) GalleryIcon
IN PHOTOS | Dozens killed as trains in Greece collide, derail, burst into flames
The mass nesting of the endangered Olive Ridley turtles at Rushikulya rookery in Ganjam district is likely to break the previous years’ records. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS) GalleryIcon
IN PHOTOS | Olive Ridley turtles arrive at Odisha's Rushikulya beach for mass nesting 
Videos
File photo of cops barricading a road leading to Hathras victim's village (File Photo | PTI) GalleryIcon
Hathras rape and murder case: District court acquits three accused, convicts one
Our focus will be on 14 sectors, including IT, agriculture, health, pharma, tourism and others: Gudivada Amarnath ( Video Screen Grab) GalleryIcon
Global Investors Summit will help expedite industrial growth: Gudivada Amarnath 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp