LIVE | Iran conflict: Trump says ‘one of most evil people in history’ is dead as Iran confirms Khamenei’s death

Hours after the joint US-Israel military operation, US President Donald Trump claimed on Saturday that Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was dead.

Earlier, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said “there are many signs” that Khamenei had been killed.

Meanwhile, the Israeli military said it launched a fresh wave of strikes targeting Iranian ballistic missile and air defence sites.

Israel and the United States carried out waves of strikes on Saturday, calling for regime change in Iran, prompting retaliation from the Islamic republic.

Following the attacks on Saturday, the UN Security Council convened an emergency meeting, where the US and Israel clashed with Iran.

The U.N. chief and several countries urged an immediate halt to the fighting and a return to negotiations to prevent the conflict from spreading further across the region and beyond.