Parliament Monsoon Session Day 2 LIVE| Both houses adjourned till 2 pm; Kharge raises CJP protest crackdown in RS

The second day of Parliament's Monsoon Session is expected to be stormy, with the Opposition gearing up to corner the BJP-led NDA government over a host of contentious issues.

Among the key issues likely to dominate proceedings are the alleged theft of donations at the Ayodhya Ram Temple, the alleged NEET-UG paper leak, and the controversy surrounding ethanol blending.

Both Houses witnessed repeated disruptions on the opening day of the session, with Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha being adjourned multiple times as Opposition members raised slogans and displayed placards over the alleged NEET-UG paper leak and the alleged theft of donations at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.