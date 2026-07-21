Parliament Monsoon Session Day 2 LIVE| Both houses adjourned till 2 pm; Kharge raises CJP protest crackdown in RS

Congress MP K C Venugopal on Tuesday submitted an adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha seeking suspension of the day's business to discuss the ongoing crisis in the country's examination system, alleged paper leaks in competitive examinations, and police action against protesting students.
In his notice, Venugopal referred to reports of 152 instances of question paper leaks affecting major competitive examinations, including NEET, and alleged that despite the scale of the issue, no meaningful action had been taken against those responsible.
The Congress leader also raised concerns over the police action against students protesting over the examination system and demanded that Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan make a suo motu statement in the House.
Meanwhile, Congress MP Manickam Tagore also moved an adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha seeking a discussion on the alleged use of force by the Delhi Police and Railway Protection Force (RPF) against students protesting near Parliament over repeated paper leaks.
In his notice, Tagore alleged that peaceful protesters demanding accountability over the examination system were subjected to force and also raised concerns over the suspension of internet services around the Parliament area.
In the Rajya Sabha, Congress MP Syed Naseer Hussain submitted a notice under Rule 267 seeking suspension of the day's business to discuss what he termed a "systemic crisis" in India's examination system.
Hussain's notice sought an immediate discussion on the cancellation of NEET-UG 2026 following the alleged paper leak, irregularities in the implementation of CBSE's On-Screen Marking system, recurring failures in recruitment examinations, and the resulting loss of public confidence in the examination process.