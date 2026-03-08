LIVE

LIVE | West Asia conflict: Israel warns state of war could last 'much longer'

Iran's clerical body tasked with choosing the country's next supreme leader has agreed on a candidate but the name is yet to be announced, members said.
As the war between the United States and Israel over Iran enters the tenth day, attacks continue across Iran and other countries in West Asia. (Photos | AP, AFP)
Trump, Starmer hold call: British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and US President Donald Trump held a call on Sunday about the war in the Middle East, discussing about the latter's use of British air bases.

IDF reports first casualties: Israel's military said two of its soldiers were killed in combat in southern Lebanon -- the first Israeli troops to have died since fighting flared with Iran's Lebanese proxy Hezbollah.

Khamenei successor: Iran's clerical body tasked with choosing the country's next supreme leader has agreed on a candidate but the name is yet to be announced, members said.

Macron speaks with Trump, Iran president

French President Emmanuel Macron spoke with his US and Iranian counterparts Sunday ahead of a trip to Cyprus aimed at reinforcing security during the US-Israeli war with Iran.

The first Western leader to speak with Iranian president Masoud Pezeshkian since the outbreak of the war, Macron said on X that he "stressed the need for Iran to immediately cease its strikes against countries in the region".

He also urged Iran to guarantee freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, he added. He gave no details of his conversation with US President Donald Trump.

Iran says targeted Tel Aviv, Negev desert in Israel, US bases in region

Israel says killed five Iran Guards commanders in Beirut hotel strike

The Israeli military said on Sunday it had killed three key commanders from the elite Quds Force of Iran's Revolutionary Guards in a strike on a hotel in Beirut, which it said left five Guards dead.

"Overnight, the Israeli Navy, directed by precise IDF intelligence, conducted a precise strike in Beirut, Lebanon, targeting five commanders from the IRGC's Lebanon Corps and Palestine Corps while they were meeting at a hotel in Beirut," the military said.

In a separate statement Israel's military chief Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir said "there is no safe place for the Iranian axis of evil anywhere in the Middle East -- not in Beirut and not anywhere else."

Israel military chief warns state of war could last 'much longer'

