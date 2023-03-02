Northeast elections: BJP, allies hold onto Tripura, Nagaland; hung Assembly likely in Meghalaya

By Online Desk

The BJP has retained power in Nagaland as it has secured 33 seats in the 60-member Assembly along with its senior ally, the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP).

It is all set to continue ruling Tripura as well, which is significant as the Left and the Congress had come together against it while Pradyot Debbarma-led TIPRA Motha dented its support among the tribals.

In Meghalaya, the BJP is leading in three seats and may join hands with the NPP again to be part of the government like the last time.

Follow our live coverage to get the latest:

The BJP has retained power in Nagaland as it has secured 33 seats in the 60-member Assembly along with its senior ally, the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP). It is all set to continue ruling Tripura as well, which is significant as the Left and the Congress had come together against it while Pradyot Debbarma-led TIPRA Motha dented its support among the tribals. In Meghalaya, the BJP is leading in three seats and may join hands with the NPP again to be part of the government like the last time.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Follow our live coverage to get the latest: