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Parliament Monsoon Session Day 2 LIVE| Both houses adjourned till 2 pm; Kharge raises CJP protest crackdown in RS

The other key issues likely to dominate proceedings are the alleged theft of donations at the Ayodhya Ram Temple, the alleged NEET-UG paper leak, and the controversy surrounding ethanol blending.
Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge addresses the Rajya Sabha.
Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge addresses the Rajya Sabha.(Screengrab | Sansad TV)
TNIE online desk
Summary

The second day of Parliament's Monsoon Session is expected to be stormy, with the Opposition gearing up to corner the BJP-led NDA government over a host of contentious issues.

Among the key issues likely to dominate proceedings are the alleged theft of donations at the Ayodhya Ram Temple, the alleged NEET-UG paper leak, and the controversy surrounding ethanol blending.

Both Houses witnessed repeated disruptions on the opening day of the session, with Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha being adjourned multiple times as Opposition members raised slogans and displayed placards over the alleged NEET-UG paper leak and the alleged theft of donations at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Opposition meets LS Speaker; seeks discussion on 'brutality' unleased on students

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi along with some opposition MPs met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Tuesday and urged him to allow a discussion in the House on the "brutality unleashed" on students and the government's "complete lack of accountability" for the examination crisis.

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Chandra Shekhar Azad demands Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation, stages overnight protest in Parliament

Aazad Samaj Party-Kanshi Ram chief and MP Chandra Shekhar Azad on Tuesday staged a protest on the Parliament premises over the alleged paper leak issue and the police action during the Congress-led protest march on Monday, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Azad sat on an overnight protest within the Parliament complex, expressing solidarity with students protesting against alleged irregularities in the examination system.

Rajya Sabha adjourned till noon

Vice President CP Radhakrishnan adjourned the Rajya Sabha amid an uproar after Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge raised the issue of the crackdown on the CJP protest.

Lok Sabha adjourned till 12.00 pm

Few minutes after Lok Sabha began proceedings for the day, Speaker Om Birla adjourned the session till 12 pm.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla assured the members that they will get to raise their issues as per rules. However, when the protesting members did not relent, Birla adjourned the House.

INDIA Bloc floor leaders meet in the chamber of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge

PM Modi chairs NDA Parliamentary Party Meeting

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday chaired the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) Parliamentary Party meeting, known as Mangal Milan, ahead of the monsoon session.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said Modi spoke about the country’s achievements over the past few months and briefed MPs on the free trade agreements signed with various countries.

Congress submits notices in Parliament over NEET row, alleged paper leaks and police action during CJP protests

Congress MP K C Venugopal on Tuesday submitted an adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha seeking suspension of the day's business to discuss the ongoing crisis in the country's examination system, alleged paper leaks in competitive examinations, and police action against protesting students.

In his notice, Venugopal referred to reports of 152 instances of question paper leaks affecting major competitive examinations, including NEET, and alleged that despite the scale of the issue, no meaningful action had been taken against those responsible.

The Congress leader also raised concerns over the police action against students protesting over the examination system and demanded that Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan make a suo motu statement in the House.

Meanwhile, Congress MP Manickam Tagore also moved an adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha seeking a discussion on the alleged use of force by the Delhi Police and Railway Protection Force (RPF) against students protesting near Parliament over repeated paper leaks.

In his notice, Tagore alleged that peaceful protesters demanding accountability over the examination system were subjected to force and also raised concerns over the suspension of internet services around the Parliament area.

In the Rajya Sabha, Congress MP Syed Naseer Hussain submitted a notice under Rule 267 seeking suspension of the day's business to discuss what he termed a "systemic crisis" in India's examination system.

Hussain's notice sought an immediate discussion on the cancellation of NEET-UG 2026 following the alleged paper leak, irregularities in the implementation of CBSE's On-Screen Marking system, recurring failures in recruitment examinations, and the resulting loss of public confidence in the examination process.

Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge addresses the Rajya Sabha.
Congress leader Venugopal targets Centre over Wangchuk's fast, exam row; opposes Higher Education Bill
Parliament Monsoon Session
Monsoon Session 2026