Parliament winter session LIVE | Lok Sabha adjourned till 2

Earlier, both Houses of Parliament were adjourned till noon after treasury bench members protested remarks against PM Modi made at a Congress rally on Sunday.
Both Houses of Parliament were adjourned amid ruckus by the treasury benches over remarks made against Modi at a Congress rally.
Both Houses of Parliament were adjourned amid ruckus by the treasury benches over remarks made against Modi at a Congress rally.(Photo | PTI)
TNIE online desk
After weeks of debate on key issues, the Winter Session has entered the final week.

Both the Houses were adjourned till 12 pm following protests by treasury benches over the alleged threat by some Congress workers to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's life.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju sought an apology from Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and LoP in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi.

Meanwhile, Leader of the House JP Nadda said that the remark made against Modi during the rally on Sunday showed the thought and humanity of the Congress party and demanded an apology from Sonia Gandhi.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will move the Appropriation Bill, seeking approval to withdraw funds from the Consolidated Fund of India to meet government spending for the 2025–26 financial year.

The Winter Session was marked by intense debate over electoral roll reforms, while chants of Vande Mataram set the tone for the proceedings.

Lok Sabha proceedings adjourned till 2 PM amid protests by opposition over certain issues

Chaos continues in Lok Sabha during Zero Hour

After proceedings resumed, the Lower House continued to see chaos during Zero Hour, with treasury and opposition benches trading jibes.

Both Houses resume proceedings

'Congress, Sonia Gandhi should apologise': Nadda

Leader of the House JP Nadda said that the remark made against Modi during the rally on Sunday showed the thought and humanity of the Congress party.

"Saying this sort of thing against the Prime Minister and pressing for death is deeply condemnable," he said.

He urged the Congress Party and Sonia Gandhi to apologise to the country, adding that the party has lowered the standard of politics in the country beyond belief.

Opposition protested Nadda's remarks saying that nothing took place in the Parliament.

Rajya Sabha proceedings adjourned till 12 pm amid uproar by ruling party on slogans against PM Modi at Congress rally

Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned till noon amid uproar from Treasury benches over slogans raised against Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a Congress rally in Delhi on Sunday.

Immediately after papers were laid in the Upper House, Leader of the House and Union Minister J P Nadda condemned the Congress for the slogans, saying they reflected the party's thinking.

The remarks made by Nadda triggered an uproar in the House, prompting Deputy Chairman Harivansh to adjourn proceedings till 12 noon.

Lok Sabha adjourned till noon following protests by treasury benches over "eliminate PM Modi" remark

Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 12 pm following protests by treasury benches over alleged threat by some Congress workers to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's life.

When the House met at 11 AM after the weekend break, LS Speaker Om Birla first paid tributes to three former members of the House who passed away in the recent past.

As soon as the obituary references were over, the members of the treasury benches were on their feet protesting against the alleged threat to the prime minister given at a rally of the Congress held here on Sunday.

As the uproar continued, the Speaker adjourned the House till 12 noon within minutes of the proceedings.

Rijiju seeks apology from Rahul, Kharge for Congress workers' 'threat' to PM Modi

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju sought an apology from Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi for their party workers' alleged threat to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's life.

"To openly declare in a Congress rally to take the life of the Prime Minister or to dig the grave of Modi ji is the most unfortunate thing in Indian political history," he said.

Saying that they are "rivals, not enemies", Rijiju said that they are working for the nation, aiming for a Viksit Bharat and a developed India by 2047.

"Modi ji’s dream is to make India strong and proud, yet such declarations are tragic and unacceptable. The Congress President and the Leader of Opposition must tender an apology to the nation from the floor of the Parliament," he added.

"Congress workers have threatened to dig the grave of the prime minister at the Congress rally. This is the most unfortunate incident to happen. PM Modi is the leader of the 140 crore people of the country and the most strong leader of the world. Congress party must tender an apology for the threat," Rijiju said.

Congress MPs seek discussion on air pollution

Congress MP Manickam Tagore and Amar Singh, gave Adjournment Motion Notices in Lok Sabha to discuss the air pollution in the national capital.

India cannot afford to pollute its way to prosperity: Congress

Nirmala Sitharaman to move Appropriation Bill

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will move the Appropriation Bill that will seek the withdrawal of funds from the Consolidated Fund of India to meet specific government service expenditures for the 2025–26 financial year.

Proceedings to begin at 11 am

The proceedings in both the Lower and Upper House of the Parliament will begin at 11 am.

