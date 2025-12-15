Parliament winter session LIVE | Lok Sabha adjourned till 2

After weeks of debate on key issues, the Winter Session has entered the final week.

Both the Houses were adjourned till 12 pm following protests by treasury benches over the alleged threat by some Congress workers to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's life.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju sought an apology from Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and LoP in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi.

Meanwhile, Leader of the House JP Nadda said that the remark made against Modi during the rally on Sunday showed the thought and humanity of the Congress party and demanded an apology from Sonia Gandhi.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will move the Appropriation Bill, seeking approval to withdraw funds from the Consolidated Fund of India to meet government spending for the 2025–26 financial year.

The Winter Session was marked by intense debate over electoral roll reforms, while chants of Vande Mataram set the tone for the proceedings.