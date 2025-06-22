LIVE | Iran-Israel war: Pentagon says US strikes took months of planning; Iran calls it betrayal of diplomacy

The US on Sunday joined Israel’s war on Iran, carrying out military strikes targeting Iran’s main nuclear enrichment facilities in Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan.
Iran condemned the US attack as “outrageous” and vowed that it would defend its territory by all means necessary. Calling it a betrayal of diplomacy, Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi warned that the US strikes would have “everlasting consequences.”
Iran’s Middle Eastern neighbours, as well as the EU called for de-escalation and a return to negotiations, while UN Secretary-General António Guterres described the US strikes as a “dangerous escalation in a region already on the edge.”
Pentagon called the US strikes a "highly classified mission" that took months of planning.
US President Donald Trump called the strikes “very successful”, but warned Tehran against any retaliation, saying: “Remember, there are many targets left.”
Several media reports have suggested that US had informed Iran of its plan to strike the nuclear sites prior to the attack.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised the strikes as Trump’s “bold decision” and said Israel and the US acted in “full coordination.”
The US defence chief claimed strikes ordered by President Donald Trump overnight had "devastated" Iran's nuclear program and threatened Iranian leaders to 'seek peace' to avoid further attacks.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed "deep concerns at the recent escalations" on a call with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and reiterated India's call for a de-escalation in the region.
“This is a plan that took months and weeks of positioning and preparation, so that we could be ready when the president of the United States called,” US defence secretary told reporters.
“It took a great deal of precision. It involved misdirection and the highest [level] of operational security. Our B-2 bombers went in and out of these nuclear sites without the world knowing at all.”
The US defense chief said Sunday that strikes ordered by President Donald Trump overnight had "devastated" Iran's nuclear program and urged Iranian leaders to seek peace to avoid further attacks.
Trump "seeks peace, and Iran should take that path," Hegseth said.
"This mission was not, and has not, been about regime change," he added.
"The president authorized a precision operation to neutralize the threats to our national interests posed by the Iranian nuclear program and the collective self-defense of our troops and our ally Israel."
Vice President JD Vance said Trump hopes to pursue a diplomatic solution and the US attacks had successfully set back Iran’s nuclear weapons programme.
“We do not want to protract this or build this out any more than it’s already been built out. We want to end their nuclear programme,” Vance told NBC’s Meet the Press.
“We want to talk to the Iranians about a long-term settlement here,” he added.
Iran said its knowledge in the nuclear field "cannot be destroyed" after the United States carried out a series of strikes Sunday on atomic facilities in the Islamic republic.
"They should know that this industry has roots in our country and the roots of this national industry cannot be destroyed," said Atomic Energy Organization of Iran spokesman Behrouz Kamalvandi, according to Tasnim news agency. "Of course, we have suffered damage, but this is not the first time that the industry has suffered damage."
The US defence chief said Sunday that strikes ordered by President Donald Trump overnight had "devastated" Iran's nuclear program and urged Iranian leaders to seek peace to avoid further attacks.
"We devastated the Iranian nuclear program," Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth told a Pentagon press briefing, adding that the operation "did not target Iranian troops or the Iranian people."
Trump "seeks peace, and Iran should take that path," Hegseth said.
China's foreign ministry said on Sunday it "strongly condemns" US strikes on Iran's nuclear sites, adding that they "escalate tensions in the Middle East".
"China calls on all parties to the conflict, especially Israel, to cease fire as soon as possible," the ministry said in a statement.
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian condemned US strikes on nuclear sites Sunday, saying in his first response that the attack revealed Washington was "behind" Israel's military campaign in the Islamic republic.
"This aggression showed that America is the main factor behind the Zionist regime's hostile actions against the Islamic Republic of Iran," he said, according to IRNA news agency, adding that the United States acted after seeing Israel's "obvious inability".
Iranian media reported that a "massive explosion was heard" Sunday in Bushehr province, home to Iran's only nuclear power plant, hours after the US bombed nuclear sites across the country.
Shargh news agency reported the blast, while the Fars agency said two locations in the city were attacked by Israel. Iranian news agencies also reported strikes in Yazd province. The UN's nuclear watchdog warned the day before that striking the Bushehr plant would trigger a "a very high release of radioactivity".
The head of Iran's Red Crescent Society, Pir Hossein Kolivand, said there were no fatalities in the US strikes Sunday on Iran's nuclear facilities.
"Fortunately, we did not have any martyrs in last night's events of the US aggression against Iran's nuclear facilities," he said according to state television.
The United States and Israel crossed a major red line in attacking Iran's nuclear facilities, Iran's top diplomat warned Sunday, saying he was heading to Russia for talks with President Vladimir Putin.
"They crossed a very big red line by attacking (Iran's) nuclear facilities," Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on the sidelines of a meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Istanbul.
Turkey warned Sunday that the US strike on Iran's nuclear facilities risked escalating the Iran-Israel conflict to a global level that could have "catastrophic" consequences.
"The ongoing developments could cause the regional conflict to escalate to a global level. We do not want this catastrophic scenario to come to life," the foreign ministry indicated Turkey was "deeply concerned about the possible consequences".
Experts from China on Sunday said the true effectiveness of the American operation remains unclear and the strikes may not have been sufficient to completely destroy Iran's underground nuclear facilities.
They also suggested that the American bunker-buster bombs used in strikes may not be enough to destroy Iran's nuclear plants hidden deep underground.
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Sunday that he would travel to Moscow for talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday following the US strike on Iran's nuclear facilities.
"I'm going to Moscow this afternoon" and will hold "serious consultations with the Russian president tomorrow" morning, Araghchi said at a press conference in Istanbul on the sidelines of an OIC summit.
Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps warned the United States on Sunday to "expect regrettable responses" to its strikes on Tehran's nuclear sites, in a statement carried by state TV.
Iran, it said, would "use options beyond the understanding... of the agressor front, and the aggressors of this land must expect regrettable responses". The Guards also said they would continue to target Israel, which has been hit by multiple waves of missile and drone attacks since it struck Iran on June 13.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed Sunday for "immediate de-escalation" during a call with Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian, after the United States launched air strikes on the country.
"We discussed in detail about the current situation. Expressed deep concern at the recent escalations. Reiterated our call for immediate de-escalation, dialogue and diplomacy as the way forward and for early restoration of regional peace, security and stability," Modi wrote on social media platform X.
The US on Sunday carried out military strikes on three nuclear enrichment facilities in Iran — Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan.
According to defence officials who spoke to CBS News, Washington had conveyed to Tehran that the strikes were limited and that it had no plans for regime change. The officials also corroborated earlier media reports which revealed that President Trump had rejected an Israeli proposal to target Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Meanwhile, The New York Times, citing a US official, reported that six B-2 stealth bombers had dropped 12 bunker-buster bombs (GBU-57) on Fordow. The facility, buried beneath a mountain, is seen as central to Iran’s uranium enrichment programme.
It also reported that US Navy submarines had fired 30 cruise missiles at Natanz and Isfahan, while one B-2 bomber had dropped two bunker-buster bombs on Natanz.
Israel is to temporarily reopen its airspace for flights from 1100 GMT on Sunday as it repatriates thousands of citizens left stranded overseas by its war with Iran, the country's airport authority said.
Israel's main Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv "will open for landings from 02:00pm -- 8:00pm as part of Operation Safe Return", the authority said in a statement, referring to the government's efforts to bring home citizens.
Satellite images taken Sunday analyzed by The Associated Press show damage to the entryways to Iran’s underground nuclear site at Fordow after US airstrikes targeted the facility.
The images by Planet Labs PBC also appeared to show damage to the mountain itself that Fordow is under. Sealing those entry tunnels means Iran would have to dig out the facility to reach anything inside.
The once-brown mountain had parts turned gray and its contours appeared slightly different than in previous images, suggesting a blast threw up debris around the site.
That suggests the use of specialized American bunker buster bombs on the facility. Light gray smoke also hung in the air.
Iran has yet to offer a damage assessment of the site.
The US military strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities is "senseless and reckless", the head of the Nobel Peace Prize-winning International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons said Sunday.
"By joining Israel's attack on Iran, the US is also breaking international law. Military action against Iran is not the way to resolve concerns over Tehran's nuclear programme," ICAN's executive director Melissa Parke said in a statement.
"Given that US intelligence agencies assess Iran is not pursuing nuclear weapons, this is a senseless and reckless act that could undermine international efforts to prevent the further proliferation of nuclear weapons," Parke added.
Geneva-based ICAN won the 2017 Nobel Peace Prize for its key role in drafting the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons, which took effect in 2021. Some 69 countries have ratified it to date, four more have directly acceded to the treaty and another 25 have signed it, although none of the nuclear weapons states hae come on board.
First responders fanned out across Israel on Sunday following fresh waves of Iranian missile strikes that left pockets of devastation in their wake, as the Islamic republic hit back after a US attack on its nuclear sites.
In both Haifa and areas around Tel Aviv, the scenes were all too similar. Rubble filled streets at impact sites as the facades of apartment buildings were eviscerated by the falling projectiles, as rescue teams picked through the debris looking for people.
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Sunday the United States and Israel "decided to blow up" diplomacy when they launched strikes on his country's nuclear sites.
In a post on X, Araghchi said Israel blew up negotiations between Tehran and Washington with its strikes on June 13, while the United States did the same to talks with European powers this week with its strikes on Sunday. Addressing European calls for Iran to return to negotiations, he asked "how can Iran return to something it never left."
Israel and the US are drawing West Asia closer to another prolonged conflict, and Sunday's military strikes on Iran will only intensify an already volatile regional crisis.
But how will Iran respond now?
Well, Tehran's potential retaliation could range from closing the Strait of Hormuz to direct and proxy strikes on US bases in the Persian Gulf, along with broader asymmetric tactics.
The military escalation in the Middle East risks sparking warfare with irreversible consequences, the head of the ICRC said on Sunday, following US strikes on Iran's nuclear sites.
"The intensification and spread of major military operations in the Middle East risk engulfing the region -- and the world -- in a war with irreversible consequences," Mirjana Spoljaric, president of the International Committee of the Red Cross, said in a statement.
Qatar, host of the biggest US military base in the Middle East, on Sunday said it feared serious repercussions after US air strikes on nuclear facilities in Iran.
The foreign ministry "warns that the current dangerous escalation in the region may lead to catastrophic consequences at both the regional and international levels," a statement said.
"It calls on all parties to exercise wisdom, restraint, and to avoid further escalation."
Bahrain, host of a major US naval base, on Sunday told most of its government employees to work from home until further notice after American air strikes on Iranian nuclear sites.
"A remote working system will be activated across ministries and government agencies, with a 70 percent work-from-home capacity," the official Bahrain News Agency said, citing "regional circumstances and current developments."
Yemen's Houthi rebel government on Sunday condemned the United States' attacks on their backer Iran and expressed solidarity with the Iranian people.
The Houthi government said it "the Trump administration's reckless aggression against three Iranian nuclear sites is a blatant declaration of war against the brotherly Iranian people. We declare our full support for the brotherly Iranian people."
The rebel government added that it supported a vow by its armed wing a day earlier to hit US ships in the Red Sea should Washington launch strikes on Iran. "We affirm the Republic of Yemen's commitment to the armed forces' declaration that they were ready to target US ships and warships in the Red Sea," it said in a statement.
Oman, which was mediating nuclear talks between Washington and Tehran, on Sunday strongly condemned US strikes on nuclear sites in Iran.
The Gulf sultanate "expresses deep concern, denunciation and condemnation of the escalation resulting from the direct air strikes launched by the United States on sites in the Islamic Republic of Iran", the official Oman News Agency said.
Britain’s prime minister has urged Iran to return to the negotiating table after the United States struck its nuclear facilities.
“Iran can never be allowed to develop a nuclear weapon and the US has taken action to alleviate that threat,” Keir Starmer said in a post on X, calling Iran’s nuclear program a “grave threat to international security.”
“We call on Iran to return to the negotiating table and reach a diplomatic solution to end this crisis,” he said.
Iran’s nuclear programme is a grave threat to international security. Iran can never be allowed to develop a nuclear weapon and the US has taken action to alleviate that threat.— Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) June 22, 2025
The situation in the Middle East remains volatile and stability in the region is a priority. We call…
President Donald Trump says US forces have conducted “very successful” strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities at Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan. He also warns against any retaliation, saying: “Remember, there are many targets left.”
Iranian Foreign Minister says the “outrageous” US attacks on Iran’s “peaceful nuclear installations” will have “everlasting consequences”.
His comments come as an Iranian missile attack on central and northern Israel wounds at least 23.
International nuclear energy watchdog says there have been no reports of increased off-site radiation levels following the US strikes on the Iranian sites.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praises Trump’s “bold decision” and says Israel and the US acted in “full coordination”.
Saudi Arabia has expressed “great concern” over US air strikes on Iranian nuclear sites.
In a statement on X, the Saudi foreign ministry urged restraint, de-escalation, and a push for a political solution, calling on the international community to help prevent further tensions.
#Statement | The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is following with deep concern the developments in the Islamic Republic of Iran, particularly the targeting of Iranian nuclear facilities by the United States of America. pic.twitter.com/UETTccSNgc— Foreign Ministry 🇸🇦 (@KSAmofaEN) June 22, 2025
Rafael Mariano Grossi, the director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, the United Nations’ nuclear watchdog, said he was calling an emergency meeting for Monday following US strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities Sunday.
In light of the urgent situation in Iran, I am convening an emergency meeting of the @IAEAorg Board of Governors for tomorrow.— Rafael Mariano Grossi (@rafaelmgrossi) June 22, 2025
The Israeli military has released a statement on an explosion that took place in the northern city of Haifa earlier this morning despite no air raid warnings sounding there.
“During the launches carried out from Iran this morning towards the territory of the State of Israel, no alert was activated in the city of Haifa. Initial investigation indicates that a fall was detected in the city area, and the possibility of an interceptor failure is being examined,” it said in a post on X.
“This is not a malfunction in the warning system and an advance warning was issued to the area. The incident is being investigated,” it added.
Three areas of Israel including coastal hub Tel Aviv were hit Sunday morning during waves of Iranian missile attacks, with at least 23 people injured, according to rescue services and police.
Several buildings were heavily damaged in the Ramat Aviv area in Tel Aviv, with holes torn in the facades of apartment blocks.
Iran’s foreign ministry says the US has begun a “dangerous war against Iran” by striking its nuclear facilities on Sunday, according to a statement shared by Iran’s semi-official Tasnim news agency.
“The world must not forget that it was the United States that, in the midst of a diplomatic process, betrayed diplomacy,” the foreign ministry statement said.
Describing Israel as “genocidal and lawless,” the statement accused the US of launching “a dangerous war against Iran.”
It said the attacks were a violation of the UN charter and international law, and that the US government “bears full responsibility for the grave consequences and dire repercussions of this heinous crime.”
The ministry warned that it was Iran’s “legitimate right to fully and resolutely resist the US military aggression and the crimes committed by this rogue regime and to defend Iran’s national security and interests by all necessary means.”
The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has said Iran’s most recent missile strikes targeted Israel’s Ben Gurion International Airport, along with research facilities and “support bases and various layers of control and command centres”, according to the Tasnim news agency.
The statement said the strike included the use of both long-range liquid and solid-fuel missiles.
Iraq warned on Sunday that the US attacks on its neighbour Iran's nuclear facilities threaten peace and stability in the Middle East.
Iraq "expresses its deep concern and strong condemnation of the targeting of nuclear facilities" in Iran, government spokesperson Basim Alawadi said.
"This military escalation constitutes a grave threat to peace and security in the Middle East and poses serious risks to regional stability," he added.
More personnel from the United States diplomatic mission departed Iraq over the weekend as part of ongoing efforts to reduce embassy staffing amid "regional tensions", a US official said Sunday after Washington attacked Iranian nuclear sites.
Kuwait’s National Guard says it has not detected an increase in radiation levels in the country following the US attacks on Iran’s nuclear sites.
In a statement, it said the the “Sheikh Salem Al-Ali Chemical Defense and Radiation Monitoring Center had not detected any increase in radiation levels in Kuwaiti airspace or waters, and that the situation was normal”.
At least 16 people were hurt and at least one impact was reported in central Israel after Iran launched two waves of missiles at the country following the US bombing of its nuclear sites, rescue services and reports said.
Israel's Magen David Adom rescue service said in a statement that it had "evacuated 16 people to hospital, including a 30-year-old man in moderate condition after being wounded in the upper body by shrapnel".
Public broadcaster KAN 11 showed images of a devastated building surrounded by mounds of rubble that it said was in central Israel, following the two waves of missiles launched at Israel from around 7:30 am (0430 GMT).
The Israeli military said it launched a fresh series of strikes Sunday targeting military targets including missile launchers in western Iran after the United States attacked the country's nuclear sites.
The air force began "a series of strikes toward military targets in western Iran", a military statement said, adding it had "struck missile launchers ready to launch toward Israeli territory, soldiers in the Iranian Armed Forces, and swiftly neutralised the launchers that launched missiles toward Israeli territory a short while ago".
𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗜𝗔𝗙 𝗵𝗮𝘀 𝗯𝗲𝗴𝘂𝗻 𝗮 𝘀𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗲𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝘀𝘁𝗿𝗶𝗸𝗲𝘀 𝘁𝗼𝘄𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗺𝗶𝗹𝗶𝘁𝗮𝗿𝘆 𝘁𝗮𝗿𝗴𝗲𝘁𝘀 𝗶𝗻 𝘄𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗿𝗻 𝗜𝗿𝗮𝗻.— Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) June 22, 2025
Additionally, this morning, the IAF struck missile launchers ready to launch toward Israeli territory, soldiers in the Iranian Armed…
Buildings have been severely damaged in Tel Aviv after being struck by an Iranian missile, emergency responders have said.
“This is a large-scale destruction site. Several two-story residential buildings were severely damaged, and some collapsed,” said emergency services agency Magen David Adom (MDA).
A spokesperson for Israel’s emergency services has said that initial reports show rockets and shrapnel fell in 10 locations in Israel.
They included Carmel, Haifa, the Tel Aviv area and the northern coastal plain.
The IDF Home Front Command says civilians can leave shelters following Iran's ballistic missile attack.
At least 27 missiles were launched in the attack in two salvos, with impacts in Haifa and in central Israel. The first barrage included 22 missiles, and the second was made up of five, according to IDF assessments.
Israel's military said on Sunday it had detected two waves of missiles fired from Iran, as air raid sirens rang out in Tel Aviv and explosions rocked Jerusalem.
"A short while ago, sirens sounded in several areas across Israel following the identification of missiles launched from Iran toward the State of Israel," the military said in a statement.
"At this time, the (Israeli Air Force) is operating to intercept and strike where necessary to eliminate the threat."
A similar statement about another wave of missiles was issued 30 minutes later before the alert was lifted at around 8:10 am (0510 GMT).
The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has said that, as of now, there have been no reports of increased off-site radiation levels following the US strikes on Fordow, Isfahan, and Natanz.
“Following attacks on three nuclear sites in Iran – including Fordow – the IAEA can confirm that no increase in off-site radiation levels has been reported as of this time,” the international nuclear energy agency said in a social media post.
“IAEA will provide further assessments on situation in Iran as more information becomes available.”
Following attacks on three nuclear sites in Iran - including Fordow - the IAEA can confirm that no increase in off-site radiation levels has been reported as of this time.— IAEA - International Atomic Energy Agency ⚛️ (@iaeaorg) June 22, 2025
IAEA will provide further assessments on situation in Iran as more information becomes available.
#BREAKING: Another wave of alerts in northern Israel as Iran continues firing missiles at civilians. pic.twitter.com/n7QKfLhTKb— Israel War Room (@IsraelWarRoom) June 22, 2025
In a statement on Telegram, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil said his country “firmly and categorically condemns the bombing carried out by the US military, at the request of the state of Israel”. He also called for an “immediate cessation of hostilities”.
Cuba President Miguel Diaz-Canel also strongly condemned the US bombing saying it constitutes a “dangerous escalation” and a serious violation of the UN charter. He added that it “plunges humanity into a crisis with irreversible consequences”.
Chile’s President Gabriel Boric too called the US action illegal. “Chile condemns this US attack,” he wrote on X.
“Having power does not authorise you to use it in violatation of the rules that we as humanity have given ourselves. Even if you are the United States.”
Mexico meanwhile called for dialogue. “In keeping with our constitutional principles of foreign policy and our country’s pacifist conviction, we reiterate our call to de-escalate tensions in the region. The restoration of peaceful coexistence among the states of the region is the highest priority,” the Mexican foreign ministry wrote on X.
I am gravely alarmed by the use of force by the United States against Iran today. This is a dangerous escalation in a region already on the edge – and a direct threat to international peace and security.— António Guterres (@antonioguterres) June 22, 2025
There is a growing risk that this conflict could rapidly get out of…
The @SRE_mx makes an urgent call for diplomatic dialogue and peace among the parties involved in the Middle East conflict.— Relaciones Exteriores (@SRE_mx) June 22, 2025
Under Mexico’s constitutional principles of foreign policy and our nation’s pacifist convictions, we reiterate our call to de-escalate tensions in the…
Israel’s military says Iran has fired a fresh wave of missiles toward the country, and urged people to take shelter.
“A short while ago, the IDF identified missiles launched from Iran toward the territory of the State of Israel,” the Israel Defense Forces said in a statement
“Defensive systems are operating to intercept the threat,” it said, adding that the public was “instructed to enter a protected space and remain there until further notice.”
#BREAKING: Sirens sound across Israel as Iran fires missiles at civilians https://t.co/hfs9wny5Ba pic.twitter.com/G4ZUrDp84R— Israel War Room (@IsraelWarRoom) June 22, 2025
US President Donald Trump briefed top Republicans before striking Iran, but did not involve Democrats, according to CNN.
In his first public remarks after the US strikes, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has accused Washington of breaching international law.
“The United States, a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council, has committed a grave violation of the UN Charter, international law and the NPT by attacking Iran’s peaceful nuclear installations,” Araghchi said in a social media post.
“The events this morning are outrageous and will have everlasting consequences. Each and every member of the UN must be alarmed over this extremely dangerous, lawless and criminal behavior.”
He added that Iran “reserves all options to defend its sovereignty, interest, and people”.
The United States, a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council, has committed a grave violation of the UN Charter, international law and the NPT by attacking Iran's peaceful nuclear installations.— Seyed Abbas Araghchi (@araghchi) June 22, 2025
The events this morning are outrageous and will have everlasting…
Israeli officials lauded the strikes in sweeping and dramatic language. Israel’s president, Isaac Herzog, thanked Trump and said the strikes marked a “decisive moment between the axis of terror and evil and the axis of hope.”
Israel’s defense minister congratulated Trump on what he described as a “historic decision.”
The B-2’s that struck the Iranian nuclear sites early Sunday flew non-stop for about 37 hours from their base in Missouri, refueling several times mid-air, a US official said on condition of anonymity, told The New York Times
A short time ago, the US military carried out massive precision strikes on the three key nuclear facilities in the Iranian regime, Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan. Everybody heard those names for years as they built this horribly destructive enterprise.
Our objective was the destruction of Iran’s nuclear enrichment capacity and a stop to the nuclear threat posed by the world’s number one state sponsor of terror.
Tonight, I can report to the world that the strikes were a spectacular military success. Iran’s key nuclear enrichment facilities have been completely and totally obliterated. Iran, the bully of the Middle East, must now make peace.
If they do not, future attacks will be far greater and a lot easier.
For 40 years, Iran has been saying, death to America, death to Israel. They have been killing our people, blowing off their arms, blowing off their legs with roadside bombs – that was their speciality.
We lost over a thousand people, and hundreds of thousands throughout the Middle East and around the world have died as a direct result of their hate, in particular, so many were killed by their general, Qassem Soleiman.
I decided a long time ago that I would not let this happen. It will not continue.
I want to thank and congratulate Prime Minister Bibi Netanyahu. We worked as a team like perhaps no team has ever worked before, and we’ve gone a long way to erasing this horrible threat to Israel.
I want to thank the Israeli military for the wonderful job they’ve done, and most importantly, I want to congratulate the great American patriots who flew those magnificent machines tonight, and all of the United States military on an operation the likes of which the world has not seen in many, many decades.
Hopefully, we will no longer need their services in this capacity. I hope that’s so.
I also want to congratulate the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Dan “Razin” Caine – spectacular general – and all of the brilliant military minds involved in this attack.
With all of that being said, this cannot continue.
There will be either peace or there will be tragedy for Iran far greater than we have witnessed over the last eight days.
Remember, there are many targets left. Tonight’s was the most difficult of them all by far, and perhaps the most lethal, but if peace does not come quickly, we will go after those other targets with precision, speed, and skill.
Most of them can be taken out in a matter of minutes.
There’s no military in the world that could have done what we did tonight, not even close. There has never been a military that could do what took place just a little while ago.
Tomorrow, General Caine, Secretary of Defence Pete Hegseth, will have a press conference at 8 am at the Pentagon, and I want to just thank everybody, and in particular, God.
I want to just say we love you, God, and we love our great military. Protect them. God bless the Middle East.
God bless Israel, and God bless America.
Thank you very much. Thank you.
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer is demanding answers from President Donald Trump tonight after he ordered US strikes on Iran.
“President Trump must provide the American people and Congress clear answers on the actions taken tonight and their implications for the safety of Americans,” Schumer said in a statement.
“No president should be allowed to unilaterally march this nation into something as consequential as war with erratic threats and no strategy.”
“We must enforce the War Powers Act and I’m urging (Senate Majority) Leader (John) Thune to put it on the Senate floor immediately,” Schumer said.
“I am voting for it and implore all Senators on both sides of the aisle to vote for it.
”The Democrat said, “Confronting Iran’s ruthless campaign of terror, nuclear ambitions, and regional aggression demands strength, resolve, and strategic clarity. The danger of wider, longer, and more devastating war has now dramatically increased.”
The kingdom’s Nuclear and Radiological Regulatory Commission says “no radioactive effects were detected on the environment” of Saudi Arabia and neighbouring Gulf states after the US strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities.
The Atomic Energy Organization of Iran has said radiation system data and field surveys do not show signs of contamination or danger to residents near the sites of Fordow, Isfahan and Natanz.
“Announcement from the Nuclear Safety System Center. Following the illegal US attack on the Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan nuclear sites, field surveys and radiation systems data showed: No contamination recorded,” the organisation said in a social media post.
“There is no danger to residents around these sites. Safety is in a stable state.”
اطلاعیه مرکز نظام ایمنی هستهای— Atomic Energy Organization Of Iran (@aeoi_ir) June 22, 2025
در پی حمله غیرقانونی آمریکا به سایتهای هستهای فردو، نطنز و اصفهان، بررسیهای میدانی و دادههای سامانههای پرتوی نشان داد:
_هیچگونه آلودگی ثبت نشده
_هیچ خطری ساکنان اطراف این سایتها را تهدید نمیکند
_ایمنی در وضعیت پایدار است#NPT #Iran
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that his promise to destroy Iran's nuclear facilities had been "fulfilled" following strikes carried out "in perfect coordination" between the Israeli and US militaries.
"From the beginning of the operation, I promised you that Iran's nuclear facilities would be destroyed, one way or another. This promise has been fulfilled," Netanyahu said in a video message posted to social media.
"A short while ago, in perfect coordination between me and President (Donald) Trump, and in perfect operational coordination between the (Israeli forces) and the US military, the United States attacked Iran's three nuclear facilities (at) Fordo, Natanz and Isfahan," he added.
אזרחי ישראל היקרים, אחיי ואחיותיי.— Benjamin Netanyahu - בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) June 22, 2025
במבצע ׳עם כלביא׳ אנחנו השגנו יחד הישגים חסרי תקדים בתולדות ישראל.
אתם זוכרים שמתחילת המבצע, אני הבטחתי לכם שמתקני הגרעין של איראן יושמדו, בדרך זו או אחרת.
ההבטחה הזו קוימה.
לפני זמן קצר, בתיאום מלא ביני לבין הנשיא טראמפ, ובתיאום מבצעי מלא בין… pic.twitter.com/oynRLGJga7
Palestinian group Hamas condemned "blatant US aggression" against Iran after President Donald Trump said American warplanes bombed Tehran's main nuclear enrichment facilities.
"The Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) condemns in the strongest terms the blatant US aggression against the territory and sovereignty of the Islamic Republic of Iran," the group said in a statement issued after Trump announced the United States had joined Israel's bombing campaign against Iran.
"This brutal aggression is a dangerous escalation," the Hamas statement added, calling the attack "a flagrant violation of international law, and a direct threat to international peace and security".
Israel has closed its airspace until further notice "due to recent developments", the Israel Airports Authority announced on Sunday morning following the US bombing of Iran.
"The airspace of the State of Israel is closed to entry and exit due to recent developments," the authority said in a statement, specifying that "land crossing points (with Egypt) and Jordan are operating normally".
Israel had initially closed its airspace on June 13 after launching the bombing campaign against Iran but reopened it on Friday for flights repatriating Israeli citizens stranded abroad.
A prominent adviser to Iran’s supreme leader has called for missile strikes on US Navy ships and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a key oil shipping route.
“Following America’s attack on the Fordow nuclear installation, it is now our turn,” warned Hossein Shariatmadari, the editor-in-chief of the hardline Kayhan newspaper, a well-known conservative voice who has previously identified himself as Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s “representative.”
A Telegram message from Kayhan quoted Shariatmadari as saying: “Without hesitation or delay, as a first step we must launch missile strikes on the American naval fleet based in Bahrain and simultaneously close the Strait of Hormuz to American, British, German, and French shipping.”
The message ended with a quote from the Quran, which read: “Kill them wherever you shall overtake (find) them.”
Mahdi Mohammadi, an adviser to Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, says Iran had been anticipating the US attack on Fordow.
“The site has long been evacuated and has not suffered any irreversible damage in the attack,” Mohammadi wrote in a social media post.
“Two things are certain: First, knowledge cannot be bombed, and second, the gambler will lose this time.”
Iranian authorities said Sunday there was "no danger" to residents in the city of Qom, south of Tehran, following the US attack on a nearby mountain-buried nuclear enrichment site.
"There is no danger to the people of Qom and the surrounding area" around the Fordo nuclear enrichment site, said the province crisis management department in a statement, according to the official IRNA news agency.
Iran's atomic energy organisation condemned Sunday the US attacks on key nuclear sites including the mountain-buried Fordo as "barbaric" and in violation of international law.
"At dawn today, the country's nuclear sites in Fordo, Natanz and Isfahan were attacked by the enemies of Islamic Iran in a barbaric act that violates international law," the organisation said in a statement published on state media.
President Donald Trump on Saturday warned Iran to not respond after US strikes targeted its main nuclear enrichment facilities in attacks he called a "spectacular military success."
"Any retaliation by Iran against the United States of America will be met with force far greater than what was witnessed tonight," Trump posted on social media after making an address to the nation from the White House.
Hezam al-Asad, a member of the Yemeni group’s political bureau, has issued a brief warning to the US in a social media post.
“Washington must bear the consequences,” he says.
Iran's atomic agency said on Sunday that the country will carry on with its nuclear activities despite the US attacks on key facilities.
"The Atomic Energy Organization of Iran assures the great nation of Iran that despite the evil plots of its enemies ... it will not let the path of development of this national industry (nuclear), which is the result of the blood of nuclear martyrs, be stopped," the organisation said in a statement published by state media.
Antonio Guterres is describing the US attacks on Iran as a “dangerous escalation”, warning that the conflict in the Middle East could quickly get “out of control”.
“I am gravely alarmed by the use of force by the United States against Iran today. This is a dangerous escalation in a region already on the edge – and a direct threat to international peace and security,” he said in a social media post.
“There is a growing risk that this conflict could rapidly get out of control – with catastrophic consequences for civilians, the region, and the world. I call on Member States to de-escalate and to uphold their obligations under the UN Charter and other rules of international law. At this perilous hour, it is critical to avoid a spiral of chaos. There is no military solution. The only path forward is diplomacy. The only hope is peace.”
I am gravely alarmed by the use of force by the United States against Iran today. This is a dangerous escalation in a region already on the edge – and a direct threat to international peace and security.— António Guterres (@antonioguterres) June 22, 2025
There is a growing risk that this conflict could rapidly get out of…
In a brief address from the White House, U.S. President Donald Trump described the US attacks on Iran as a “spectacular military success,” asserting that Iran’s nuclear facilities had been “completely and totally obliterated.”
Trump asked Iran to pursue peace, warning that “if they do not, future attacks will be far greater and a lot easier.” He emphasised that there are “many targets left,” and declared that “if peace does not come quickly, we will go after those other targets with precision, speed, and skill.”
“This cannot continue,” Trump said.
“There will be either peace or there will be tragedy for Iran, far greater than we have witnessed over the last eight days.”
Trump also thanked and congratulated Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. He said that the United States and Israel “worked as a team” and had “gone a long way to erasing this horrible threat to Israel.”
Despite having pledged during his presidency to avoid U.S. military interventions abroad, Trump framed the current operation as consistent with the targeted killing of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani during his first term.
He concluded by announcing that General Dan Caine, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, would hold a press conference at 8 a.m. local time on Sunday.
The US president has said the strikes objective was to stop Iran’s “nuclear enrichment capacity and put a stop to the nuclear threat posed by the world’s number one state sponsor of terror”.
“Tonight, I can report to the world that the strikes were a spectacular military success,” he said.
President Donald Trump warned Iran that the US could go after additional targets if Iran does not make peace.
“Iran, the bully of the Middle East, must now make peace. If they do not, future attacks will be far greater and a lot easier,” Trump said in a Saturday night address to the nation.
“There will be either peace, or there will be tragedy for Iran far greater than we have witnessed over the last eight days,” Trump added.
Netanyahu has released a video message praising Trump’s decision to strike Iran, stating that it will “change history”.
“Congratulations, President Trump. Your bold decision to target Iran’s nuclear facilities with the awesome and righteous might of the United States will change history,” he said.
“In Operation Rising Lion, Israel has done truly amazing things. But in tonight’s action against Iran’s nuclear facilities, America has been truly unsurpassed. It has done what no other country on earth could do. History will record that President Trump acted to deny the world’s most dangerous regime the world’s most dangerous weapons.”
President Trump and I often say: ‘Peace through strength.’— Benjamin Netanyahu - בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) June 22, 2025
First comes strength, then comes peace.
And tonight, @realDonaldTrump and the United States acted with a lot of strength. pic.twitter.com/7lTWCZkgw7
Iranian state television has warned that American civilians and military personnel in the region will be considered “legitimate targets” following US airstrikes on three Iranian nuclear facilities.
“From now on, every American civilian and military personnel in the region will be considered a legitimate target,” the state broadcaster said, in response to the strikes on the Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan sites.
Senator Bernie Sanders has strongly criticised President Donald Trump’s strikes on Iran, calling them “grossly unconstitutional” during a public event in Tulsa.
Video footage from the event shows Sanders informing the crowd about the US attacks on Iranian nuclear sites. The announcement was met with chants of “No more war” from the audience.
Sanders responded by saying he agreed with the sentiment and expressed alarm over the developments. He emphasised that under the US Constitution, only Congress has the authority to declare war, stating that the president does not have that right.
Here is the crowd reaction when Bernie announces Trump’s illegal attack on Iran at his rally in Tulsa pic.twitter.com/Dn6YNNbAEE— Jeremy Slevin (@jeremyslevin) June 22, 2025
Israel has raised its alert level, permitting only essential activities until further notice, the military announced on Sunday after US strikes on Iran.
"It was decided to shift all areas of the country from Partial and Limited Activity to Essential Activity," including "a prohibition on educational activities, gatherings, and workplaces, except for essential sectors", the Israeli military statement said. - Associated Press
US House Speaker Mike Johnson has praised President Donald Trump’s strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities as a show of strength and a reaffirmation of his “America First” foreign policy stance.
In a social media post, Johnson said the military operations in Iran should serve as a clear reminder to both adversaries and allies that President Trump means what he says.
Calling the move decisive, he added that it prevents the world’s largest state sponsor of terrorism, which chants ‘Death to America,’ from obtaining the most lethal weapon on the planet. This, he said, is America First policy in action.
The endorsement comes even as recent polls show that a majority of American voters, including most Republicans, do not support US involvement in the Israel-Iran conflict.
President Donald Trump spoke to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after the US military launched strikes on three Iranian nuclear facilities, a senior White House official said Saturday, reported AFP.
The United States also "gave Israel a heads-up before the strikes," the official told AFP on condition of anonymity, as Washington joined Israel's air campaign against Iran.
Fox News host Sean Hannity said shortly after 9 pm EST that he had spoken with Trump and that six bunker buster bombs were used on the Fordo facility, reports Associated Press.
Hannity said that 30 Tomahawk missiles fired by U.S. submarines 400 miles away struck the Iranian nuclear sites of Natanz and Festivus.
A senior Houthi official has described the US airstrikes on Iranian nuclear sites as the “beginning” of a broader war, according to a report by Al Jazeera.
Mohamed al-Farah, a member of the Yemeni group’s political bureau, said in a statement that while it appears US President Donald Trump wants a swift conflict, the strikes signal escalation rather than resolution.
“Destroying a nuclear facility here and there is not the end of the war, but it’s the beginning,” he said, adding, “The time of hit and run is gone.”
Earlier, the Houthis had warned they would target US ships in the Red Sea if Washington joined Israel in military action against Iran.