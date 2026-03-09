LIVE

LIVE | West Asia conflict: Iran war 'pretty much' over, says Trump

US President Donald Trump told US broadcaster CBS that the United States was "very far" ahead of his initially stated war time frame of four or five weeks.
As the war between the United States and Israel over Iran enters the tenth day, attacks continue across Iran and other countries in West Asia.
As the war between the United States and Israel over Iran enters the tenth day, attacks continue across Iran and other countries in West Asia.(Photos | AP, AFP)
TNIE online desk

TOP DEVELOPMENTS

As the West Asia conflict, triggered by US-Israeli strikes on Iran entered the eleventh day, oil prices soared passed $100 a barrel for the first time since the beginning of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

G7 'not there yet on oil reserves': French Finance Minister said Monday the G7 was "not there yet" in terms of any release of strategic oil reserves, after talks with his counterparts of the world's leading industrialised nations.

Trump news conference: US President Donald Trump said he would hold a news conference Monday, his first formal question-and-answer session with reporters since launching military operations against Iran.

Lebanon death toll: The toll from Israeli strikes on Lebanon rose to 486 people killed and 1,313 wounded since the start of fighting last week, the Lebanese health ministry said.

Iran death toll: Iran's health ministry said on Monday that more than 1,200 people had been killed, including around 200 women and 200 children under the age of 12 with more than 10,000 civilians injured.

Iran names Khamenei's successor: Iran's ruling clerics have appointed slain leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's son, Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, as the country's new supreme leader, defying threats from the United States and Israel.

Crude oil prices surpass $100 a barrel: Oil prices eclipsed $100 per barrel for the first time in more than three and a half years Sunday as the Iran war hinders production and shipping in the Middle East.

Casualty figures from across the region

Since the US and Israel unleashed strikes on Iran on February 28, war has spread across the region and casualties have been reported in countries across the Middle East.

The figures are based on numbers released by governments, militaries, health authorities and rescue organisations in the affected countries.

Iran: Iran's health ministry said on Monday that more than 1,200 people had been killed, including around 200 women and 200 children under the age of 12 with more than 10,000 civilians injured.

Israel: Israeli first responders and the country's military have reported 13 people in total killed in Israel.

Lebanon: Lebanon's health ministry said on Monday that 486 people had been killed and 1,313 wounded.

The Gulf: Authorities in Gulf states and the United States' Central Command (CENTCOM) have reported 23 people killed in the neighbouring states since the start of the Iranian attacks.

Most of those killed were military or security personnel, including seven US service members, and 10 civilians.

Iraq: Pro-Iran fighters in Iraq said 16 of their members had been killed in air strikes they blamed on Israel and the United States.

In Iraq's autonomous Kurdistan region, authorities said one airport guard was killed in a drone attack on Erbil airport, while at least two Iranian Kurdish fighters were killed in Iranian strikes.

Jordan: Jordan's military spokesman Brigadier General Mustafa Hayari said 14 people had been injured in various parts of the country due to falling debris from Iranian missiles and drones.

No deaths have been reported in Jordan.

Putin and Trump discuss Iran and Ukraine wars: Kremlin

Russia's President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump on Monday discussed the Iran war and Ukraine conflict during a "frank and constructive" telephone call, the Kremlin said.

"The accent was placed on the situation surrounding the conflict with Iran and the bilateral negotiations underway with the representatives of the United States on settling the Ukrainian question," Putin's diplomatic advisor Yuri Ushakov was quoted as saying by Russian news agencies.

Trump says Australia will grant asylum to Iran women footballers

US President Donald Trump said Monday that Australia had agreed to grant asylum to some of Iran's visiting women's football team, amid fears they could face retaliation back home for not singing the national anthem before a match.

The gesture ahead of the team's Asian Cup match against South Korea last week was seen by many as an act of defiance against the Islamic republic just two days after the United States and Israel attacked it.

Trump says Iran war 'pretty much' over

Israeli war with Iran was "pretty much" over, without giving details of any solution to the conflict still raging in the Middle East.

"I think the war is very complete, pretty much. They have no navy, no communications, they've got no air force," Trump told CBS News by phone, repeating battle damage assessments that he has given in previous days.

Trump told the US broadcaster that the United States was "very far" ahead of his initially stated war time frame of four or five weeks.

Shipping giant MSC halts Gulf exports amid war risks

Global shipping company MSC announced Monday it was formally halting certain export shipments from the Gulf due to the Middle East war and that "all affected cargo will be discharged".

"In light of the ongoing and exceptional security situation in the Middle East... it is necessary to declare an 'End of Voyage' for certain export shipments" from Gulf ports, "whether located ashore or already onboard", the shipping giant said in a customer advisory.

Hezbollah says no choice but 'resistance', self-defence

The head of Hezbollah's parliamentary bloc Mohamed Raad vowed to continue fighting Israel "whatever the cost", on Monday, in remarks broadcast by Hezbollah's Al-Manar TV.

Defending his party, and blasting the Lebanese government, Raad said the group's goal is to "to drive the enemy out of our occupied land... And quite plainly, we have no other option to preserve honour, pride and dignity than the option of resistance".

His address came hours after Lebanese president Joseph Aoun lashed out at the political party and militant group, saying it "wanted to bring about the collapse of the Lebanese state".

Oman sultan congratulates new Iran Supreme Leader

Oman's Sultan Haitham bin Tariq on Monday congratulated Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei on his appointment as Iran's new supreme leader, the official Oman News Agency reported.

"His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq -- may God protect and preserve him -- sent a cable of congratulations to His Eminence Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei on the occasion of his selection as Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran," the agency said.

Oman was a mediator in recent talks between Iran and the United States, which collapsed during the war triggered by joint US-Israel strikes on Iran.

Lebanon president accuses Hezbollah of working to 'collapse' state

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun on Monday accused Hezbollah of working to "collapse" the state and expressed Beirut's readiness for "direct negotiations" with Israel, drawing the backing of his Syrian counterpart for his goal of disarming the Iran-backed group.

Lashing out at Hezbollah over its March 2 attack against Israel, which has drawn a devastating Israeli retaliation, Aoun told European officials "Whoever launched those missiles wanted to bring about the collapse of the Lebanese state, plunging it into aggression and chaos... all for the sake of the Iranian regime's calculations".

To stop the war, the Lebanese president proposed a four-point initiative and called on the international community to help implement it.

UAE welcomes US terrorist designation for Muslim Brotherhood in Sudan

The United Arab Emirates welcomed on Monday the United States' decision to label the Muslim Brotherhood in Sudan a terrorist organisation

"The United Arab Emirates welcomed the announcement by the administration of US President Donald Trump to designate the Muslim Brotherhood in Sudan as a terrorist organisation," the foreign ministry said in a statement on X.

The UAE has been widely accused of arming the Sudanese paramilitary Rapid Support Forces -- at war with Sudan's army since April 2023 -- but has repeatedly denied the allegations. Sudan's army has also been accused of links to the Brotherhood, which it denies.

Donald Trump
West Asia conflict
Iran War
Iran US conflict

Key Events

Casualty figures from across the region

Putin and Trump discuss Iran and Ukraine wars: Kremlin

Trump says Iran war 'pretty much' over

Oman sultan congratulates new Iran Supreme Leader

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.n