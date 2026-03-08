LIVE | West Asia conflict: Israel warns state of war could last 'much longer'

As the war between the United States and Israel over Iran enters the tenth day, attacks continue across Iran and other countries in West Asia. Explosions were heard in various parts of the Iranian capital.

Trump, Starmer hold call: British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and US President Donald Trump held a call on Sunday about the war in the Middle East, discussing about the latter's use of British air bases.

IDF reports first casualties: Israel's military said two of its soldiers were killed in combat in southern Lebanon -- the first Israeli troops to have died since fighting flared with Iran's Lebanese proxy Hezbollah.

Khamenei successor: Iran's clerical body tasked with choosing the country's next supreme leader has agreed on a candidate but the name is yet to be announced, members said.