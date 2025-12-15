Parliament winter session LIVE | Lok Sabha adjourned till 2

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju sought an apology from Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi for their party workers' alleged threat to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's life.
"To openly declare in a Congress rally to take the life of the Prime Minister or to dig the grave of Modi ji is the most unfortunate thing in Indian political history," he said.
Saying that they are "rivals, not enemies", Rijiju said that they are working for the nation, aiming for a Viksit Bharat and a developed India by 2047.
"Modi ji’s dream is to make India strong and proud, yet such declarations are tragic and unacceptable. The Congress President and the Leader of Opposition must tender an apology to the nation from the floor of the Parliament," he added.
"Congress workers have threatened to dig the grave of the prime minister at the Congress rally. This is the most unfortunate incident to happen. PM Modi is the leader of the 140 crore people of the country and the most strong leader of the world. Congress party must tender an apology for the threat," Rijiju said.